Things to do for all of you

World-renowned artists Alexander Renoir and Autumn De Forest will appear together at Ocean Galleries for a joint Labor Day weekend exhibition.
French-born Alexandre Renoir, great-grandson of French Impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841 to 1919), grandson of Claude Renoir (1901 to 1969) and son of Paul Renoir (1925 to 2005) is known for his magnificent artwork as an impressionist palette knife painter. His works currently reside in important private collections throughout North America, Asia, Europe and the United Arab Emirates.
Art prodigy Autumn de Forest is a 19-year-old professional artist who has been painting since age 5. Over her decade long career, Autumn’s extraordinary path has been distinguished by a myriad of achievements, including being the youngest artist in history to have a solo exhibition at a major American museum, The Butler Institute of American Art, and being honored at the Vatican for her profound influence on Arts and Culture. De Forest is the youngest artist ever to be appointed to the President’s Committee for The Arts and Humanities, and was personally invited by First Lady Michelle Obama. Her creative prowess and journey is no fluke, but rather the continuation of a legacy that extends over 150 years in a family that includes recognized twentieth century American painters Roy de Forest (1930 to 2007), Lockwood de Forest (1850 to 1932) and George de Forest Brush (1855 to 1941). Her works are collected around the world.
The artists will be at Ocean Galleries discussing their art and signing purchases 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Sept 5, for two special receptions. All artwork is available for purchase. The exhibition and artist receptions are free, but RSVPs are strongly suggested by calling 609-368-7777.
Ocean Galleries is located at 9618 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor. Go to OceanGalleries.com
Yum … Empanada
Challenge in A.C.
If you like empanadas, then you definitely want to head to The Chelsea neighborhood of Atlantic City this month as The Chelsea Economic Development Corporation’s Annual Empanada Challenge returns for its second year.
The month-long event will once again support local businesses in Chelsea while also highlighting the cultural diversity among 10 neighborhood restaurants. Empanada voters simply need to try an empanada from two or more participating restaurants anytime during the month of September and cast their vote online. Participating restaurants include Sabor Salvadoreno, Mr. Taco, Rincón Catracho and more.
To cast votes and to find out all participating restaurants, go to, ChelseaEDC.org
‘Last of the Red
Hot Lovers’ opens
at Cape May Stage
Cape May Stage continues its return from the pandemic with optimism and laughs by offering Neil Simon’s famous comedy “Last of the Red Hot Lovers.”
The play’s plot features a married man looking for some fun while his wife is out of town, and he arranges for three women to join him in his fun quest.
There is a preview 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, followed by opening night with afterparty 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. Shows are 7 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 21, at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse, 405 Lafayette St., Cape May.
Tickets, priced at $65 for opening night and $45 for regular showings, can be purchased at CapeMayStage.org.
O.C. hosts Labor Day race
Ocean City will host the 30th Annual Labor Day Race 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6. The Labor Day Race is a 5-mile beach run that includes a 1-mile walk/run on the beach starting and finishing at 23rd Street.
Go to OCNJ.us for more information and to register.
The Slammedenuff Car Show rolls into Wildwood
The Slammedenuff Car Show will make its way to Wildwood 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Wildwoods Convention Center with a weekend full of fun and activities. The show will feature over 250 customized road-legal, air-suspension cars from the mid-1990s to brand new.
Admission is $45 for both days, $25 for one day and can be purchased at the door.
The Wildwood Convention Center is located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. Go to Slammedenuff.com
Hot Bods strut into Showboat
Join the end-of-the-summer party 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Showboat Hotel’s Surf Bar to witness the Hot Body Competition.
This first-time contest for the Atlantic City hotel is hosted by model and influencer JT and will be judged by “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs. This event is 21-plus, and admission is free.
Showboat’s Surf Bar is located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Go to ShowBoatHotelAC.com.
Three Tenors sing in Ocean City
Come celebrate Labor Day Weekend with a spectacular evening of music 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Ocean City Music Pier with the Three Tenors of Ocean City. Vocalists Chris Lysack, Robert Stahley and David Gordon-Johnson join forces with maestro Vince Lee and the Ocean City Pops to offer an amazing Labor Day weekend performance.
The Ocean City Music Pier is located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. Tickets, priced at $15 and $20, can be purchased at OceanCityPops.org.
O.C. Fine Arts League debuts exhibit
The Ocean City Fine Arts League features a Mixed Media Art Show and Exhibition for September. The art league is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and all of the show pieces are for sale. In addition to the current exhibit items, other gallery showcase pieces such as, glass, mixed media, pottery and more, are also for sale.
The Ocean City Fine Art League is located at 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. Go to OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org
Harbor Gallery Exhibit feature Artists of the Month
Local Artists of the Month Tina Giamio and Louise Zamaitis will show off their photographs and painting at The Nature Center of Cape May throughout September. The Nature Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays through Fridays.
The Nature Center is located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. Go to NJAudubon.org.
Fireworks at Tropicana
The free firework series at Tropicana concludes it summer of pyrotechnics 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. This dazzling, 10-minute show will be displayed from the beachfront and will include vivid effects such as grand illuminations.
Tropicana is located at 2831 Boardwalk Ave., Atlantic City. Go to AtlanticCityNJ.com.
Friday fireworks in Wildwood
A free fireworks show will light up the night sky over the Wildwoods beaches and Boardwalk for the final time this summer Friday, Sept. 3.
Launched at 10 p.m. from Pine Avenue and the beach, the fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Wildwoods Boardwalk.
Rain date is 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Go to WildwoodsNJ.com.
Cape May Music in the Park
Cape May will once again host “Music in the Park,” a series of free outdoor concerts held at Rotary Park. Concerts are 7 p.m. Fridays through Mondays through Sept 11.
This week’s schedule:
Friday, Sept. 3: Geno White Trio
Saturday, Sept. 4: The Squares
Sunday, Sept. 5: The John Walter Cape Community Band
Rotary Park is located at 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. For more info, go to CapeMayCity.com.
Galloway goes Green
The Green Market, hosted by Go Green Galloway, will host its final market of the summer 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept 2, at the Village Green in Historic Smithville
Bigger and more varied than ever, the popular weekly event includes a rotating selection of past favorites, plus exciting new vendors selling everything from local vegetables, plants and foods to a wide variety of crafts and artisanal products. Weekly giveaways will add to the fun and, for the first time, SNAP Benefits will be accepted. Cotton blue jeans will also be collected for recycling.
The Village Green at Historic Smithville is located at 615 E. Moss Mill Road in Smithville. Go to GoGreenGalloway.org.
Music at the Plaza in Wildwood
Byrne Plaza is the place to be if you are heading to Wildwood this summer. The Music in the Plaza summer finale will feature popular pop band Don’t Call Me Francis 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.
Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. For more info, go to DOOWW.com.