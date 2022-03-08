Things to do for all of you

St. Patrick’s Day Parade
in Sea Isle
Sea Isle City Mayor Lenny Desiderio and his family will host the SIC 2022 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade starting 3:30 p.m., Saturday, March 12. The annual “Irish Strut” will begin at 83rd Street and East Landis Avenue before continuing north on Landis Ave. to 63rd Street, where it concludes and evolves into a city-wide party with the hub being Kix-McNutley’s Bar, owned by Desiderio.
The parade features live music, local civic groups and plenty of costumed revelers. Those who would like to appear in the parade can phone 609-263-6341 or 609-486-6035 for more information.
2022 MAAC Basketball Championships
The 2022 Hercules Tires MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships return to the historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall through Saturday, March 12, with multiple games per day.
Tickets range from $50 to $120.
Located at 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. BoardwalkHall.com.
‘Xanadu’ at Eagle Theatre
The Eagle Theatre’s 2022 mini season begins with “Xanadu,” a fun, self-parodic adaptation of the ’80s cult classic featuring the music of Electric Light Orchestra (ELO).
The production — a story of forbidden love, chaos, and roller disco that travels from Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, Calif. — is being directed by Producing Artistic Director Angela Longo.
The show runs Thursdays through Sundays, March 3 to March 20. Tickets are $38.
Located at 208 Vine St., Hammonton. EagleTheatre.org.
Emerald City Invitational at Showboat
The Emerald City Invitational, a professional ISOF jiu-jitsu tournament and superfight event league, comes to Showboat 5 p.m., Saturday, March 12. Featuring an 8-man, 155-pound, $10K tournament main card filled with some of the best lightweight competitors on the planet, the Emerald City Invitational also features a stacked undercard full of local top talent and will air live on FloGrappling.
Ticket prices are $55, $70 and $80.
Located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ShowboatHotelAC.com.
Fairytales on Ice at Levoy
Ice Creative presents “Fairytales on Ice” at 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at the Levoy Theater. Familiar characters from Rapunzel and Pinocchio to Aladdin and Tinkerbell, as well as Cinderella and Peter Pan, will all appear in the 90-minute show.
Tickets are $21 for kids, $34 for adults, with a family four-pack available for $99. Meet and greet will be available post-show at the merchandise table. The Vaudeville Bar will open and serve beginning an hour before each show.
Located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville. Levoy.net.
Social Sunday Focusing
on Cape May Stage
Cape May Stage will be the recipient of Fins Bar & Grille’s Sunday Social, where a portion of sales are given to the honoree 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 13.
Since 2016, Fins helps local nonprofits with its Sunday Socials.
Guests are encouraged to hang out at the bar, order lunch specials, make their own Bloody Marys and mimosas and enjoy live entertainment while supporting Cape May Stage, which is celebrating 30 years of great theater by producing compelling, impactful shows that engage audiences to enrich their lives.
Located at 142 Decatur St., Cape May. FinsCapeMay.com
Market Madness Takes Over Ocean City
Ocean City boardwalk and downtown merchants will team up to put on a one-day Market Madness sale 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Ocean City Music Pier. The event includes discounts on favorite local merchandise, goods and attractions from 40 different vendors. Food and drinks will also be available a la carte.
Parking will be free in municipal lots adjacent to the boardwalk at Moorlyn Terrace, 8th and 9th streets.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com.
Larger than Life at O.C. Arts Center
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center’s March exhibit is a solo show featuring the work of mixed media artist, Andee Axe, with her show, “Larger Than Life.” Running to March 30, the show features the mixed media work of Axe, a contemporary painter based in Philadelphia.
A ‘Meet the Artists’ reception will be held 7 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, March 11.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City.
‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’
at Grunin Center
Ocean County College’s Repertory Theatre Company presents “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” for two consecutive weekends in March.
Through music and vignettes, this charming musical comedy based on Charles M. Schulz’s famous comic strip explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends.
The show runs 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 11, Saturday, March 12, Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Sunday, March 13, Saturday, March 19, and Sunday, March 20. All performances are at Ocean County College’s Grunin Center’s Black Box Theater on the main campus of Ocean County Community College. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students.
Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
Horns a Plenty: Jazz Saxophones from the 40s
Jazz collector, devotee and former WCFA 101.5-FM DJ, Maurice Porter, presents his playlist of jazz saxophonists from the ’40s 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, March 12, at The Listening Room at Ocean City Arts Center.
The event featuring the former Cape May on-air personality is free and open to the public, and guests are encouraged to bring recorded music from their own personal collections.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
Seasons of Life Photo Exhibit
The Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch presents “Seasons of Life,” an exhibit of inspirational, nature-centered photographs by Ocean County resident Carol Stauffer throughout March.
“Seasons of Life” is free and open to the public.
Located at 112 Burr St., Barnegat TheOceanCountyLibrary.org/Events.
World Above Open Mic
at Noyes Arts Garage
The Murphy Center of Stockton University presents World Above, its open-mic poetry program, 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, with featured poet Ryan Estes.
Held every third Wednesday, there is a synchronous livestream of the reading so people attending virtually can tune in. Questions or concerns can be forwarded to Emari@MurphyWriting.com.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com.
Intro to Seeds
at Noyes Arts Garage
Jeff Quattrone, the founder of the Library Seed Bank, will present a free workshop addressing seeds, including the connection between the genetic story of seeds and how they connect to cultures and history 1 to 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 13.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com.
Second Friday
at Noyes Arts Garage
The March Second Friday at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University takes place 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 11, when guests will gather to celebrate the openings of new exhibitions and enjoy shopping, art, light fare and live music.
Additionally, Second Friday is one of the last days to view the following exhibitions: The Links, Incorporated: Terrill Johnson; Stories of Displacement, Migration and Refugee Crisis through the eyes of emerging artists; and From the Noyes Permanent Collection: Peter Turnley.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com.
Drive-Thru Winter Greek Festival in EHT
Holy Trinity Church of Egg Harbor Township welcomes guests to a Drive-Thru Winter Festival full of delicious Greek food including lamb and chicken gyros, chicken tenders shish-kabob, pastitsio, cheese pies, spinach pies, baklava and Greek custard pie.
All orders are picked up via curbside service and may placed at HolyTrinityFestival.com. Hours are 4:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 11, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 13.
Located at 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Comedy and Cocktails
at Harbor Pines
Harbor Pines brings Comedy and Cocktails to South Jersey 6 p.m., Saturday, March 12, with headliner TuRae Gordon along with openers Michael Eagen, Kevin Israel and Karen Faye.
Tickets are $59 and include an Italian buffet featuring chicken parmesan, flounder florentine, beef lasagna, penne pasta and more. Advanced ticket purchase is required.
Located at 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township. HarborPines.co.
Gourmet Scots Dinner
at Exit Zero
In celebration of famed Scottish poet Robert Burns, Exit Zero Filling Station hosts a Gourmet Scots Dinner 6 and 8 p.m., Friday, March 11, complete with a five-course menu that includes single-malt Scotch tastings paired with traditional Scottish dishes including gratin of smoked haddock and crab, salmon Wellington, Scottish langoustine and haggis bon bons.
Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best tartan as they enjoy music by Terry & Jerry, bagpipes by Geoff Knudson and Robert Burns poetry readings by Exit Zero editor Jack Wright.
Tickets are $75 per person. The Gourmet Scots Dinner kicks off a week of Celtic Celebration at the Exit Zero Filling Station from Friday, March 11, through Sunday, March 20, with delicious menu specials like shepherd’s pie, potato leek soup and corned beef and cabbage egg rolls.
Located at 110 Sunset Blvd., Cape May. ExitZero.com.
Dinner Theater
with South Jersey Players
South Jersey Players presents dinner theater at Aroma Restaurant 6 p.m. Tuesdays, March 15 and 22, in an innovative grass-roots effort to bring live theater to Ventnor in an elegant restaurant. The evening will consist of five original one-act plays by emerging and established playwrights Tom Chin, Sondra Mandel and Phyliss Shanken, with guest playwrights Jeff Dunne and Amanda Quaid. Stand-up comedian Scott Friedman will serve as MC. The production’s directors are Tish Becker, Heidi Mae, Marlene May and Helaine Stredwick.
Tickets are $45. Advanced reservations are required and can be made at 347-920-6399.
Located at 5206 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. SouthJerseyPlayer.org.
‘Landscapes of the Mind’ exhibition in Hammonton
The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University and the Regional Center for Women in the Arts presents “Landscapes of the Mind” exhibit at Kramer Hall in Hammonton through June 3. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
This invitational exhibition showcases the work of seven women visual artists from the greater Philadelphia region including Christine Stoughton, Fran Gallun, Katherine Fraser, Linda Dublin Garfield, Mary Putman, Susan Foley Urban and Valetta Valetta. An opening reception will take place 5 p.m., Thursday, March 17. Closing reception will be held 5 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org.
Wood Engravers Exhibit
at Stockton
Stockton University Art Gallery hosts the “Wood Engravers’ Network: 4th Triennial” through April 5 in the upper L-Wing art gallery.
The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, features 65 contemporary relief engravings representing an international group of artists from Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, England, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Taiwan, Ukraine and the United States.
Located on Lakeside Lane, Galloway. Go to Stockton.edu.
‘A Diamond of Their Own’
at Carroll Gallery
“A Diamond of Their Own: The Remarkable History of the Negro Leagues as portrayed by artist Sydnei SmithJordan” is presented by Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) and Center for Community Arts (CCA), in partnership with artist Sydnei SmithJordan. The exhibit, which celebrates the history of baseball’s Negro Leagues, is open through April 30 at The Carroll Gallery in the Carriage House on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate. Admission is free.
Located at 1048 Washington St., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org.