Things to do for all of you

Wildwood Fishing and Boating Expo.The Wildwood Fishing and Boating Expo takes place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Wildwood Convention Center with boat show specials and dealer discounts as well as free seminars and local New Jersey fishing legend Nick Honachefsky. Tickets are $7 for adults, #4 for kids ages 6 to 13, and free for kids under 6.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. FishingExpoWildwoo.com
Vintner Wonderland at Renault WineryRenault Winery hosts its annual Vintner Wonderland, a celebration of successful harvest, through January. The winter festival includes ice skating, fire pit experiences, and a Vintner Village with goods from local craft vendors and artists as well as private ice skating cabanas and champagne bubble igloo experiences, live entertainment and culinary and wine experiences.
Located at 72 North Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com
‘Lilt’ at Noyes Galleries at Kramer HallPhiladelphia Sculptors, in collaboration with the Noyes Museum of Art Stockton University, presents “Lilt,” a selection of artwork that have rhythm and flow and elicit spirit and cheer through Friday, Jan. 20.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org