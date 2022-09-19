Things to do for all of you

MS City to Shore
Ride 2022
Riders dedicated to changing the world for people with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) cycle through the beautiful back roads and flat terrain of South Jersey Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25, for the MS City to Shore Ride 2022. Multiple start locations are available to accommodate 20, 40, 75 and 100 mile routes, with all routes ending in Ocean City.
Miss’d America Pageant in Atlantic City Hosted by Amanda Porq, a NYC-based, GLAM award nominated and full-time drag entertainer/producer, The Miss’d America Pageant, a not-to-be-missed entertainment event featuring drag performers, takes place 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City. Tickets are $25, $65 and $100.
Prior to the main event, guests can enjoy Drag Queen Bingo 9 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in the Seminole Ballroom at Hard Rock. Tickets are $25 and $30 and include special performances by Sandy Beach, Morgan Wells, Miss Elaine and host Amanda Porq.
Located at 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. MissdAmerica.org
Margate Fall
Funfest by the Bay Margate’s Fall Funfest by the Bay takes place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Amherst Avenue and the bay. The free festival includes music from a dozen musical bands, games, back-bay nature tours, educational exhibits and crafts from over 65 juried artisans offering a wide variety of handmade items including pottery, photography, fall décor, culinary artisans, handmade candles, soaps and unique jewelry. New this year Haven Marketing presents the Fall Funfest Cornhole Tournament 1 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday night includes Funfest After Dark: Definitely not for Kids featuring music by Mas Tequila Orchestra, dancing, wine and spirits tasting. $20 plus processing fee and $25 at the door.
Annual Irish
Fall Festival
in North Wildwood Held along Olde New Jersey Avenue and surrounding pubs in North Wildwood, The Wildwoods Irish Festival—the largest Irish Festival on the East Coast—takes place 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 25. Guests celebrate Irish heritage with dancing, music, food and craft vendors, as well as a golf tournament, Irish dance lessons, 5K and 1 mile walk, pipe exhibition, food court and Catholic Mass, as well as a concluding parade.
Fall Classic Car Show in Wildwood The Fall Classic Car Show takes place Thursday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 25, in Downtown Wildwood on Pacific Avenue and at the Wildwood Convention Center. Cars are on display, and free to spectate, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Big Show Car Corral, which includes classic cars for sale by private owners, takes place in the Wildwoods Convention Center noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Daytime admission to the Car Corral is free through 5 p.m.
For more information or to register your classic car, call 609-778-7887 or go to Wildwood CarShows.net.
Habitat for Humanity Charity Build
in Atlantic City
Habitat for Humanity of South Central New Jersey hosts the 5th Annual Community Charity Build, a sandcastle building competition that raises funds for affordable housing initiatives, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the beach in front of Hard Rock in Atlantic City. Along with professional sand sculptor John Gowdy, participating groups from Caesars, Hard Rock, Vanguard Building Solutions, Phoenix Modular Construction, Wells Fargo and Vantage Real Estate engage in the showdown in the sand.
Wildwood Crest Seafarer’s Celebration The Wildwood Crest Seafarer’s Celebration, a massive street festival featuring scores of craft and food vendors, children’s entertainment, live music and more takes place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Sunset Lake along New Jersey Avenue from Rambler Road to Miami Avenue.
At 7:30 p.m., the event moves to Centennial Park for live music and beachfront fireworks at 9 p.m.
‘Under a Concrete Sky’ with Treacy Ziegler
Artist Treacy Ziegler exhibits “Under a Concrete Sky” through Sunday, Oct. 2, at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Atlantic City. Featuring a series of bronze and paper cast sculptures created from letters of prisoners, Ziegler’s work aims to give respect to the pain, loneliness, grief, regret, anger and acceptance found in the prisoners’ words.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarage AC.com
Skeff Thomas at Noyes Arts Garage Potter, ceramicist and professor of Art at Rowan University, Skeffington Thomas brings “Bottles, Containers, and Stelae” exhibition to Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Atlantic City through Sunday, Oct. 2.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarage AC.com
‘Clique 22’
at Noyes Arts Garage ArtC presents “Clique22” at Kramer Hall at Stockton University through Friday, Oct. 7. The unique exhibition brings together New Jersey’s brightest artists and photographers in a collaborative show that offers the perspective of artist as art. The exhibit showcases both the photographers’ unique portraits as well as work by each artist.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. Stockton.edu/Kramer
David Macomber works at Ferry Park
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts an installation of artwork from David Macomber in September.
The exhibit, “Below the Horizon…A Study of Underwater Exploration,” features a collection of works inspired by the power of the sea featuring a gritty mix of hesitant water creatures, obedient whales and thunderous waves.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. Visit FerryPark.com/Gallery
Local artists at Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists Laura Starrett and Louise Zemaitis for the month of September. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org
The Work of
Nick Grassia
at Ocean City
Arts Center The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents a solo exhibition of acrylic and pastel paintings by Nick Grassia through Thursday, Sept. 29
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org