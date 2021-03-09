Things to do for all of you

Hard Rock Motown Show is back — with a shot of love — at Hard Rock
The popular Motown show “Motor City Live” is back at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The revised production will feature about 50 percent new material compared to its previous run. Produced by Allen Valentine, expect Motown renditions of timeless love songs such as “Reach Out (I’ll Be There),” “This Old Heart of Mine,” “Please Mr. Postman” and more.
Held under strict “Safe + Sound” guidelines, showtimes are 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 4 p.m. Sundays through Memorial Day weekend. “Motor City Live” features a live band and a cast of extraordinary singers and dancers. Tickets are $29 and will be sold as tables of two or four seats to ensure social distancing. Masks are required at all times except when drinking beverages, which will be offered by servers. Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Tickets are available at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
Stockton student dancers present outdoor drive-in dance performances
The Stockton University Dance Company will present free, live, COVID-19 compliant, drive-in dance performances 5 and 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11, on the Galloway campus.
The collaborative project between Associate Professor of Dance Rain Ross and Stockton students developed as a way for the dancers to share with an audience their own emotions and experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The performance lasts just over 15 minutes and will take place in Parking Lot 5 behind the Sports Center, weather permitting. A rain date is scheduled for Thursday, March 18.
Audience members must register in advance and arrive by car to create a circular perimeter around the performance space. Audience members will remain in their cars during the performance.
The dance, titled “Together Again. Apart,” was developed through Zoom sessions with the nine participating students. It begins representing the experience of loss during the pandemic and the desire to be with friends and family and to be in the community.
Space is limited, and reservations are required for each performance. Reservations can be made by going to Eventbrite.com/e/together-again-apart-tickets-128763528179.
Gary Hoey and Chicago tributes at Landis
The Landis Theater in Vineland once again comes through this weekend with some of the only live rock concerts in the area.
The music begins 8 p.m. Friday, March 12, when rock and blues guitarist/singer Gary Hoey will present his retrospective solo show, which highlights the last 30 years of his career.
It continues 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, with Beginnings – A Tribute to Chicago, which will dazzle the crowd with their spot-on renditions of all your favorite songs from the legendary supergroup.
Tickets to each show are $30 and can be purchased at TheLandisTheater.com. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland.
O.C. Arts Center to feature works of one of its own
Ocean City Arts Center teacher Christine O’Brien will exhibit her oil, oil pastels and mixed media artwork at the Arts Center now through March 31.
A Stockton graduate and native of Margate, O’Brien has taught art to children of all ages since 1998 and currently teaches two classes at the Ocean City Arts Center. She has developed an art form she calls “Squigglism,” which is created by making tiny squiggles in the shape of the letter “S” using overlapping colors on black paper. O’Brien works with a variety of mediums and credits her style to teaching children’s art classes, where many of her ideas for her own work come to life.
The Ocean City Arts Center is located at 1735 Simpson Ave. in Ocean City. For more info, go to OceanCityArtsCenter.org or call 609-399-7628.
Somers Point Arts Commission hosts photo exhibit
The second floor walkway at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point now features an exhibit from local photographers showcasing images that illustrate the vitality and diversity of life in Somers Point.
The show, titled “Somers Point 20/20,” is presented by the Somers Point Arts Commission. However, due to COVID visitor restrictions at the hospital, the exhibit is not currently open for public view. But fear not, as art lovers can still check it out online, as a slideshow of the full exhibit is currently available on the Arts Commission website at SomersPtArts.weebly.com.
Poster Exhibition at Noyes Museum tells story of Poor People’s Campaign of 1968
The Noyes Museum of Art at Stockton University Kramer Hall will present the exhibit “City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign,” which will be on display now through Sunday, May 9.
The poster exhibition examines the Poor People’s Campaign — a grassroots, multiracial movement that drew thousands of people to Washington, D.C., for 43 days between May and June 1968, as demonstrators demanded social reforms while living side by side on the National Mall in a tent city known as Resurrection City.
The City of Hope exhibition is open to the public during Kramer Hall hours, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Kramer Hall is located at 30 Front St. in Hammonton. Face coverings are required, and social distancing protocols are in place. A virtual exhibition will also be available on the Noyes Museum website at NoyesMuseum.org.
Stockton Art Gallery features works inspired by ‘Red Summer’ of 1919
An exhibition of artwork that examines racial inequality in America will be on display at the Stockton University Art Gallery from now through Thursday, April 1.
Seventy-three pieces by New Jersey artists Casey Ruble and Wendel White are featured in the exhibition titled “The Question the Answer Hides.” Most are from the two artists’ respective “Red Summer” projects, referencing the 1919 race riots and attacks on Blacks who migrated from the South for work after World War I.
The art gallery, located in L-wing on the Galloway campus, is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Face coverings are required. Weekday visitors must get a virtual parking permit at Visitor.Stockton.edu. Stockton University is located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive in Galloway. For more info, go to Stockton.edu/ art-gallery.
Pine Shores Art Exhibit
Pine Shores Art Association has mounted a new winter art exhibit in Tuckerton Borough Hall that can be seen through the end of March. More than 50 framed paintings and drawings by 25 artists are on display in the center hall and courtroom, and original works by Paul Hartelius are featured in the conference room.
The Tuckerton Borough Fine Arts Gallery is located in the municipal building at 420 E. Main Street in Tuckerton. Public viewing hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except when the building is closed for holidays or other special exceptions. All art is for sale, and a price list is available in center hall. For more info, go to PineShores ArtAssociation.org.