Things to do for all of you

Dorenbos gets magical to help diabetes fundraiser at Hard RockFormer Philadelphia Eagles long snapper and slight-of-hand magician Jon Dorenbos will entertain and serve as keynote speaker for the 4th Annual Come Experience the Magic fundraising benefit 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
The evening includes a cocktail reception, dinner and drinks, a keynote speech by Dorenbos, a silent auction and other surprises.
Funds raised at Come Experience the Magic will go toward scholarships for Diabetes Training Camp, which offers help to those living with diabetes through life-changing programming for adults and teens. The organization was founded by Dr. Matthew Corcoran, medical director of the diabetes program at Shore Physicians Group in Somers Point and his wife Jody.
For more info and to purchase tickets, go to DiabetesTrainingCamp.com. Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
Brian Westbrook at Resorts’ DraftKingsEx-Eagles are all over Atlantic City this weekend, as former standout Philadelphia running back Brian Westbrook will appear 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 14, at DraftKings Sportsbook in Resorts Casino Hotel. Guests can meet the former NFL star prior to the Eagles vs. Denver Broncos game. This event is free and open to the public.
Resorts is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC for more info.
Cheerleading Championships in WildwoodThe Wildwoods Convention Center hosts the Spirit Brands Island Cheerleading Championships for a day of amazing aerial and acrobatic feats 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Cheer teams will stun crowds with their aerial and acrobatic feats during this annual national competition.
The event will include recreation, high school, college and all-star divisions featuring teams from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware and beyond. All teams will compete on a 54-inch x 42-inch spring floor and will be choreographed to music and sound effects. Winning teams will be awarded trophies and banners.
An admission fee for spectators will be charged at the door. The Wildwoods Convention Center is located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. For more information, go to WildwoodsNJ.com.
‘Ghetto Tango’ at StocktonThe National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene will perform “Ghetto Tango” at Stockton`s Performing Arts Center 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.
Ghetto Tango is a musical theater repertoire written and adapted by Jewish composers, lyricists, actors, singers, street performers and amateurs in the Jewish Ghettos of Poland and Lithuania during World War II. It is a record of the expressive vocabulary of its time and its creators — satirical and elegiac, political and personal, angry and heartfelt. Its musical forms reflect the diverse sources of popular Yiddish songs of the first third of the 20th century songs rooted in East European Jewish folks and liturgical music, and influenced by European opera and operetta, American ragtime, film, and the international rage for tango and cabaret entertainment.
The show will be performed in both English and Yiddish. Tickets are $25 with discounts for seniors, children and Stockton faculty, staff, students and alumni. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to Stockton.edu.
Battle of the Bands at StocktonThe Stockton Performing Arts Center and WLFR 91.7-FM Lake Fred Radio will host the latest faceoff in their Battle of the Bands 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Stockton Campus Center Theatre.
This series features a variety of bands from around the region, with a final “playoff” event to be held later this school year with the winning band from each prior event. This week’s show features Son of the 215 going head to head with Dreamz in a battle to see who rocks the hardest.
Tickets are $8. Go to Stockton.edu for more info.
Veterans Day concert and celebrationThe Pinelands Cultural Society/Albert Music Hall presents a Veterans Day Celebration 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The program features a tribute to veterans as well as a live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old-timey and traditional music by bands from the tri-state area.
Located at 131 Wells Mill Road (Rt. 532), Waretown. Go to AlbertHall.org.
Veterans’ Stories art exhibit at StocktonThe national project, “Experiencing Veterans and Artists Collaboration (EVAC),” will be on display through Nov. 17 in the Stockton University Art Gallery in upper L-wing.
“EVAC” is based on interviews with veterans from all branches of the military, from WWII through Afghanistan, about their service. Their stories were paired with artists in all media who made prints inspired by the veterans’ stories.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Located on Lakeside Lane, Galloway. Go to Stockton.edu.
Juried Art Show at O.C. Arts CenterOcean City Arts Center presents its Annual Juried Art Show through Nov. 30. The show is open to artists of all levels working in oil, acrylics, watercolors, pastels, mixed media, drawing and printmaking and will be judged by Janet Miller, director and owner of SOMA NewART Gallery in Cape May, Margate artist Barry Pisetzner, and Michael Cagno, director of the Noyes Museum of Art, Hammonton.
An awards reception will be held 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12. Awards are for Best of Show ($200), second place ($150), third place ($100), plus three honorable mentions ($50 each). Last year’s Best of Show went to Joanne Killan’s “Happiness.”
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
20 artists featured at Noyes Art GarageThe newest work of 20 visual artists from the tri-state area will be on display at The Noyes Artist Members Exhibition, a two-gallery show installed at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, through Jan. 2.
The artists, who work across a variety of mediums, include Phyllis Anderson, Jill DeFelice, Glen Guarino, t.a. hahn, Dennis Loughlin, Joe Lugara, Varleria Marcus, George Mattei, Lucretia E. McGuff-Silverman, Tony Migliaccio, Vincent Nardone, Carol Nussbaum, Suzanne Pasqualicchio, Jason Rice, Vincent Romaniello, Andrea Sauchelli, Karen Starrett, Lou Storey, Diane Tomash, and Christina Marie Klein.
The Noyes Arts Garage is located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. Go to ArtsGarageAC.com.
‘Getting There’ Exhibit at Stockton“Getting There,” an art installation by Pittsburgh artists Andrew Ellis Johnson and Susanne Slavick, will be on display in the Stockton University Art Gallery through Sunday, Nov. 14.
Through paintings, video, prints and works on paper, Andrew Ellis Johnson and Susanne Slavick examine the contradictory fears and hypocrisies, ignored histories and punitive policies surrounding the challenge of migrants and refugees today.
The Stockton University Art Gallery is free and open to the public noon to 7:30 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Masks are required indoors. It is located on Lakeside Lane, Galloway. Go to Stockton.edu.
Fall Festival
at La MerFall is in the air, and La Mer will celebrate the change in seasons by hosting a weekly Fall Festival that will conclude this weekend with events noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
There will be face painting, balloon animals, cotton candy, cookie decorating, a fortune teller and more. For those looking for a little bit of friendly competition, there will be hay bale bowling lanes and cornhole. And the lawn bar will be open, serving up festive treats and specialty fall cocktails.
The fun continues 6 to 9 p.m. with live music on the lawn. Guests can cozy up to a firepit while relaxing in La Mer’s Adirondack chairs.
Tickets to the Fall Festival may be purchased the day of on site from one of the many La Mer team members. Each game and activity will require a ticket.
La Mer Beachfront Resort is located at 1317 Beachfront Ave., Cape May. Go to CapeMayLaMer.com.
‘Last of the Red
Hot Lovers’ at
Cape May StageCape May Stage continues its return from the pandemic with optimism and laughs by offering Neil Simon’s famous comedy “Last of the Red Hot Lovers,” now in its final two weeks.
The play’s plot features a married man looking for some fun while his wife is out of town, and he arranges for three women to join him in his fun quest.
Shows are 7 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 21, at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse, 405 Lafayette St., Cape May.
Tickets, priced at $45, can be purchased at CapeMayStage.org.
ACCC Back to
Nature ExhibitAtlantic Cape Community College’s Back to Nature exhibit, which features art created in various mediums by local artists, runs now through Nov. 24. The exhibit can be viewed at the Art Gallery 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
This exhibit is located at the Atlantic Cape Community College Art Gallery, located in the William J. Spangler Library, D Building, on the Mays Landing campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike. For more info, go to Atlantic.edu.