Things to do for all of you

Atlantic City Polar Bear Plunge returns for 30th year
The 30th Annual Freezin’ For a Reason Atlantic City Polar Bear Plunge takes place 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, on the beach at Landshark Bar & Grill.
Registration is $25 and comes with a 30th Anniversary commemorative T-shirt. All proceeds benefit Cancer Support Community New Jersey at Gilda’s Club. Non-plungers can attend and show their support from the heated deck at Landshark.
Located at 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. GildasClubSouthJersey.org.
First Day at the Beach in O.C.Ocean City will celebrate their first dip of the New Year 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 1. The plunge takes place in the ocean on the beach next to the Music Pier. Call 1-800-BEACH-NJ for more information.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCity Vacation.com.
Margate Polar Bear PlungeThe Margate Polar Bear Plunge takes place noon Saturday, Jan. 1, on the beach at Essex Avenue next to the Margate Fishing Pier. Guests can head to Robert’s Place after the plunge for food and cocktails, as well as special T-shirts benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project.
Robert’s is located at 7807 Atlantic Ave., Margate.
Brigantine
Polar Bear PlungeThe 22nd annual Brigantine Polar Bear Plunge, which benefits the Fisher House, a military charity that supports veterans, takes place Saturday, Jan. 1, on the beach at Laguna Rum Bar. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and includes a veteran’s ceremony at 11 a.m., Fisher House presentations, a costume contest and the plunge at noon, with music from The Billy Walton Band.
Located at 1400 Ocean Ave., Brigantine. 2022 Brigantine Polar Bear Plunge on Facebook.
Ventnor
Polar Bear PlungeThe Ventnor Polar Beach Plunge is back on Saturday, Jan. 1. Sponsored by the Ventnor Business Association in conjunction with Ventnor City Special Events, the plunge takes place 1 p.m. on the beach between Newport and Portland avenues.
Guests are encouraged to meet at the sponsor — Santucci’s Original Square Pizza – at noon for a pre-plunge party. Then, after the plunge, Santucci’s will host a post-plunge experience from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Polar Plunge swag will be available for purchase.
Santucci’s is located at 6413 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City.
Hammonton New Year’s Eve BashHammonton will be ringing in the New Year with live music as well as their annual giant blueberry drop and fireworks at Town Hall at midnight. The festivities take place from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and admission is free.
Located at 100 Central Ave., Hammonton. Downtown Hammonton.com.
Horse and Carriage Rides in Ocean CityOcean City is offering free horse and carriage rides noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 1. Boarding takes places at 6th Street and Asbury Avenue.
For more information, call 1-800-BEACH-NJ.
Holiday Lights Trolley Tour in Cape MayCape May MAC (Museums + Arts + Culture hosts a holiday lights trolley ride every night through New Year’s Eve, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The half hour tours are offered at 5:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.
The trolley ride, which travels down the historic streets of Cape May, includes Christmas music and history of many of the Christmas traditions of today.
Trolleys are open-air. Blankets are recommended and are available for purchase at the Washington Street Mall Information Booth and the Physick Estate. Tour begins and ends at the trolley stop on Ocean Street. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children 3 to 12.
Lamplighter Christmas Tour
in Cape MayCape May MAC (Museums + Arts + Culture) presents a self-guided tour of a selection of Cape May bed and breakfast inns as well as private homes specially decorated for the holidays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 29. The tour includes a gift and a visit to An Old-fashioned Christmas Exhibit at the Physick Estate Carriage House.
Located at 1048 Washington Street, Cape May. CapeMayMac.org.
Old-Fashioned Christmas ExhibitThe Physick Estate in Cape May is home to Cape May MAC’s (Museums + Arts + Culture) annual “An Old-Fashioned Christmas Exhibit: Holiday Traditions through the Years” daily through Sunday, Jan. 2. The exhibit, which is located in the Carriage House on the grounds of The Physick Estate, features a giant indoor Christmas tree display, an elaborate Department 56 Dickens Village, model trains, nostalgic photos, toys, and much more. Admission is free.
Located at 1048 Washington Street, Cape May. CapeMayMac.org.
Second Annual Winter WonderwalkWalk the grounds of Cape May’s only Victorian House Museum, the Emlen Physick Estate, for Cape May MAC’s (Museums + Arts + Culture) second annual Winter Wonderwalk. This free event lets visitors view the fun and whimsical display of winters past.
Located at 1048 Washington Street, Cape May. CapeMayMac.org.
Reed’s first holiday marketReed’s Organic Farm & Animal Sanctuary is hosting its first annual holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23.
Shoppers can choose from a wide variety of hand-curated items from artisan crafts to unique gifts, farm produce, pies and baked goods, and home décor.
Located at 5075 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. ReedsOrganicFarm.org.
Tours inside Lucy the Elephant resume for the holidaysDue to construction material delays, Lucy the Elephant will be open for special holiday tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends every day except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day until Sunday, Jan. 2. Visitors will get a behind-the-scenes look at the $2 million restoration project currently underway.
Access to Lucy will be through the gift shop. No one will be permitted in the park or on Lucy’s “Howdah” riding carriage on her back during this period.
Located at 9200 Atlantic Ave., Margate. LucyThe Elephant.com
Movies under the stars at La MerEnjoy holiday Christmas classics under the stars on select Friday and Saturday evenings this winter season at La Mer Beachfront.
Guests can enjoy the holiday classics at the outdoor dining patio or from the comfort of Adirondack chairs on the lawn. In addition to a specially curated menu that includes mixed-bean chili, buffalo chicken pizza, funnel cake fries, s’mores, and more, special cocktails, brews, hot chocolate and apple cider are available to enjoy during the film.
Private firepits are also available for $50 and include complimentary buttery popcorn and table service. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 609-898-2244. Seating is available at 5 and 7:30 p.m., and the movie schedule includes “A Christmas Story” Saturday, Jan. 1.
Located at 1317 Beachfront Ave., Cape May. Cape MayLeMer.com.
Wildwood’s Winter Wonderland at Holly Beach ParkEnjoy nightly holiday light displays and decorations at Holly Beach Park in Wildwood from through Saturday, Jan. 15.
Located at 131 E. Andrews Ave., Wildwood. Wildwood NJ.org.
DiDonato’s Magical Holiday ExpressDiDonato’s Magical Holiday Express will board from 4:45 to 9 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 23, for an outdoor train ride through a magical Christmas village with over 4 million lights, special gifts for all the children from Santa and his Elves, free individually wrapped cookie and much more. Tickets are available for $17.95 per person online, $19.95 at the door.
While Santa returns to the North Pole after Dec. 25, the lights are still lit at DiDonato’s for a discounted price of $10.95 per person online, $12.95 at the door, from 4:45 to 9 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday, Dec. 26 through 29.
Located at 1151 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton. DiDonatoFunCenter.com.
‘Adopt A Sailor: The Holiday Edition’Cape May Stage offers “Adopt A Sailor: The Holiday Edition,” written by Charles Evered and directed by Chris Dolman.
The play is about Patricia and Richard, a successful and artistic couple from New York City who inadvertently “adopt a sailor” during the holidays in New York City, and the young man from Turkey Scratch, Ark., who changes their lives forever.
The show runs 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 30, at Cape May Stage, 405 Lafayette St., Cape May.
Tickets are $40. Cape MayStage.org.
Vintner Wonderland Kicks off at RenaultRenault Winery’s much-anticipated winter festival goes through December. With ice-skating, festive food and beverages, live entertainment, retail shopping, horse drawn carriage rides and daily events, it’s fun for the whole family. And, in addition to regular dining in the Champagne Patio Garden and Tasting Room, Renault offers dining at private fire pits, cabanas, and champagne bubbles.
Located at 72 N. Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com.
Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides in Cape MayCo-sponsored with Cape May MAC (Museums + Arts + Culture), East Lynne Theater Company continues the Victorian custom of telling ghost stories at Christmastime with Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides. Storyteller Susan Tischler will tell two ghost tales — “The Twelfth Guest” by Mary Wilkins Freeman and “Old Applejoy’s Ghost” by Frank R. Stockton — in a dark trolley, while the twinkling lights of Cape May homes and streets are seen through the windows of the heated trolley.
Due to the pandemic, fewer people will be allowed on the trolley, and windows will be open. Guests are asked to wear masks.
The 30-minute ride begins and ends at the Washington Street Mall Information Booth, and will run on Sundays through Dec. 26, at 8:30 and 9:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 3 to 12. Tickets can be purchased at CapeMayMac.org. If available, additional tickets will be sold the day of tours at Washington Street Mall Information Booth, located at 526 Washington Street, Cape May.
Elks Window Decorating ContestWalk or bike by the Wildwoods Convention Center windows to view the creative and festive designs painted by local Wildwoods art students to Thursday, Dec. 30.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. Elks1896.com.
Wheaton Arts Folklife ExhibitsThe Wheaton Arts Folklife Program has two incredible exhibitions on display through 2021. The two exhibitions — “Mayan Traje: A Tradition in Transition” and “Persistent Memories: Portraits on Glass” — enable guests to experience Latin American folk art that juxtaposes old and new Guatemalan fiber arts and modern painted glass works depiction human tragedy.
Located in the Down Jersey Folklife Center, “Mayan Traje: A Tradition in Transition” features masterpieces of fiber arts created by Guatemalan Maya artists over a hundred years till modern days.
Located in the WheatonArts’ 1876 Schoolhouse, “Persistent Memories: Portraits on Glass” features the work of Argentine American artist Paula Meninato, who uses portraits on glass to depict the human toll behind the criminalization of Latin Americans during the ten years of Argentine military dictatorship that disappeared 30,000 civilians, known as the “Desaparecidos.”
Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through 2021. Located at 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville. WheatonArts.org.
20 artists featured
at Noyes Art Garage in A.C.The newest work of 20 visual artists from the tri-state area will be on display at The Noyes Artist Members Exhibition, a two-gallery show installed at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, through Sunday, Jan. 2.
The artists, who work across a variety of mediums, include Phyllis Anderson, Jill DeFelice, Glen Guarino, t.a. hahn, Dennis Loughlin, Joe Lugara, Varleria Marcus, George Mattei, Lucretia E. McGuff-Silverman, Tony Migliaccio, Vincent Nardone, Carol Nussbaum, Suzanne Pasqualicchio, Jason Rice, Vincent Romaniello, Andrea Sauchelli, Karen Starrett, Lou Storey, Diane Tomash and Christina Marie Klein.
The Noyes Arts Garage is located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. Go to ArtsGarageAC.com.