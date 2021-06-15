Things to do for all of you

A toast to the Big Man
On June 18, 2011, E Street Band saxophone player Clarence “Big Man” Clemons passed away and left a big hole in the hearts of many. This year, the beer that bears his namesake, Big Man’s Brew, will host a global tribute and toast to his life and legacy.
“Big Man’s Blast” will take place from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, and will broadcast live from the legendary Stone Pony in Asbury Park. Headlining the event will be Clarence’s youngest son, Jarod, and his band, The Late Nights.
There will be a concurrent event at the Beach Bar at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, with a tribute performance from The Mighty Spectrum Band. The anniversary event will be capped off with a toast at 10 p.m., when virtual and in-person attendees, including some surprise special guests, will raise a glass to the Big Man.
Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
Kenny Chesney tribute at Bourre
Big news for “No Shoes Nation”: Kenny Chesney tribute band Pirate Flag will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19, outside on the beach stage at Bourre in Atlantic City. Pirate Flag recreates the Chesney concert experience, playing all the hits fans know and love while engaging the crowd. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at BourreAtlanticCity.com or at the door.
Bourre is located at 201 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City. For more info, go to BourreAtlanticCity.com or PirateFlagBand.com
Clapton tribute comes to Tuckerton
The Pavilion in the Pines summer concert series continues for the Lizzie Rose Music Room as they host outdoor shows all summer long. At 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, Bell Bottom Blues, a tribute to the sound and spirit of the legendary blues rock guitarist Eric Clapton, will perform.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 day of show and can be purchased at LizzieRoseMusic.com. The Pavilion in the Pines is located at Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, at 450 Ishmael Road in Tuckerton.
Woodstock tribute at Landis
Calling all flower children! At 8 p.m. Friday June 19, The Landis Theater will host Back to the Garden 1969 — the Woodstock Experience. This tribute to the music of the late’60s features live performances of the music of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Joe Cocker, Sly and The Family Stone, Santana, Richie Havens, Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Jefferson Airplane, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin, The Band, The Grateful Dead, Mountain, Canned Heat, Country Joe and The Fish, Melanie, Arlo Guthrie, Tim Hardin, Ten Years After and Blood, Sweat, and Tears.
Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased at TheLandisTheater.com. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland.
Get the Led Out at Ocean City
Led Zeppelin is perhaps the greatest rock band of all time, but since they no longer are together, the next best thing is to catch a tribute band performing their music.
At 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, Get the Led Out will perform all your favorite Zeppelin classics and deep cuts at the Ocean City Music Pier. Tickets are $49 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. The Ocean City Music Pier is located at 825 Boardwalk in Ocean City. Go to OCNJ.us.
Dragon Village Craft Fair
The Shoppes at Dragon Village in Bridgeton will host a June Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 19 and 20. Guests will be able to stroll leisurely through aisles of handmade crafts from over 75 vendors, enjoy lunch from food vendors, live music, a plant sale, baked goods and more. Sunday will feature a car show. Parking and admission are both free, but guests are encouraged to donate a can of pet food for local shelters.
The Shoppes at Dragon Village is located at 97 Trench Road in Bridgeton.
Aloha AC Ballet Fundraiser
After a successful virtual season, the Atlantic City Ballet will celebrate with a virtual fundraiser, Aloha AC Ballet. At 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, the ballet will take the virtual stage with MC and local celebrity Melanie Rice to present a fun evening of ballet performances, special guests and interactive segments. The event kicks off with a virtual auction featuring unique gifts, fun experiences and gift certificates.
Tickets are $200. Fans can purchase tickets by going to ACBallet.org.
Are You Garbage at Atlantic City Comedy Club
Wondering if you are trash? At 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, the Atlantic City Comedy Club will host the minds behind one of the hottest new comedy podcasts in the country — ‘Are You Garbage?”
Funnymen Kevin Ryan and H. Foley bring you a night of stand-up comedy and a chance for you to ask your “garbage questions.”
Tickets are $22 and $29. The Atlantic City Comedy Club is located inside The Claridge Hotel at 123 S. Indiana Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to AtlanticCityComedyClub.com.
Margate Farmers Market returns
Fans of fresh produce can rejoice as the Margate Farmer’s Market returns to Steve & Cookie’s for 2021. The market will be onsite from 8:30 a.m. until noon every Thursday now through Sept 2. The market brings together over 30 local farmers and small food vendors offering fruits and vegetables, fresh roasted coffee, cheeses, seafood, spices, soaps, jelly, cut flowers, and potted gardens. Local food artisans bring fresh bread, blueberry pie, pizza, prepared foods and other goodies as well.
Steve & Cookie’s is located at 9700 Amherst Ave. in Margate.
The Rat Pack residency continues at Hard Rock
Every Saturday and Sunday from now to Labor Day, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will host The Rat Pack: Back in Town, a musical and comical recreation of Rat Pack legends Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.
The show will run 7 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays and will feature such classic hits as "Fly Me to the Moon," "Everybody Loves Somebody," "Mr. Bojangles," "New York New York," "That's Amore," "I've Gotta Be Me," "Ain't That a Kick in the Head," "I've Got the World on a String," "The Candy Man," "Luck be a Lady," "Birth of the Blues" and many more, in addition to comedy bits and hilarious banter.
Tickets range from $24 to $29. Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com.
Magic & Mystery House Tour at Physick Estate
Take a step back in time to the Victorian Era this summer for the Magic & Mystery House Tour at the Emlen Physick Estate to learn about the Victorians’ fascination with magic, illusion, the mysterious and the odd. Visitors will hear about the Great Lafayette, arguably the world’s greatest magician; Houdini, the astounding escape artist; Ionia, the Goddess of Mystery; and can decide for themselves whether Pepper’s Ghost is real, or just an Illusion.
Attendees will also learn about Sherlock Holmes, Jack the Ripper and more. Evening tours are offered Tuesdays and Thursdays in June; and Fridays and Saturdays in July and August. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3 to 12. Go to CapeMayMac.org to purchase tickets or for more information. The Emlen Physick Estate is located at 1048 Washington Street in Cape May.
Chanel No. 5 exhibit in OC
Many of the area’s best artists will participate in the Ocean City Arts Center’s annual invitational themed show “Chanel No. 5,” which runs throughout the month of June.
Artists have been asked to paint an image that represents the making or marketing of the most famous perfume in the world, Chanel No. 5. Created by Parisian fashion designer Coco Chanel, the No. 5 in the name comes from samples perfumer Ernest Beaux presented to Ms. Chanel for her approval. She chose the fifth sample that he presented, thus the name Chanel No. 5. The fragrance quickly became the best-selling perfume in the world.
For further information, call 609-399-7628. The Arts Center is located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City.