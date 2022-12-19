Things to do for all of you

Winter Wonderland
at SmithvilleSmithville is transformed into a winter wonderland through December with several activities taking place through the month including a light show on the lake 5:30 to 8:30 daily through December and holiday train rides, weather permitting, also daily through December; S’mores on the Green 5 to 8 p.m. each Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting; and the Magic Talking Tree noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26.
The village carousel is also open during village hours through the month of December, weather permitting. Call 609-748-8999 for questions.
Located at 615 Moss Mill Rd., Galloway. HistoricSmithville.com
Free Holiday
Organ Recitals at Boardwalk HallCelebrate the sounds of the season at Boardwalk Hall with daily weekday recitals on the magnificent pipe organs of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. The daily recitals take place noon, Monday through Friday, through Friday, Dec. 23.
Performers include Scott Breiner on Thursdays, Thomas Gaynor, Fridays; Dylan Shaw, Monday; Jonathan Bowen, Tuesday; and Luke Staisiunas, Wednesday.
Located at 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. BoardwalkHall.com
Storybook Land’s Christmas Fantasy
of LightsStorybook Land welcomes guests to experience Christmas Fantasy with Lights through Friday, Dec. 30. With over one million lights, and daily visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus every operating day through Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas Fantasy with Lights has been a South Jersey tradition for over 30 years.
Guests arrive by 5 p.m. to see Santa Claus appear in his chimney, wave his magic wand, and light the park for the holiday season.
Admission is $27.95 per person ages 2 and up online; $30.95 at the gate.
Located at 6415 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. StorybookLand.com
Wildwood’s Winter Wonderland at Holly Beach ParkThe Wildwood Recreation and Fire Department spread holiday cheer at the Annual Winter Wonderland at Holly Beach Park 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17. Event includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, a letters-to-Santa station and crafts, complimentary hot chocolate and popcorn for all, as well as a light show.
Light show takes place every half hour during event days and daily at 6:30 p.m. evenings through Saturday, Dec. 24.
Located at 123 E. Andrews Ave., Wildwood. WildwoodsNJ.com
Festival of Trees
at Boardwalk HallThe 2022 Deck the Hall – Festival of Trees takes place through Saturday, Dec. 31, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Benefitting CASA of Atlantic, Cape May and Camden Counties, the free event features custom decorated holiday trees decorated by businesses, organizations, arena partners and individuals. The display of trees takes place in the Boardwalk Hall lobby facing the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
Located at 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. BoardwalkHall.com
‘Lilt’ at Noyes Galleries
at Kramer HallPhiladelphia Sculptors, in collaboration with the Noyes Museum of Art Stockton University, presents “Lilt,” a selection of artwork that have rhythm and flow and elicit spirit and cheer through Friday, Jan. 20.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMusuem.org