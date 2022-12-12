Things To Do For All Of You

Free Holiday Organ Recitals at Boardwalk Hall
Celebrate the sounds of the season at Boardwalk Hall with daily weekday recitals on the magnificent pipe organs of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. The daily recitals take place noon, Monday through Friday, through Dec. 23.
Performers include Scott Breiner on Thursdays, Thomas Gaynor, Fridays; Dylan Shaw, Monday; Jonathan Bowen, Tuesday; and Luke Staisiunas, Wednesday.
Located at 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. BoardwalkHall.com
Sparkling Wine Dinner at La Mer
La Mer Beachfront Resort in Cape May brings sparkle to the beach this holiday season with a sparkling wine pairing dinner 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Guests enjoy a four-course pairing menu including an amuse course of shrimp mousse; raspberry pistachio salad second course; Filet de Boeuf third course; and Pear Tarte Tatin for dessert, all of which are paired with a sparkling wine that perfectly complements the dish.
Tickets are $85 per person and reservations are required. Call 609-898-2244 for reservations.
Located at 1317 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com
Wildwood Crest Holiday Lights Walk
The Borough of Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department sponsor a community Holiday Lights Walk 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. The event kicks off at the corner of Rambler road and New Jersey avenue before proceeding on an approximately 30-minute walk along Sunset Lake and the surrounding neighborhood to view the various holiday and Christmas light displays.
Event is free but registration is encouraged. Those interested should email LFarrall@wildwoodcrest.org. Guests should wear warm clothes and bring a flashlight—all participants receive a small holiday gift.
North Wildwood Dog-Friendly Christmas Celebration
The North Wildwood Business Owners Association presents Santa Paws 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Guests — and their four legged friends — enjoy doggie treats and photo opportunities at participating establishments along the route, beginning at 2 p.m. at The Surfing Pig before proceeding to Anglesea Pub, Keenan’s, and The Inlet. Prizes awarded for best dog and human costumes.
Storybook Land’s Christmas Fantasy with Lights
Storybook Land welcomes guests to experience Christmas Fantasy with Lights through Friday, Dec. 30. With over 1 million lights, and daily visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus every operating day through Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas Fantasy with Lights has been a South Jersey tradition for over 30 years.
Guests arrive by 5 p.m. to see Santa Claus appear in his chimney, wave his magic wand, and light the park for the holiday season.
Admission is $27.95 per person ages 2 and up online; $30.95 at the gate.
Located at 6415 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. StorybookLand.com
Wildwood’s Winter Wonderland at Holly Beach Park
The Wildwood Recreation and Fire Department will spread holiday cheer at the annual Winter Wonderland at Holly Beach Park, which runs 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17. The event includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, a letters-to-Santa station and crafts, complimentary hot chocolate and popcorn for all, as well as a light show.
Light show takes place every half hour during event days and daily at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, and Sunday, Dec. 18, through Saturday, Dec. 24.
Located at 123 E. Andrews Ave., Wildwood. WildwoodsNJ.com
Festival of Trees at Boardwalk Hall
The 2022 Deck the Hall – Festival of Trees takes place through Saturday, Dec. 31, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Benefitting CASA of Atlantic, Cape May and Camden Counties, the free event features custom decorated holiday trees decorated by businesses, organizations, arena partners and individuals. The display of trees takes place in the Boardwalk Hall lobby facing the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
Located at 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. BoardwalkHall.com
Photos with Santa in Ocean City
Photos with Santa in a lifeguard boat are available at the Ocean City Music Pier 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
Santa Visits Downtown Ocean City
Ocean City hosts Santa Claus 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18, at Soifer Park, where he’ll be greeting downtown visitors.
Located at 9th and Asbury Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
Horse and Carriage Rides in Downtown Ocean City
The holiday season kicks off with weekly horse and carriage rides noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18, in downtown Ocean City. Rides depart from 6th Street and Asbury Avenue.
Ocean City Holiday Spectacular
The Greater Ocean City Theatre Company presents the 2022 Ocean City Holiday Spectacular 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18, at the Ocean City Music Pier.
Featuring an enchanting cast of professional singers and dancers, the Spectacular is a high-energy, family-oriented, song and dance tribute to the holidays. Through dazzling costumes, familiar songs, special guests, toe-tapping numbers and special effects, this extravaganza is sure to kindle the holiday spirit in all.
Tickets are $20 per person; $18 for children 12 and under.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityTheatreCompany.com
Breakfast with Santa at La Mer
Santa Claus comes to breakfast at The Pier House at La Mer 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. A special a la carte brunch menu featuring decadent breakfast delights and an array of delicious lunch options is available.
Located at 1317 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com
‘Lilt’ at Noyes Galleries at Kramer Hall
Philadelphia Sculptors, in collaboration with the Noyes Museum of Art Stockton University, presents “Lilt,” a selection of artwork that have rhythm and flow and elicit spirit and cheer through Friday, Jan. 20.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMusuem.org
All is Bright at Ferry Park Gallery
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts “All is Bright,” an exhibition featuring works from Kathleen Keane and Renee Leopardi through December 18.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery