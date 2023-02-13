Things to do for all of you

World-Famous Harlem Gospel Choir comes
to Stockton
Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center welcomes the World-Famous Harlem Gospel Choir for a night of singing, stomping and praise 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Performing contemporary gospel with a touch of jazz and blues, the World-Famous Harlem Gospel is synonymous with power vocals, glorious sound and infectious energy.
Tickets range from $10 to $35.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Lot 6, Galloway. Stockton.edu
New Works Festival
at studio;space
Studio;space hosts two days of short original plays in its 5th annual New Works Festival, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19. Audiences will see eight 10-minute plays by local, regional and national writers including Judith Pratt, Ian Patrick Williams, Susan Tischler, and Tom Chin. Admission is $10 at the door. The Saturday performance includes a live-streaming option for $12.
Located at 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point.
Bourbon Pairing at La Mer
La Mer Beachfront Resort hosts a bourbon pairing dinner 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, with a four-course pairing menu, plus special amuse course, carefully curated by the restaurant’s chef and culinary experts. Each course is paired with a bourbon that perfectly complements the dish.
Dinner includes Bayou Fried Oyster with sweet corn, pickled okra and creole tomato; Smoked Stuffed Jalapeno with cheddar, Applewood bacon and tomato aioli; baby gem lettuce with apples, quinoa, radish, pecans, St. Andrew cheese and finished with a cider dressing; Pepper-crusted Filet Mignon served with traditional roasted vegetables and rosemary jus; and Praline Cheesecake with macerated berries and bourbon caramel.
Dinner is $95 per person and reservations are required.
Located at 1317 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com
Pats Place 4 Comedy
Show at studio;space
Featuring the New York area’s top comedians and the brightest new talent, Pats Place 4 Comedy comedians perform 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at studio;space in Somers Point. Show features headliner Bill Chiang as well as Tim Eli and Susie Reed, and is produced and hosted by Randi Lupo. Tickets are $20 at the door, $15 online.
Located at 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point. PatsPlace4 Comedy.com
Comedy & Cocktails
at Harbor Pines
Harbor Pines Golf Club presents Comedy & Cocktails, along with a deluxe winter wonderland buffet, 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Show features four of South Jersey’s funniest comedians including an all new headliner. Tickets are $80 per person.
Located at 500 St. Andrews Dr., Egg Harbor Twp. HarborPines.com
Spirit Brands National Cheerleading Championship in Wildwood
Wildwoods Convention Center hosts Spirit Brands National Cheerleading Championship 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19. Multiple teams compete with performances choreographed to music and sound effects. Winning teams receive prizes.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. SpiritBands.org
Nature and Environmental Fun
Day in Ocean City
The Ocean City Environmental Commission sponsors a free family-friendly Nature and Environmental Fun Day 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Ocean City Music Pier. The event includes zoo animals, crafts, games and a recycling activity and more.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. OCNJ.us
Two New Art Exhibits
at Stockton
Stockton University’s Art Gallery welcomes two new exhibitions for the spring semester — one focusing on the South Jersey punk music scene and the other on the impact of borders on our lives.
The punk exhibit, “Shortest, Loudest, Fastest,” in the upper gallery, focuses on South Jersey and Philadelphia punk rock. The exhibit highlights an array of mediums including illustration, sculpture, photography and street art, as well as a massive flyer wall and zine library. And artist panel and reception takes place 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7.
In the lower gallery, photographer and installation artist Ara Oshagan is featured with his show “Disrupted, Borders.” Using a variety of mediums ranging from photography to film to collage Oshagan considers the impact of borders on our personal and collective history. Oshagan visits Stockton Art Gallery 2 p.m. Monday, March 27 for an artist talk and workshop. Materials and supplies provided.
Both exhibits run through Thursday, April 6.
Located at Lakeside Lane, Galloway. Stockton.edu
Japanese Poetry Course
in Somers Point
The Somers Point Art omission hosts Japanese Short Form Poetry Class, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays from Feb. 9 to March 2. The four-class course, taught by Somers Point Poet Laureate, Erin Castaldi, where participants learn about haiku, senryu, tanka and haibun — all forms of Japanese short form poetry. The class is free but registration is required at HaikuClubNJ@yahoo.com. For students age 18 and up.
Located at Somers Point Youth Center, 3rd St., Somers Point. SomersPtArts.weebly.com
Dog Photo Contest
at Good Dog Bar
Good Dog Bar hosts their inaugural dog photo contest at the shore through March 1. The top three winners, chosen by community members, are announced at the Good Dog Bar grand opening in early spring and receive a dog gift basket as well as gift cards to the restaurant. To enter, submit a black and white, 5 by 7 photo of your dog — one dog per photo, on photo paper — with owner name, phone number, email, dog name, breed and age listed on the back to Good Dog Bar. Mark envelope “Do Not Bend.” Photos become property of Good Dog Bar.
Located at 3426 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. GoodDogBar.com
New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition 2023 at Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University
The New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition for 2023 takes place Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Saturday, June 24, at both Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City and Stockton’s Kramer Hall in Hammonton. The largest exhibition in the history of the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University, the exhibit, titled “Mother Nature vs. Human Nature: The Inequity of Climate Resilience,” includes 105 artworks by 103 artists who either live or work in New Jersey. The Arts Annual Exhibition is a co-sponsored project of the Noyes and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment of the Arts.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City and 30 Front St., Hammonton. Stockton.edu
ARTeriors AC Returns
to Tanger Outlets
Atlantic City Arts Foundation’s ARTeriors Baltic Avenue exhibit is open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Feb. 19. The limited time pop-up art installation includes the work of Alissa Eberle, Heather and Samantha Howley, Victoria Katherine, Heather Deegan Hires, Lennox Warner, Yelixza Figueroa, Helen Clymer, Travis Gibson, Shari Tobias, Chanelle Rene, Bernard De la Cruz, Michelle Franzoni, Miko Beach, Gary Lindley, John Morris, and Kenneth Lazan Faulk Jr. and invites the public into a unique and thought-provoking art experience.
Admission is free, donations welcome.
Located at 2022 Baltic Ave., Atlantic City. AtlanticCityArts Foundation.org
Chocolate Brunch
at Rhythm & Spirits
and Bar 32
Two Tennessee Avenue venues — Rhythm & Spirits and Bar 32 — host chocolate brunches 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays featuring sweet breakfast treats like the Italian American Waffle, made with house-made ricotta cannoli, orange marmalade and dark chocolate on top of a Belgian pearl sugar waffle and tasty morning cocktails.
Located at 121 S. Tennessee Ave. and 129 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. TennAveAC.com
Armenian Genocide Exhibit at Stockton University
“The American Genocide, One Family’s Story” exhibit is on display at the Stockton University Richard E. Bjork Library through Wednesday, May 31.
The exhibit, curated by Ryann Casey, exhibition coordinator at Stockton University Art Gallery, traces the life of an Ottoman Armenian family and their journey of survival, migration and reemergence in the United States due to the 1915 Armenian Genocide.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway. Stockton.edu
Vintner Wonderland
at Renault Winery
Renault Winery hosts its annual Vintner Wonderland, a celebration of successful harvest, through February. The winter festival includes ice skating, fire pit experiences, and a Vintner Village with goods from local craft vendors and artists as well as private ice skating cabanas and champagne bubble igloo experiences, live entertainment and culinary and wine experiences.
Located at 72 North Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com