Things to do for all of you

Halloween House Decorating
in Ocean City
Ocean City hosts a city-wide Halloween House Decorating Contest this October with judging taking place 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 26 and 27. Winners announced Friday, Oct. 28.
Deadline to register your house is 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
Contact the Community Services Department at events@ocnj.us or 609-399-6111 with questions.
Original Plays Showcased at Harvest Festival Weekend
SPQR Stage Company presents its first Harvest Festival, a weekend of new works, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, at studio;space in Somers Point. The two-day event showcases the original works of local playwrights Heidi Mae of Ventnor with “Jackie and Marilyn”, a story revolving around a post-Roe v Wade world, and Susan Tischler of North Cape May with “The Bohemian Vagabond Freeloader’s Guide to Rome”, which follows a lucky Papal audience member around the Vatican. Both were top plays originally staged during SPQR’s “New Works Festival” that have been refined based on constructive audience feedback.
Tickets are $10 at the door.
Located at 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point. StudioSpaceSPNJ.com
RV Show Comes to Wildwood
The Wildwood RV Show takes place noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Wildwood Convention Center, where guests tour the industry’s best RVs, visit with local vendors and learn tips and tricks for camping season.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. WWRVShow.com
Oktoberfest at Gregory’s
Gregory’s famous Oktoberfest menu, which features German specialties like Rahm Schnitzel, Traditional Bratwurst, Southern German Sauerbraten and more, takes place Fridays through Mondays through October.
Located at 900 Shore Rd., Somers Point. GregorysRestaurantandBar.LetsEat.at
‘Preaching to the Birds’
at Stockton The Stockton Arts Gallery hosts “Preaching to the Birds: Contemporary Painting from Georgia, Romania and the Eastern-European Diaspora” through Sunday, Nov. 13. Curated by Stockton professors Jacob Feige and Mariana Smith, the exhibition includes work from the Linda and Roy Jankowski collection of Georgian art, including paintings by Sergo Tbileli and Mamuka Mikeladze, as well as Romanian paintings from the 1960s through 1990s by Georgeta Naparus, Corneliu Petrescu and others.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. Stockton.edu
Jamaica Kincaid at Ocean County College
Jamaica Kincaid, one of the most highly acclaimed writers of the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries, comes to Ocean County College’s Grunin Center in collaboration with the Visiting Writers’ Reading Series 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Tickets free, advance registration required. Post event on-demand viewing also available.
Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
Ocean City Chamber of Commerce Annual Welcome Night
Meet Ocean City groups, businesses and organizations at the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Welcome Night 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Ocean City Sports & Civic Center. Free admission.
Located at 840 E. 6th St., Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
Nolan Ryan Memorabilia Collection at Stockton
Donated by Leo S. Ullman, a vast collection of Nolan Ryan memorabilia is on display at Stockton University locations including The Bjork Library, The Noyes Arts Garage, John F. Scarpa Academic Center, Kramer Hall, and Stockton’s campus in Manahawkin, through Sunday, Dec. 11, with a public reception for the exhibit 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City. Among the collection are baseballs, bats, gloves, hats, jerseys, cards, and more. Stockton.edu
‘Sherlock Holmes: Adventure
of the Norwood Builder’ at
East Lynne Theater East Lynne Theater presents “Sherlock Holmes: Adventure of the Norwood Builder” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, at Cape May Presbyterian Church.
Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and adapted and directed by Gayle Stahlhuth, “Sherlock Holmes: Adventure of the Norwood Builder” is a mystery performed as a “radio show” complete with live sound effects and commercials.
General admission tickets are $28, student and military $20, ages 12 and under free. Located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org
‘Do You Hear Me?’
at Stockton
Curated by Jacob Feige, Stockton Arts Gallery hosts “Do You Hear Me?” through Sunday, Nov. 13. The exhibition includes work exploring themes of isolation and solitude in cities from Jaime Alvarez, Natalie Lerner, and Japeth Mennes.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. Stockton.edu
‘Lilt’ at Noyes Galleries
at Kramer Hall Philadelphia Sculptors, in collaboration with the Noyes Museum of Art Stockton University, presents “Lilt,” a selection of artwork that have rhythm and flow and elicit spirit and cheer from Thursday, Oc. 20, through Friday, Jan. 20. An opening reception takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMusuem.org
‘Creature Feature’ at
Ferry Park Gallery
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts “Creature Feature,” an installation of artwork from David Macomber, Betsy Naumchik, Doug Axmann and Jeanie Schiff in October.
Join the artists for an artist reception 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Local artists at
Harbor Gallery The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists Tina Giaimo and Carla Schaffer for the month of October. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org
The Work of Kit Donnelly at Ocean City Arts Center
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents “Prints in Motion,” a solo exhibition of linoleum prints by Kit Donnelly through Saturday, Oct. 29.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org