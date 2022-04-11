Things to do for all of you

Wrestling Returns to Wildwood
The annual “War at the South Jersey Shore” National Folkstyle Wrestling Championships return to Wildwoods Convention Center 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday, April 15 and 16.
This youth wrestling tournament features over 50 weight classes spread across five age divisions, a high school division with 15 weight classes and a girls division. Weigh-ins for all wrestlers is 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. AtlanticCoastWrestling.com
Competition Continues at Stockton’s Battle of the Bands
The Stockton Performing Arts Center and WLFR 91.7-FM Lake Fred Radio host The Blue Void vs. The Callow Gentry as part of their ongoing Battle of the Bands Series 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20. This is the fifth of five battles before the ultimate festival.
Tickets are $8. Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. Stockton.UniversityTickets.com.
Maria Yefimova at Ocean County College
Internationally acclaimed pianist Maria Yefimova comes to Ocean County College’s Grunin Center 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, with a lecture-recital celebrating the 150th anniversary of composer and pianist Alexander Scriabin.
In the lecture-recital, Yefimova explores Scriabin’s compositional evolution through piano works from his early to late periods.
Tickets are $10. Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
World Health Day at Salt Spa
In honor of World Health Day, Salt Spa, the award-winning spa at The Reeds at Shelter Haven, offers luxurious spa packages curated with treatments celebrated by spas across the glove through the month of April.
Treatments include an 80-minute Turkish Bath with three-step full body, global rejuvenation treatment for $265 and a 95-minute World Traveler Massage Experience that includes 50-minute Swedish Massage, 30-minute Japanese Reflexology, and 15-minute Indian head massage for $355.
Located at 9628 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor. ReedsAtShelterHaven.com
Spring Break at Absecon Lighthouse
Normally closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Absecon Lighthouse is open daily 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Monday, April 25, for spring break. Last climb is at 3:30 p.m.
Museum, grounds and parking are free, however, climbing fees are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and college students, $6 for children ages 4 to 12 and $5 for Atlantic City residents (with ID). Climbing is free for active duty military and kids under age 4. Group rates are available, and a coupon for $1 off admission is available at AbseconLighthouse.org. Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Road, Atlantic City.
Cape May Lighthouse Under a Full Moon
Cape May Mac (Museums+Art+Culture) offers a nighttime climb up the 199 spiral stairs to the Watch Tower of the Cape May Lighthouse 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 16.
During the Full Moon Climb, climbers enjoy a nighttime view nearly 156 feet above the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean.
Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 through 12. Located at 215 Light House Ave., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org
‘Signs of Spring’ at Art on Asbury
This April, the Ocean City Fine Arts League presents “Signs of Spring,” an exhibition at the Art on Asbury Gallery in Ocean City.
Open daily, the gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture made by professional local artisans.
Located at 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
Artist Sperlak debuts Gallery at Ferry Park
The Gallery at Ferry Park kicks off its spring season with area artist Stan Sperlak.
Sperlak is known for dramatic pastel paintings of the Mid-Atlantic. His “Allegories and Muses” are on display through April.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery.
History of Filmmaking with Buena Historical Society
The Buena Historical Society presents a program on the history and modern changes of filmmaking 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Buena Vista Township Hall. Presented by Tom Rosa of Tommy Productions, the presentation includes early film cameras, projectors and other equipment with Power Point presentation, as well as information on transferring and care of still and moving images.
Complimentary desserts and coffee served. Call 856-466-4654 with questions.
Located at 890 Harding Highway, Buena. Buena Historical Society on Facebook.
‘Clique 21’ at Noyes Arts Garage
ArtC presents “Clique21” at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University through June 26. The unique exhibition brings together New Jersey’s brightest artists and photographers in a collaborative show that offers the perspective of artist as art. The exhibit showcases both the photographers’ unique portraits as well as work by each artist.
Located at 2200 Fairmout Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Morgan Craig at Noyes Arts Garage
The work of Philadelphia-based artist Morgan Craig is on display at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University through June 26. Craig creates large-scale, colorful paintings of abandoned buildings to document society’s industrial past.
Located at 2200 Fairmout Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Artists Show at Riverfront Renaissance Center
Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts features an Associate Artist Member Show through Saturday, May 14.
A group exhibit representing all mediums and subjects from local landscapes, portraits, abstracts and representational, the Associate Artist Member Show is hung in the Main Gallery. In Witt Gallery, “Step Out of Reality—Celebrating the UNREAL,” brings abstract art to its furthest state in a group exhibit. And in the Associate Artist Alcove, works from Donna Pio and Ramon Perez are on display.
Located at 22 N. High Street, Millville. RRCArts.com.
Juried Photography Show in O.C.
The Ocean City Arts Center hosts their Annual Juried Photography Show through Friday, April 30.
The exhibit features more than 40 works varying from landscapes, wildlife, architecture and people.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Second Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
‘Displaced Persons and Camps’ exhibit at Stockton
The YIVO Institute for Jewish Research (YIVO) and Stockton University announce the opening of “After the End of the World: Displaced Persons and Displaced Persons Camps” exhibition through Thursday, April 28, in the Richard E. Bjork Library at Stockton University.
The exhibit examines the responses of the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration (UNRRA) and of Jewish Holocaust survivors in the immediate post-war years of World War II, illustrating how the impact of the Holocaust continued to be felt after the war ended.
This is the first time the traveling exhibition will be on view. A larger exhibition, including artifacts from YIVO Archives, opens at United Nations Headquarters New York, January 2023, to mark the International Day of Commemoration in memory of victims of the Holocaust.
The exhibition is open to the public and free of charge. Groups interested in touring the exhibit and the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University can contact Irvin Moreno Rodriguez at 609-652-4699 or Irvin.Moreno-Rodriguez@stockton.edu.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway. Stockton.edu.
‘Landscapes of the Mind’ exhibition in Hammonton
The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University and the Regional Center for Women in the Arts presents “Landscapes of the Mind” exhibit at Kramer Hall in Hammonton through June 3. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
This invitational exhibition showcases the work of seven women visual artists from the greater Philadelphia region including Christine Stoughton, Fran Gallun, Katherine Fraser, Linda Dublin Garfield, Mary Putman, Susan Foley Urban and Valetta Valetta. Closing reception takes place 5 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org.
‘A Diamond of Their Own’ at Carroll Gallery
“A Diamond of Their Own: The Remarkable History of the Negro Leagues as portrayed by artist Sydnei SmithJordan” is presented by Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) and Center for Community Arts (CCA), in partnership with artist Sydnei SmithJordan. The exhibit, which celebrates the history of baseball’s Negro Leagues, is open through April 30 at The Carroll Gallery in the Carriage House on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate. Admission is free.
Located at 1048 Washington St., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org.