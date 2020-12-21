Things to do for all of you

OK, so it’s super last minute, but there is still time to have some holiday fun before the season is done. Check out these activities going on in South Jersey right now.
Motown hits and edible art at Hard Rock for the holidays
A live indoor stage show is a rarity these days, but just in time for the holidays, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City offers guests an exciting evening of festive fun with Motor City Live’s “A Motown Christmas.” The show runs select dates now through Wednesday, Dec. 30, and is produced by legendary A.C. producer Allen Valentine and features costumed singers and dancers, as well as a live band performing hits and classic holiday tunes from acts like The Supremes, The Jackson 5 and The Temptations, among others. The shows will take place in Sound Waves, which will be kept to 10 percent capacity. Guests will be socially distanced and required to wear masks. Seats can be purchased as tables of two or four. Atlantic City Weekly Director of Publications Scott Cronick raved about the show, noting it was the “must-see show of the holiday season.” For more info or to purchase tickets, go to HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
Wanna make your holiday just a bit sweeter? How ’bout A LOT sweeter? This season, Hard Rock is showcasing their edible art display, “A Rock Solid Christmas.” Created by Hard Rock Executive Pastry Chef and former White House Pastry Chef Thaddeus R. DuBois and his culinary team, the elaborate edible art features Christmas trees, ornaments and Christmas drums, as well a 7-foot replica of the Gibson Les Paul guitar that stands in the front of Hard Rock. The piece was created using more than 2,000 pounds of white and dark chocolate for a dramatic and festive display that is sure to make your mouth water. Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
Get your jingle on at the Holly Shores drive-thru
Holly Shores Camping Resort in Erma features a drive-thru Christmas celebration fundraiser. The camping resort is supported by the Cape May County of Commerce and The New Jersey Campground Association for this inaugural event to support Cape Regional Hospital.
For a $10 donation, cars can enter Holly Shores Campground from dusk to 9 p.m. for a drive-thru holiday light experience Fridays through Sundays through New Year’s Day. The twinkling lights and festive atmosphere are sure to fill all attendees with the holiday spirit.
Holly Shores Camping Resort is located at 491 Route 9 in Erma, Lower Township. Go to HollyShores.com.
Walking in a Vintner Wonderland at Renault Winery
Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City is a gorgeous location to visit no matter what time of year you go, but this winter they are offering a one-of-a kind winter experience that is sure to dazzle just about everyone. It’s called Vintner Wonderland, and it features everything from a giant skating rink — complete with a DJ playing holiday favorites — to local vendors and artists selling holiday ornaments, toys, scarves, glassware, figurines, artwork, apparel and various crafts.
Guests can stroll through the grounds taking in the gorgeous lights and displays and later gather around one of the firepits to warm up while sipping a glass of wine or hot cocktail. Food trucks will be on site, but folks also have the option to make a reservation at the outdoor Champagne Patio Garden, which also features live bands. The event runs through Feb 28. Hours vary, so we recommend calling or checking the website before you go. Renault Winery is located at 72 N. Bremen Ave. in Egg Harbor City. Go to RenaultWinery.com.
Rides on the boards in O.C.
One way to put an extra dose of cheer in your little one’s holiday season is with a few classic boardwalk rides. And this year, Gillian’s in Ocean City will offer just that as they host their Winter Wonderland from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 27. Indoor rides will be open, as well as classics like the Wacky Worm and the Giant Wheel.
Ride wristbands are $15. Masks must be worn at all times for anyone over the age of 2. Gillian’s is located at 6th Avenue and Boardwalk in Ocean City. Go to Gillians.com
Rustic holiday charm awaits at Smithville Village
As per tradition, Historic Smithville is decked out for the holidays and bustling with fun for the whole family. Their holiday light show will once again illuminate Lake Meone as the village’s 50 quaint specialty shops offer everything from dog treats to gourmet cheeses and gift baskets to breads, pastries, pies and other sweet treats. In addition, the Historic Smithville Inn and other eateries within the village are open and aglow with holiday decorations for all to enjoy. Guests can wander throughout the charming rustic village while easily remaining socially distanced and taking in the magic of the holiday season.
Historic Smithville Village is located at 615 E. Moss Mill Road in Smithville. Go to HistoricSmithville.com.
