Things to do for all of you

Jazz in the City at Rhythm & Spirits
Rhythm & Spirits, as part of their First Friday Jazz in the City series, hosts an evening of jazz 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Entry is free and guests dine and drink from the a la carte dinner and cocktail menus.
Located at 129 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City.
Village Film Society at Lynn Kramer Village
The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties hosts Village Film Society 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Village Community Specialist Tina Serota leads a discussion about the Emmy-nominated documentary “Pray Away,” in which the leaders of the “pray the gay away” movement contend with the aftermath unleashed by their actions. View the film on Netflix. RSVP at 609-287-8872 or TSerota@JFSAtlantic.org.
Bingo at Lynn Kramer Village
The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties hosts Bingo 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. BINGO cards delivered to those who register in advance. Tickets are $5 for non-members, payable prior to Monday, Feb. 6. Free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. RSVP at 609-287-8872 or TSerota@JFSAtlantic.org.
New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition 2023 at Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University
The New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition for 2023 takes place Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Saturday, June 24, at both Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City and Stockton’s Kramer Hall in Hammonton. The largest exhibition in the history of the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University, the exhibit, titled “Mother Nature vs. Human Nature: The Inequity of Climate Resilience,” includes 105 artworks by 103 artists who either live or work in New Jersey. The Arts Annual Exhibition is a co-sponsored project of the Noyes and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment of the Arts.
An annual reception takes place 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Noyes Arts Garage.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City and 30 Front St., Hammonton. Stockton.edu
ARTeriors AC Returns to Tanger Outlets
Atlantic City Arts Foundation’s ARTeriors Baltic Avenue exhibit is open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Feb. 19. The limited time pop-up art installation includes the work of Alissa Eberle, Heather and Samantha Howley, Victoria Katherine, Heather Deegan Hires, Lennox Warner, Yelixza Figueroa, Helen Clymer, Travis Gibson, Shari Tobias, Chanelle Rene, Bernard De la Cruz, Michelle Franzoni, Miko Beach, Gary Lindley, John Morris, and Kenneth Lazan Faulk Jr. and invites the public into a unique and thought-provoking art experience.
Admission is free, donations welcome.
Located at 2022 Baltic Ave., Atlantic City. AtlanticCityArtsFoundation.org
Chocolate Brunch at Rhythm & Spirits and Bar 32
Two Tennessee Avenue venues—Rhythm & Spirits and Bar 32—host chocolate brunches 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays featuring sweet breakfast treats like the Italian American Waffle, made with house-made ricotta cannoli, orange marmalade and dark chocolate on top of a Belgium pearl sugar waffle and tasty morning cocktails.
Located at 121 S. Tennessee Ave. and 129 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. TennAveAC.com
National Youth Wrestling Duals
The Atlantic Coast Wrestling Association (ACWA) hosts National Youth Wrestling Duals, an elementary and middle school wrestling tournament for grades K through 8 — with over 1500 wrestlers — Thursday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Wildwood Convention Center. All weigh ins take place on Thursday, Feb. 2, with fee based weigh ins ($20 per wrestler, $100 per team) 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and free weigh ins 5:30 to 8 p.m. Start time is 8 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with duals ending by 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $20/day or $50 for a three-day pass; children $10/day or $25 for a three-day pass.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. AtlanticCoastWrestling.com
Armenian Genocide Exhibit at Stockton University
“The American Genocide, One Family’s Story” exhibit is on display at the Stockton University Richard E. Bjork Library through Wednesday, May 31, with a public reception that includes guest speakers and Armenian food and music 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
The exhibit, curated by Ryann Casey, exhibition coordinator at Stockton University Art Gallery, traces the life of an Ottoman Armenian family and their journey of survival, migration and reemergence in the United States due to the 1915 Armenian Genocide.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway. Stockton.edu
Vintner Wonderland at Renault Winery
Renault Winery hosts its annual Vintner Wonderland, a celebration of successful harvest, through February. The winter festival includes ice skating, fire pit experiences, and a Vintner Village with goods from local craft vendors and artists as well as private ice skating cabanas and champagne bubble igloo experiences, live entertainment and culinary and wine experiences.
Located at 72 North Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com