Things to do for all of you

Monopoly City Music Series returns to Bourré
Bourré will host its second livestream charity concert 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, after a largely successful inaugural event earlier this month. This concert is a continuation of the Monopoly City Music Series, a newly introduced program of events that will be held in Atlantic City to benefit various non-profit organizations.
The concert, which can be enjoyed live at Bourré or streamed online through various channels, will raise money for the Atlantic City Theatre Company, the only nonprofit theatre company in Atlantic City. A portion of the proceeds will also go toward the musicians performing during the concert.
The event will be hosted by Mike Lopez and will feature performances from a selection of Telegraph Hill Records’ artists including The Foes of Fern, Alexander Simone and WhoDat, and Des and The Swagmatics.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased ahead of time at WeStarProductions.co/bourre.
The show will also be streamed to various Facebook accounts including Bourré and AC Mike.
Bourré is located at 201 S. New York Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BourreAtlanticCity.com.
Absecon Lighthouse open for spring break
Looking for something fun and fit to do with the kids? Absecon Lighthouse, normally closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, will be open daily for Spring Break through Monday, April 12. The last climb is at 3:30 p.m.
Those looking to visit can go to AbseconLighthouse.org and print off a special coupon for $1 off admission when you climb. The museum, grounds and parking are all free. Normal business hours will resume on Thursday, April 15.
Absecon Lighthouse is located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to AbseconLighthouse.org.
Hard Rock Motown Show is back — with a shot of love — at Hard Rock
The popular Motown show “Motor City Live” is back at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The revised production features about 50 percent new material compared to its previous run. Produced by Allen Valentine, expect Motown renditions of timeless love songs such as “Reach Out (I’ll Be There),” “This Old Heart of Mine,” “Please Mr. Postman” and more.
Held under strict “Safe + Sound” guidelines, showtimes are 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 4 p.m. Sundays through Memorial Day weekend. “Motor City Live” features a live band and a cast of extraordinary singers and dancers. Tickets are $29 and are sold as tables of two or four seats to ensure social distancing. Masks are required at all times except when drinking beverages, are offered by servers. Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Tickets are available at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
Somers Point Arts Commission hosts photo exhibit
The second floor walkway at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point now features an exhibit from local photographers showcasing images that illustrate the vitality and diversity of life in Somers Point.
The show, titled “Somers Point 20/20,” is presented by the Somers Point Arts Commission. However, due to COVID visitor restrictions at the hospital, the exhibit is not currently open for public view. But fear not, as art lovers can still check it out online, as a slideshow of the full exhibit is currently available on the Arts Commission website at SomersPtArts.weebly.com.
Poster Exhibition at Noyes Museum tells story of Poor People’s Campaign of 1968
The Noyes Museum of Art at Stockton University Kramer Hall presents the exhibit “City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign,” which will be on display now through Sunday, May 9.
The poster exhibition examines the Poor People’s Campaign — a grassroots, multiracial movement that drew thousands of people to Washington, D.C., for 43 days between May and June 1968, as demonstrators demanded social reforms while living side by side on the National Mall in a tent city known as Resurrection City.
The City of Hope exhibition is open to the public during Kramer Hall hours, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Kramer Hall is located at 30 Front St. in Hammonton. Face coverings are required, and social distancing protocols are in place. A virtual exhibition will also be available on the Noyes Museum website at NoyesMuseum.org.
Walking tours return to Historic Cold Spring Village
Historic Cold Spring Village in Cape May once again offers walking tours this spring with a few extras included.
Guests can enjoy beautiful weather as they take a guided walk through a portion of Historic Cold Spring Village and experience the mystique of days gone by. Folks will learn the history of several of the Village buildings and the lifestyles of those who worked and lived within their walls. Afterward, visit the Country Store to purchase souvenirs of the village and enjoy a complimentary mini-flight tasting of beer, sarsaparilla or water at Cold Spring Brewery. Tours are offered 11 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays from now to June 18. Cost is $12 for adults or $10 for children ages 3 to 12. Members receive a $2 discount. Tours begin at the Seashore Road/Route 626 Gate House. To purchase tickets in advance, go to HCSV.org. Cold Spring Brewery is located at 733 Seashore Road in Cape May.