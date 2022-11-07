Things to do for all of you

Wine Pairing Dinner at
Rhythm & Spirits
As part of a year-long celebration of wine dinners, restaurateur Mark Callazzo has partnered with the Garden State Wine Growers Association to bring exceptional wines from New Jersey to a wider audience. The first event takes place 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Rhythm & Spirits.
The pairing dinner includes a five-course dinner menu of specially curated Italian dishes along with expertly selected Sharrott Winery wines that perfectly complement each dish, with a final course of bean-to-bar chocolate desserts served next door at Bar 32. Tickets are $99 per person and can be made at 609-350-6852.
Located at 129 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. TennAveAC.com
Winterfest by the Sea
in Ocean City
The Ocean City Chamber of Commerce presents their third annual Winterfest by the Sea Holiday Shopping Extravaganza 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Civic Center. The event includes craft vendors, food vendors and a strolling Santa.
Located at 840 E. 6th St., Ocean City.
Spirit Brands Cheerleading Championships in Wildwood
Spirit Brands brings recreational and school cheerleading championships to the Wildwoods Convention Center 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Open to all recreational and school programs that are members of the American Recreation and School Cheer Association, this entertaining and exciting event includes recreation, high school, college and all-star divisions, featuring teams from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware and beyond.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood.
Ocean City Celebrates
Veterans Day
Ocean City honors veterans with a Veterans Day Program 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Ocean City Tabernacle.
Located at 550 Wesley Ave., Ocean City.
Cape May Honors Veterans
on Veterans Day
The City of Cape May, The American Legion Post 193, The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 386 and the U.S. Coast Guard Tracen Cape May—along with the U.S. Coast Guard—join together at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Soldiers and Sailors Park at Gurney Street and Columbia Avenue to honor and remember the men and women who served our Nation in the United States Military.
Veterans Day Service
at Osprey Point
Osprey Point resident James Joyce hosts a Veterans Day Service 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Staff Sergeant William Godfrey Memorial Park at Osprey Point, where residents and guests join Olga Polo in singing the National Anthem and other patriotic songs. Service includes a flag dedication to honor the memory of Lionel Fansler, member of the U.S. Air Force; guest speaker Marine Corps veteran and author James Talone; and recognition of more than 50 veterans who are residents of Osprey Point.
Located at 1731 Route 9, Seaville.
‘Preaching to the Birds’
at Stockton
The Stockton Arts Gallery hosts “Preaching to the Birds: Contemporary Painting from Georgia, Romania and the Eastern-European Diaspora” through Sunday, Nov. 13. Curated by Stockton professors Jacob Feige and Mariana Smith, the exhibition includes work from the Linda and Roy Jankowski collection of Georgian art, including paintings by Sergo Tbileli and Mamuka Mikeladze, as well as Romanian paintings from the 1960s through 1990s by Georgeta Naparus, Corneliu Petrescu and others.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. Stockton.edu
Nolan Ryan Memorabilia
Collection at Stockton
Donated by Leo S. Ullman, a vast collection of Nolan Ryan memorabilia is on display at Stockton University locations including The Bjork Library, The Noyes Arts Garage, John F. Scarpa Academic Center, Kramer Hall, and Stockton’s campus in Manahawkin, through Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City. Among the collection are baseballs, bats, gloves, hats, jerseys, cards, and more.
‘Do You Hear Me?’ at Stockton
Curated by Jacob Feige, Stockton Arts Gallery hosts “Do You Hear Me?” through Sunday, Nov. 13. The exhibition includes work exploring themes of isolation and solitude in cities from Jaime Alvarez, Natalie Lerner, and Japeth Mennes.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. Stockton.edu
‘Lilt’ at Noyes Galleries
at Kramer Hall
Philadelphia Sculptors, in collaboration with the Noyes Museum of Art Stockton University, presents “Lilt,” a selection of artwork that have rhythm and flow and elicit spirit and cheer through Friday, Jan. 20.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMusuem.org
Expect the Unexpected
at Ferry Park Gallery
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts “Unexpected,” an exhibition of photography featuring works from six different regional artists in November. The exhibition features a collection of photos showcasing a variety of subjects and perspectives by Stephen Schneiderman, David Woeller, Ted Kingston, Ken Hess, Jack McDonough and Corinna La Puma.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Local artists at Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists John Safrit and Hali MacLaren for the month of November. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org
Annual Juried Art Show
at Ocean City Arts Center
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents their Annual Juried Art Show, open to artists of all levels, Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 26, with a “Meet the Artists/Awards” reception 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org