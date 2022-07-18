Things to do for all of you

The British Invasion Years in Cape May
The British Invasion Years, a ‘60s musical revolution, performs 8 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Cape May Convention Hall. This nostalgic musical tribute spans the entire ’60s British invasion era on both sides of the Atlantic, with a first act that includes songs by iconic British groups like The Zombies, The Moody Blues and more; a second act that features the American musical response by such legendary artists like The Turtles, The Beach Boys and more; and a finale tribute to The Beatles.
Tickets are $41.59. Located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. BritishInvasionYears.com
Craft Beer, Music and Crab Festival in Cape May
The 9th Annual Craft Beer, Music and Crab Festival takes place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Emlen Physick Estate in Cape May. The all-day festival presented by Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) features local and regional craft beers as well as steamed crabs, pulled pork, crab cakes, shrimp, hot dogs and more.
Named one of the “5 Best NJ Summer Festivals” by CBS NY, the event includes vendors and crafters, family entertainment and back-to-back music on the outdoor stage. Beverage vendors include 7 Mile Brewery, Nauti Spirits, Pirate Pete’s Soda, Tito’s Vodka and more.
Free to attend. Varying costs for food and beverages. Located at 1048 Washington St., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org
O.C. Night in Venice Parade
The 67th Anniversary of the Ocean City Night in Venice Boat Parade takes place 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23.
Recently retired Villanova University men’s baseball coach Jay Wright and wife Patty Wright serve as Grand Marshalls of the 2022 event, which is celebrating Philadelphia with the theme “Mummers: Struttin’ on the Bay.” Parade includes decorated bayfront homes, decorated boats, special guests Keo Motsepe and Anna Trebunskaya from “Dancing with the Stars,” a fireworks display as well as the recently crowned Miss Night in Venice and her court.
A.C. Caribbean Carnival
Atlantic City Caribbean Carnival presents the 13th annual carnival weekend Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24, at Showboat in Atlantic City.
Featuring a Friday night Flag party, Saturday Jouvert morning, street parade and main event party, and Sunday morning boat ride and cool down. Individual weekend passes range from $110 to $160.
Located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ACCarnival.com
Motown with a Twist in O.C.
Ocean City adds Motown with a Twist concert to Night in Venice weekend festivities. The concert brings a night of Motor City’s most famous hits to the Ocean City Music Pier 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, with “Dancing with the Stars” professionals Keo Motsepe and Anna Trebunskaya performing with finalists from the show as well as vocals by finalists from “American Idol,” “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent.” The family friendly night features songs from Diana Ross & the Supremes, Smokey Robinson, The Jackson 5 and everything in between.
Tickets are $25 and $30. Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
Sirens and Seamans Soiree at Harrah’s
The Atlantic City Metropolitan Business and Citizens Association (MBCA) hosts their annual summer mixer, the Sirens and Seamans Soiree, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s. Now in its 23rd year, the event benefits the MBCA Scholarship Fund and has given over $280,000 to deserving students and teachers in the community.
The event includes food, cash bar, and DJ entertainment. Tickets are $45 per person. Located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd., Atlantic City. ACMetBiz.com
Sticks in the Sand Beach Hockey Tournament
Sticks in the Sand Beach Hockey Tournament takes place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 24, on the beach at Schellenger Avenue next to Morey’s Mariner’s Pier in Wildwood.
Youth teams from all over the East Coast and beyond perform on the Wildwoods beaches in five vs. five teams. Divisions include middle school, high school junior varsity, high school varsity, women’s 18+ and co-ed open.
Free for spectators. MoreysPiers.com/Event/Beach-Hockey
Crest Mobile Truck and Movie Night
The Wildwood Crest mobile truck and movie night takes place 4 to 9 p.m. select Sundays in the summer.
This week, enjoy food from Traveling Tomato, Chank’s Grab-N-Go, El Grinco Loco, Dan’s waffles, Cold Stone Creamery and more along with crafters, games, and a screening of “Pirates of the Caribbean Sunday, July 25.
Located at Sunset Lake at Louisville Avenue and Bayview Drive, Wildwood Crest. StallionEvent.com
Minion Mayhem in Somers Point
Somers Point Recreation presents Somers Point Kid’s Concert Series 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, through the summer, at William Morrow Beach.
This week, enjoy Minion Mayhem with a Minion Dance tutorial, Minion language education, Minion trivia and a factory lineup where each child receives an official minion card.
Located at Bay Avenue and Somers Point Beach. VisitSomersPoint.com
Christmas in July at the Hangar
Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum hosts Christmas in July 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 25. Event festivities include live music, meet and greet with Santa Claus and unique photo opportunities that are perfect for family holiday cards.
Tickets are $14 adults, $10 children. Members are free. Located at 500 Forrestal Road, Cape May. USNASW.org
Wildwoods Baby Waddle Contest
The Wildwoods Baby Waddle Contest takes place 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, in front of the Wildwoods Convention Center.
Open to any speed-crawling babies 15 months and younger, and any waddling toddlers 24 months and younger, the event encourages very young participants of walking or crawling age to show off their speed crawling or waddling techniques to win fun prizes.
Registration is free and begins 9 a.m. day of the event. The first 40 entries receive a free beach bucket filled with fun prizes including candy from Laura’s Fudge and more.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. WildwoodsNJ.com
Coronation of Queen Maysea in Cape May
The 89th Coronation of Queen Maysea takes place 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Cape May Convention Hall. The annual pageant is open to all girls age 6 to 10 who are year-round residents of the Greater Cape May Area. Girls and boys ages 5 and younger may also participate as flower girl or page boy.
Located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com/Queen-Maysea
Captain Kidd Treasure Hunt in Cape May
The 58th Annual Cape May Captain Kidd Treasure Hunt takes place 1 p.m. Sunday, July 24, in front of Cape May Convention Hall. Youngsters meet with Captain Kidd and follow him to his secret site in search of the elusive buried treasure.
The free event is open to children ages 3 to 10 years old. Located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Wildwood Annual Baby Parade
The Wildwood Civic Club presents the 112th Wildwoods Baby Parade, a Wildwoods’ tradition since 1909, 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. Rain date is Thursday, July 28.
Participation in the Wildwoods Baby Parade is free and open to all children under 12 years of age. Parents can register their child in several categories including individual best dressed, best walking themed group, large float and more. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged and available at Bit.ly/WildwoodsBabyParade2022. Day of registration takes place before the parade 4:30 to 5:15 in the lobby of Wildwoods Convention Center.
Spectators observe the parade on the boardwalk from Wildwoods Convention Center to Cedar Avenue. Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood.
‘Twinkle Time’ at Ocean County College
Community Arts and Music Programming (CAMP) present “Twinkle Time” 10 a.m. and noon Wednesday, July 27, at Ocean County College’s Grunin Center.
This free show features award-winning kindie music phenomenon Twinkle presenting her pop/rock/hip-hop concert, “Twinkle Time.” The show features Twinkle’s distinct vocals and high-energy, hip-hop dancing backed by the sparkling sounds of her band.
Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
Carnival-by-the-Sea in Sea Isle
Sea Isle City’s Division of Tourism hosts their first annual Carnival-by-the-Sea 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Excursion Park.
The festival features a variety of family friendly activities including games, an inflatable obstacle course, photo-ops with well-known characters, face painters and balloon artists in addition to a magic show, stiltwalker and live music by “Girls that Rock.”
Located at 2 41st St., Sea Isle City. VisitSICNJ.com
Free Yoga Classes at Absecon Lighthouse
Sponsored by The Leadership Studio, free yoga classes take on select Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer at Absecon Lighthouse.
This week, enjoy free classes 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21, and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26. Yoga mats are provided.
Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. LeadershipStudioAC.com
Broadway on the A.C. Boardwalk
Back by popular demand, Broadway on the Boardwalk is back in Atlantic City Monday nights through Aug. 29 with host Dena Blizzard, where guests see the casts of today’s hottest Broadway musicals perform their biggest hits live.
This week, enjoy musical performances from “Six” and “Chicago.”
Located at Kennedy Plaza, 2300 – 2498 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. DoACBroadway.com
Tony Mart Presents Mardi Gras
Live at Kennedy Plaza on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Tony Mart presents free Mardi Gras concerts 7 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 31.
This week, Bonerama, a funky, brassy New Orleans R&B and Rock and Roll band performs.
Christmas in July in Wildwood
Wildwood’s First Annual Christmas in July kicks off 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, with a golf cart parade on the Wildwood boardwalk until noon. The festivities continue afterward from noon to 6 p.m. at Fox Park, where revelers watch a brief awards ceremony, enjoy crafts, eat delicious summer favorites, rock around the Christmas tree to the tunes of DJ Eric Bartello and visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
Sophisticated Productions National Dance Competition
The Wildwoods Convention Center hosts a National Dance Competition featuring solos, duets, trios, small groups, large groups, lines and productions ranging from amateur to experienced dancers 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, July 22.
All performances are choreographed to music and feature dancers from all over the country, who compete for cash and prizes.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. SophisticatedProductions.com
East Lynne presents ‘Possessing Harriet’
East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) presents “Possessing Harriet” 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 3, at Cape May Presbyterian Church.
Created by Kyle Bass, “Possessing Harriet” tells the story of a runaway slave hidden in the attic who faces the costs and benefits of freedom as she spends time with suffragist Elizabeth Cady (before she married Stanton) and abolitionist Garret Smith. Tickets are $35 general admission, $30 seniors, $20 students and military, free for kids 12 and under.
Located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org
‘The Manya Project’ at Stockton
Sponsored by the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University, “The Manya Project,” a series of three original plays telling the stories of local Holocaust survivors, takes place at Stockton University, Atlantic City.
The remaining performances includes “Girl in a Striped Dress: The Holocaust Story of Rosalie Lebovic Simon,” 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27.
Located at 3711 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. Stockton.edu
‘Little Red Riding Hood’ at Stockton
The Children’s Summer Playhouse at Stockton University Performing Arts Center presents “Little Red Riding Hood” 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Campus Center Theatre.
Tickets are $12. Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr. Stockton.UniversityTickets.com
Jackie Evancho Performs with the Ocean City Pops
Jackie Evancho returns to Ocean City to perform with the Ocean City Pops 7:30 p.m., Sunday, July 24, at the Ocean City Music Pier.
The worldwide singing sensation debuted on “America’s Got Talent” and has released a string of platinum and gold albums. She returns to the Music Pier after two previously sold-out performances.
Tickets are $35 and $45. Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityPops.org
A.C. Walking Tour Series
The Atlantic City Walking Tour is a four-part series of guided tours led by Atlantic City Historian and Stockton Adjunct Professor Dr. Levi Fox 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through July. Each week features a different tour.
This week, Fox hosts the Louisa Mack LGBT/Orange Loop Tour, which was once considered the “Gay-borhood” of Atlantic City. Notable sites include the AC Civil Rights Garden, Bourre, and former locations of the Brass Rail, Louisa Mack’s Entertainer’s Club on Snake Alley, the Lark Inn and the Professional Arts Building. Tickets are $10 per tour, $35 for four-tour bundle.
Located at 201 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City. Stockton.edu
Maria Muldaur and Vanessa Collier perform on Somers Point Beach
The Somers Point Beach Concert Series is back for its 29th season with concerts 7 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 9. All concerts are free and take place at The William Morrow Beach/Municipal Beach Park.
This week, five-time Grammy-nominated performer and winner of the Americana Music Lifetime Achievement Award, Maria Muldaur, performs along with multi BMA-winning international roots rock star Vanessa Collier.
Located between Higbee and New Jersey avenues, Somers Point. SomersPointBeachConcerts.com
Herman’s Hermits in Cape May
The Cape May 2022 Summer Concert Series offers nine weeks of classic hits, legendary voices and world-class musicianship on select Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer at Cape May Convention Hall.
This week, Herman’s Hermits starting Peter Noone bring the sounds of the British Invasion to Cape May 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 26. Tickets are $50.
Located at 714 Beach Ave. Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Music of the Night at Middle Performing Arts Center
Linda Gentille and Jersey Shore Pops present “Music of the Night” 7 p.m., Saturday, July 23, at Middle Township Performing Arts Center.
Offering special tribute to Broadway legends Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sarah Brightman, the concert features internationally acclaimed soprano and Pops favorite, Jennifer Fair.
Tickets are $40. Located at 212 Bayberry, Cape May Court House. JerseyShorePops.org
Fool Moon Theatre presents ‘Godspell’
Fool Moon Theatre Company presents the exuberant musical “Godspell” 7:30 p.m. Fridays, July 22 and 29, Saturdays, July 23 and 30, and 2 p.m. Sundays, July 24 and 31, at the Margate Community Church in Margate.
Directed by Camille Averso, “Godspell” is a musical based on the Gospel of Matthew. Tickets are $35 general admission, $30 seniors, and $25 for children 12 and younger.
Located at 8900 Ventnor Ave., Margate. FoolMoonTheatre.org
Thrilling Thursdays in Margate
Thrilling Thursdays in Margate take place every Thursday through Aug. 25, with free beach days, sidewalk sales throughout town, Jewish Community Center (JCC) summer entertainment series, farmers market at Steve & Cookie’s 8:30 a.m. to noon, and a free movie at 8:30 p.m. at Huntington Avenue and the beach. This week, enjoy “Sing 2.”
MargateHasMore.Squarespace.com
Free Movies on the Beach in Cape May
Cape May hosts free movies on the beach Thursdays through Aug. 25, at Gurney Street Beach next to Cape May Convention Hall. Movies begin at dusk and guests bring beach chairs and blankets.
This week, enjoy “Jurassic Park.” CapeMayCity.com
Family Fun Craft Show at the Lighthouse
A family fun craft show takes place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at the Cape May Lighthouse. The show is full of high quality crafts and collectibles from vendors and crafters throughout the northeast.
Located at 215 Light House Ave., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org
Movies on the Green at Ferry Park
Ferry Park at the Cape May Ferry Terminal hosts a free outdoor movie series Monday nights through August 29. Guests encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. This week, enjoy “Clueless” after sunset.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com
Cape May Music in the Park
The City of Cape May presents “Music in the Park” free evening outdoor concerts at Rotary Park in Cape May. Music in the Park runs 7 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday evening through Sept. 11. All concerts are rain or shine unless otherwise noted on the city’s Facebook page and in Rotary Park.
This week, performances include C. Lynne Smith on Friday, Cape Shore Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, Andrew Moorer Band on Sunday and The Fabulous Silver Wings on Monday.
Located at 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Movies in the Plaza in Wildwood
Downtown Wildwood hosts Free Family Movie Night Tuesday nights through the summer at Byrne Plaza.
This week, enjoy “Luca” as soon as the sun sets (between 8 and 8:30 p.m.) Tuesday, July 26.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com
Wildwoods Boardwalk parades
Wildwoods Boardwalk parades take place 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday through the summer, marching from 16th Avenue to the Convention Center. Each night features a different type of band to delight crowds along the route.
This week, Cape Atlantic Irish Pipe Brigade performs Monday, July 25; Original Hobo Band performs Tuesday, July 26; Duffy String Band performs Wednesday, July 27; and Fralinger String Band performs Thursday, July 28.
Friday Night Fireworks in Wildwood
Free Friday night fireworks take place 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 2, in Wildwood. Launched from Pine Avenue and the beach, the fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Wildwoods beach and Boardwalk. Rain date all season is 10 p.m. Sunday.
‘America’s Sexiest Couple’ at Cape May Stage
Cape May Stage presents “America’s Sexiest Couple,” written by Emmy Award-winner Ken Levine, directed by Roy Steinberg and starring real-life couple, Tony Award-winner Karen Ziemba and Bill Tatum.
The delightfully funny and witty comedy tells the story of Susan and Craig, a 1990s sitcom duo hailed as “America’s Sexiest Couple,” as they reunite years later facing a lifetime of unresolved issues, longings and regrets.
The show runs daily 8 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 14, except Mondays.
Ticket prices vary. Located at 405 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayStage.org
Greenie Unplugged: Music on Margate Beach
Greenie Unplugged: Music on the Beach takes place 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31, with live music performances by small musical groups. Guests bring blankets and beach chairs, or view the bands from Ventura’s Greenhouse Beach Bar.
This week, Mas Tequila, performs party, rock, pop and dance classics.
Located at Benson Avenue and the Beach, Margate. VenturasGreenhouse.com
Chicken Bone Beach Music All Summer Long
Music at Chicken Bone Beach takes place 7 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1, with free performances from jazz greats from around the United States.
This week, Amina Figarova Sextet performs Stonedavis Cool Jazz Project.
Located at Kennedy Plaza (between Mississippi and Georgia avenues), Atlantic City. ChickenBoneBeach.org
Sunday Night Concert Series in Wildwood
The Fox Park Amphitheater free concert series takes place 7 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 28. Guests are responsible for bringing a chair and beach blanket.
This week, Uptown Band performs.
Located on Ocean Avenue between Montgomery and Burk. Recreation-WildwoodNJ.org
Wildwood Crest Summer Music Series
Music in Centennial Park takes place 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays through Sept. 17, with free performances. Guests bring blankets and beach chairs.
Located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, Wildwood Crest. WildwoodCrest.org
Outdoor Summer Concert Series at Ferry Park
Music at Ferry Park takes place 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31, with free performances from fun party bands as well as food trucks, arts and crafts vendors and hand-crafted cocktails from new Ferry Park restaurants.
This week, Independence Day performs.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com
Music in Byrne Plaza All Summer Long
Music in Byrne Plaza takes place 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1, with free performances from great dance bands.
This week, Legacy performs.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com
O.C. Theatre Company presents ‘The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs
The Greater Ocean City Theatre Company (OCTC) presents its 2022 Summer Children Theatre Series Tuesdays at the Ocean City Music Pier. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 day of the show.
This week, hear both sides of the story as the Big Bad Wolf takes the stand in Piggsylvania’s Trial of the Century in “The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs” 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com/BoxOffice
East Lynne presents ‘Dorothy Parker’
East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) presents “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman” 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through July 23, at Cape May Presbyterian Church.
Created by James Rana, directed by Gayle Stahlhuth and starring Suzanne Dawson, “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman” is back by popular demand. Tickets are $35 general admission, $30 seniors, $20 students and military, free for kids 12 and under.
Located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org
‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ at Ocean County College
Ocean County College (OCC) Repertory Theatre Company presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through July 23, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through July 24, at Ocean County College’s Grunin Center.
This popular and enduring musical is a family-friendly reimaging of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob and his eleven brothers told entirely through song. Tickets are $25 general admission, $22 seniors, $18 students.
Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
O.C. Summer Farmers Market
The Ocean City Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday through the summer at The Tabernacle Grounds.
Featuring a great assortment of Jersey Fresh produce, fresh flowers and fresh herbs from local farms, there are also a number of crafters with many handmade treasures and treats.
Located at 55 Wesley Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
Margate Community Farmer’s Market
The Margate Community Farmer’s Market takes place 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1 at Steve & Cookie’s.
Featuring over 30 New Jersey farmers and small food vendors, the farmer’s market is loaded with the region’s freshest in-season fruits and vegetables, fresh roasted coffee, cheeses, seafood, spices, soaps, jelly, cut flowers, potted gardens and more.
Located at 9700 Amherst Ave., Margate. Margate Community Farmers Market on Facebook.
‘Live Well AC Farmer’s Market’
Absecon Lighthouse presents “Live Well AC Farmers Market” 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, and Aug. 9 and 23. Featuring a variety of vendors including a free yoga session sponsored by The Leadership Studio at each market, and local Atlantic City CROPS at July 26 and Aug. 23 markets.
Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. AbseconLighthouse.org
Wildwood Summer 2022 Farmers Market
The downtown Wildwood Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through the summer at Byrne Plaza.
Featuring Jersey Fresh produce, baked goods, specialty foods, gifts and more, the farmers market takes place every Saturday through the summer.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DOOWW.com
Mackenzie Thorpe Comes to Stone Harbor
British artist and global art phenomenon Mackenzie Thorpe accompanies his art to Stone Harbor for “Love Across the Sea” exhibit 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, at Ocean Galleries. Tickets are free but RSVP’s are strongly suggested.
Thorpe’s art is on exhibition and available for acquisition through the weekend. Located at 9618 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor. OceanGalleries.com
‘Under a Concrete Sky’ with Treacy Ziegler
Artist Treacy Ziegler exhibits “Under a Concrete Sky” through Sunday, Oct. 2, at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Atlantic City. Featuring a series of bronze and paper cast sculptures created from letters of prisoners, Ziegler’s work aims to give respect to the pain, loneliness, grief, regret, anger and acceptance found in the prisoners’ words.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Skeff Thomas at Noyes Arts Garage
Potter, ceramicist and professor of Art at Rowan University, Skeffington Thomas brings “Bottles, Containers, and Stelae” exhibition to Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Atlantic City through Sunday, October 2.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
‘Clique 22’ at Noyes Arts Garage
ArtC presents “Clique22” at Kramer Hall at Stockton University through Friday, Oct. 7. The unique exhibition brings together New Jersey’s brightest artists and photographers in a collaborative show that offers the perspective of artist as art. The exhibit showcases both the photographers’ unique portraits as well as work by each artist.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. Stockton.edu/Kramer
Joe Lugara paintings at Noyes Gallery
A solo exhibition including 40 paintings from Joe Lugara’s series “Scrutiny” takes place through Friday, Oct. 7, at Noyes Gallery at Kramer Hall in Hammonton. An opening reception takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, with a closing reception 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 15.
The exhibited works are part of a continuing series. Begun a decade ago, “Scrutiny” consists of more than 200 small-scale watercolor paintings on board. The images are abstract but suggest various aspects of nature including terrains, atmospheric conditions, insects, mud slides, plants, animals, bones and fossils.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org
Shore-themed works at Ferry Park
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts an installation of artwork from Bill Parker and Tom Pryor through July 24.
The exhibit, “Billboards & Carousels … Greetings from the Jersey Shore” features a collection of shore-themed works from the regional artists.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Local artists at Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists — polymer clay artist Debra Donahue and painter Carole McCray— for the month of July. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org
‘Stitched Stories’ at Ocean City Arts Center
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents “Stitched Stories: An Exhibition of African American Quilters & Fiber Artists from New Jersey” through Friday, July 29. Exhibiting artists represent North, Central and South Jersey as well as two guilds—The Nubian Heritage Quilters Guild from North Jersey and Princeton Sankofa Stitchers Modern Quilters Guild from Central Jersey. Rounding out the exhibit are The Imes’ Sisters (Barbara Imes Jorden and Jacqueline Imes Jenkins) from South Jersey and Philadelphia fiber artist Christina Johnson.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org
Voices and Votes Exhibit at Atlantic Cape Gallery
Atlantic Cape Community College Art Gallery hosts a complimentary art exhibit in celebration of the Smithsonian’s traveling historical exhibit, “Voices and Votes,” at Atlantic Cape this summer.
The Gallery Exhibit runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday through Aug. 11, at William J. Spangler Library in Daniel Leeds Hall (D building) and showcases works related to democracy and American in a variety of mediums from artists around New Jersey.
For more information, contact Katherine Aikens at KAikens@Atantic.edu with the subject “Voices and Votes.”
Located at 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing.