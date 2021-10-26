Things to do for all of you

Do Brunch with Gilda’s ClubGilda’s Club New Jersey is hosting their 7th Annual “Let’s Do Brunch” at the Linwood Country Club 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. Honoring their 2021 Gilda’s Champions, Dr. John and Anne Baker, the event includes great food, a silent auction, build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, and more.
Ticket prices are $75 for members, $100 single, $200 pair, and $1,000 for a table of 10. All proceeds help to provide support, education and hope to men, women, teens and children impacted by any form of cancer, in any stage of their cancer journey.
Linwood Country Club is located at 500 Shore Road, Linwood.
Sherlock Holmes at East Lynne TheaterEquity professional East Lynne Theater Company presents Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s “Sherlock Holmes’ Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle” 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 29 and 30, and Nov. 5 and 6.
Produced in the style of a radio broadcast, complete with live sound effects and commercials — just like the Sherlock Holmes’ radio series on NBC that premiered in 1930 — the script was adapted by Craig Wichman, founder and producer of the nationally acclaimed Quicksilver Radio Theater. “The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle” is also part of Cape May’s “Sherlock Holmes’ Weekends.”
Tickets are $28 for general admission, $20 for full-time students and military (active/retired/veteran) and free for kids under age 12. Performances are at The Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes Street, Cape May. For information and reservations, call 609-884-5898, email eastlynneco@aol.com, or visit EastLynneTheater.org.
Juried Art Show at O.C. Arts CenterOcean City Arts Center presents its Annual Juried Art Show Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. The show is open to artists of all levels working in oil, acrylics, watercolors, pastels, mixed media, drawing and printmaking, and will be judged by Janet Miller, director and owner of SOMA NewART Gallery in Cape May, Margate artist Barry Pisetzner and Michael Cagno, director of the Noyes Museum of Art, Hammonton.
An awards reception will be held 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12. Awards are Best of Show ($200); second place ($150); third place ($100); and three honorable mentions ($50 each). Last year’s Best of Show went to Joanne Killan’s “Happiness.”
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
Raymond Tyler’s Black Art MattersNoyes Arts Garage of Stockton University presents “90 Minutes: An Afternoon Spookeasy with Raymond Tyler” as part of their monthly Black Arts Matters programming 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. This celebration of chats and chills, costumes and cosplay, ghost stories and Halloween fun is a free event. Parking is $4 in the Wave Garage.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com.
C.R.O.P.S. at the ChelseaACDevco and Chelsea Economic Development Corporation (Chelsea EDC) have partnered with C.R.O.P.S to bring an outdoor market to the Chelsea Neighborhood of Atlantic City noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, as part of an ongoing series. Farm fresh produce, artisan products, activities, in addition to a DJ and a performance from special guests Urban Jedi Knights will be offered to the community at O’Donnell Park on Albany Avenue, and free parking is available at the Stockton University lot at Hartford Avenue and the Boardwalk.
C.R.O.P.S. (Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces), is a nonprofit that promotes healthy, connected communities, and has run multiple C.R.O.P.S. farmers markets. Go to ChelseaEDC.org.
Glotastic Glowball Golf Outing at Harbor PinesBring your favorite golf clubs, some great friends and wear a costume for an evening of Glowball Golf at Harbor Pines Friday, Oct. 29. The festivities begin with a light buffet dinner at 4 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. shotgun start. The entertainment keeps on going with an after-golf dance party with drink and food specials until 11 p.m.
Tickets are $69 per person and include the buffet dinner of chili, chowder, grilled cheese and more; round of golf; and all glow-stick materials. Sign up by calling 609-926-0006, ext. 23, or go to HarborPines.com.
Located at 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township.
Pin Down Autism with Halloween Havoc Wresting Tournament in WildwoodThe Wildwoods Convention Center hosts the Third Annual Pinning Down Autism Kick Off Classic “Halloween Havoc” Wrestling Tournament Sunday, Oct. 31, featuring divisions for open/college age wrestlers, high school wrestlers, middle school wrestlers and two elementary school divisions. All divisions start wrestling at 9:30 a.m. with some proceeds donated to benefit Autism Awareness.
Registration, payable online only at AtlanticCoastWrestling.com, is $35. Spectator fee is $15 for adults, $5 for seniors and students age 6 and older, free for kids under 6.
The Wildwoods Convention Center is located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. Go to WildWoodsNJ.com.
Celebrate Japanese Domestic Market Cars at ShowboatThe JDM Auto Expo takes place 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Showboat. The car show includes live music, Japanese food, raffles and prizes, a VIP Only Lounge and more.
Halloween after-party, SinAC, takes place at 10 p.m. at Lucky Snake.
Tickets are $8 for children under 12, $20 for general admission and $25 for VIP Adult General Admission. VIP car registration, which must be submitted for approval, is $65. Tickets can be purchased at Tickets.TheFoat.com. Afterparty is not included in the price of admission.
The Showboat is located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Go to ShowboatHotelAC.com.
ACCC hosts two Trunk-or-Treat EventsAtlantic Cape Community College’s Office of Community Outreach presents two free Trunk or Treat events at the Cape May County and Atlantic City campuses. Businesses or organizations interested in participating at the Trunk or Treat can contact Victor Moreno at VMoreno@Atlantic.Edu.
Drive-thru Trunk or Treats will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, at the Cape May County Campus, located at 341 Court House-S. Dennis Road in Cape May Court House; and from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Worthington Atlantic City Campus at 1535 Bacharach Blvd. Atlantic City. Go to Atlantic.edu.
Trunk-or-Treat at North Wildwood Block PartyOn Saturday, Oct. 30, it’s the North Wildwood Trunk-or-Treat and Block Party on Olde New Jersey Avenue between 2nd and Walnut avenues in North Wildwood. The annual event takes place between 5:30 and 7 p.m. and includes music, a magic show, balloon twisting, and more, including trunk-or-treating. Families are encouraged to bring their vehicles decorated for Halloween. Children in costume can visit each car where families will provide treats from the trunks of their cars. Prizes will be awarded to the best-decorated car.
Registration is free and forms are available at 900 Central Ave., North Wildwood. All vehicles participating in the event must be registered. Vehicle check in is at 4:30 p.m.
Parking for visitors will be available in the municipal lot at 2nd and Olde New Jersey Avenues. Go to NorthWildwood.com.
Vineland throws Pumpkin Patch BashMain Street Vineland’s Annual Pumpkin Patch Party takes place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30. Held at the mini-parks at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard., the rain-or-shine event is now in its sixth year. Sponsored by Lidl, the free Pumpkin Patch party attracts 100 children and parents for holiday fun, games and fellowship, including music with DJ Zach, pumpkin painting, and candy for children 14 and under, courtesy of G.E. Mechanical.
For more information, call the VDID/Main Street Vineland office at 856-794-8653. Go to TheAve.biz.
Fall Festival at La MerFall is in the air, and La Mer will celebrate the change in seasons by hosting a weekly Fall Festival from noon to 5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 14.
There will be face painting, balloon animals, cotton candy, cookie decorating, a fortune teller and more. For those looking for a little bit of friendly competition, there will be hay bale bowling lanes and cornhole. And the lawn bar will be open, serving up festive treats and specialty fall cocktails.
The fun continues from 6 to 9 p.m. with live music on the lawn. Guests can cozy up to a firepit while relaxing in La Mer’s Adirondack chairs.
Tickets to the Fall Festival may be purchased the day of on site from one of the many La Mer team members. Each game and activity will require a ticket.
La Mer Beachfront Resort is located at 1317 Beachfront Ave., Cape May. Go to CapeMayLaMer.com.
20 artists featured at Noyes Art Garage in A.C.The newest work of 20 visual artists from the tri-state area will be on display at The Noyes Artist Members Exhibition, a two-gallery show installed at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, through Jan. 2.
The artists, who work across a variety of mediums, include Phyllis Anderson, Jill DeFelice, Glen Guarino, t.a. hahn, Dennis Loughlin, Joe Lugara, Varleria Marcus, George Mattei, Lucretia E. McGuff-Silverman, Tony Migliaccio, Vincent Nardone, Carol Nussbaum, Suzanne Pasqualicchio, Jason Rice, Vincent Romaniello, Andrea Sauchelli, Karen Starrett, Lou Storey, Diane Tomash, and Christina Marie Klein.
The Noyes Arts Garage is located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. Go to ArtsGarageAC.com.
Getting There’ Exhibit at Stockton“Getting There,” an art installation by Pittsburgh artists Andrew Ellis Johnson and Susanne Slavick, will be on display in the Stockton University Art Gallery through Nov. 14.
Through paintings, video, prints and works on paper, Andrew Ellis Johnson and Susanne Slavick examine the contradictory fears and hypocrisies, ignored histories and punitive policies surrounding the challenge of migrants and refugees today.
The Stockton University Art Gallery is free and open to the public noon to 7:30 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Masks are required indoors. It is located on Lakeside Lane, Galloway. Go to Stockton.edu.
SOMA Art ExhibitCape May’s SOMA Art Gallery will feature exhibits from three stylistic artists — Larry Francis, Elise Bond and Don Merwin – as they showcase their artistry in three separate galleries within the space.
The art exhibit runs from now through Saturday, Oct. 30.
The SOMA Art exhibit is located at Carpenters Square Mall, 31 Perry St., Cape May. Go to SomaGallery.net.
‘Last of the Red Hot Lovers’ at Cape May StageCape May Stage continues its return from the pandemic with optimism and laughs by offering Neil Simon’s famous comedy “Last of the Red Hot Lovers.”
The play’s plot features a married man looking for some fun while his wife is out of town, and he arranges for three women to join him in his fun quest.
Shows are 7 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 21, at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse, 405 Lafayette St., Cape May.
Tickets, priced at $45, can be purchased at CapeMayStage.org.
ACCC Back to Nature ExhibitAtlantic Cape Community College’s Back to Nature exhibit, which features art created in various mediums by local artists, runs now through Nov. 24. The exhibit can be viewed at the Art Gallery 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
This exhibit is located at the Atlantic Cape Community College Art Gallery, located in the William J. Spangler Library, D Building, on the Mays Landing campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike. For more info, go to Atlantic.edu.
Painted Ambiance in O.C. Arts Center ExhibitOcean City Arts Center’s Painted Ambiance Exhibition runs now through Thursday, Oct. 28, and will feature works from artist Patti Speed. Her work reflects abstract, re-imaginings of elements resulting in new environments that she feels must exist together.
The Ocean City Arts Center is located at 1725 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. Go to OceanCityArtsCenter.org.