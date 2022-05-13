Things to do for all of you

Mayfest in Smithville
Historic Smithville presents Mayfest 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15.
The festival includes 100 juried crafters and vendors, an international food court, nonprofit groups, live music and kids activities.
Located at Route 9 and Moss Mill Road, Smithville.
Cape May Music
Festival returns
Cape May MAC’s (Museums+ Arts+Culture) annual Cape May Music Festival continues with 15 indoor and outdoor music events held through Thursday, June 30.
This week, Nora Jane Struthers performs 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Emlen Physick Estate Outdoor Stage. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 Cape May MAC members and $20 students under 18. Rain date Sunday, May 15.
For more information about concerts, performers or venues, and to purchase tickets, go to CapeMayMac.org or call 609-884-5404.
Stockton’s Scholarship Benefit Gala at Hard Rock
Stockton University Foundation’s annual Scholarship Benefit Gala returns to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
The gala includes special performances by the Symphony Gold Jazz Trio, DJ Ahmed Kahn, Stockton a capella group Stockapella and a headline show by Live and Let Die, the Music of Paul McCartney featuring Tony Kishman, as well as photo booth, raffle, and top shelf cocktails.
Tickets are $250. Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available at Stockton.edu/gala. For more information, contact 609-652-4861. Located at 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.
Spring Block Party in O.C.
After two cancellations during the pandemic, Ocean City welcomes back the semi-annual Spring Block Party 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
With over 350 crafters, food vendors, music and more, the Spring Block Party takes place along Asbury Avenue from 5th to 15th streets. OceanCityVacation.com
‘Two for the Road’
at Gregory’s
South Jersey Jazz Society hosts “Two for the Road” featuring the music of Mancini and Mercer with Eddie Bruce on vocals and Dean Schneider on keyboards 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar.
Call 609-927-6665 for reservations. Located at 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. SouthJerseyJazz.org
Lisa Oakley Memorial Foundation hosts Inaugural BLAST at Harrah’s
The Lisa Oakley Memorial Foundation hosts the inaugural BLAST 7 to 11:45 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Harrah’s Pool After Dark.
Serving as the Foundation’s premier event in its journey to raise money, awareness and support for all areas of progress in the fight against cancer, the BLAST includes dinner, presentations and a performance from Don’t Call Me Francis.
Tickets are $65 and $75 and can be purchased at the door, by emailing ryan@lisaoakleymemorialfoun dation.org or at TheBlast2022.com.
Located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd., Atlantic City. LisaOakleyMemorial Foundation.org
Second Friday
at Noyes Arts Garage
Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University hosts Second Friday 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 13. Celebrate the openings of the newest exhibitions with shopping, art, light fare and music from Dan Barry.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Cape May Lighthouse
Under a Full Moon
Cape May Mac (Museums+ Art+Culture) offers a nighttime climb up the 199 spiral stairs to the Watch Tower of the Cape May Lighthouse 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, May 16.
During the Full Moon Climb, climbers enjoy a nighttime view nearly 156 feet above the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean.
Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 through 12. Located at 215 Light House Ave., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org
Captain Kidd Pirate Bonfire in North Wildwood
The inaugural Captain Kidd Pirate Bonfire, hosted by North Wildwood Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, takes place 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at 2nd and Surf avenues in North Wildwood. Tickets are $10 for adults, $2 for children under 12. Rain date is Saturday, May 21.
‘Proof’
at Fool Moon Theatre
Fool Moon Theatre group presents “Proof” 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays, May 13 through 22, at Margate Community Church.
A Pulitzer Prize-winning play by David Auburn, “Proof” centers upon disconnected family, uncertain love and a mind in question.
Tickets are $30, seniors $25. Cash or check only at the door. Located at 8900 Ventnor Parkway. Margate. FoolMoonTheatre.org
Doo Wah Riders
at Ocean County College
The Doo Wah Riders, a high-energy country band with a Cajun twist, comes to Ocean County College’s Grunin Center 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
Tickets are $25 and $35. Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
Sherlock Holmes
at East Lynne Theater
East Lynne Theater Company presents Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s “Sherlock Holmes’ Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle” 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15, at The Cape May Presbyterian Church.
Produced in the style of a radio broadcast, complete with live sound effects and commercials just like the Sherlock Holmes radio series on NBC that premiered in 1930, the script was adapted by Craig Wichman, founder and producer of the nationally acclaimed Quicksilver Radio Theater.
General admission tickets are $28, $20 for full-time students and military, and free for kids under 12. Located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org
Miss Tri-City
at Landis Theater
Landis Theater hosts the Miss Tri-City Pageant, a scholarship pageant for women ages 16 to 18 who live or go to school in Vineland, Millville and Buena, 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
Tickets are $15. Located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. Landis Theater.com
‘Frozen Jr.’
at Levoy Theatre
The Levoy Theatre and Off Broad Street Players offer “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” 8 p.m. Friday, May 13.
Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” is the timeless tale of two sisters pulled apart by a mysterious secret. Loaded with magic, adventure and plenty of humor, this all-kids production of “Frozen Jr.” is sure to thaw even the coldest heart.
Tickets are $18. Located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville. Levoy.net
High School students display at Ferry Park
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts “The Human Condition,” a collection of artwork created by Lower Cape May Regional High school students that visually explores what it means to be human, through May 27.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Bee Presentation
in Barnegat
The Barnegat Garden Club hosts a program about bees, wasps, hornets and yellow jackets 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the Barnegat Branch of the Ocean County Library.
For questions or to pre-register for the program, contact the Garden Club at BarnegatGardenClub@yahoo.com. Located at 112 Burr St., Barnegat. TheOceanCounty Library.org
‘Circle Mirror Transformation’
at Eagle Theatre
Producing artistic director Angela Longo and managing director Matthew Reddin offer “Circle Mirror Transformation” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays, May 12 through 29, at Eagle Theatre.
Directed by Tai Verley, “Circle Mirror Transformation” is an award-winning early work by Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker in which a six-week community center drama class allows five unique individuals the chance to reimagine their lives.
Tickets are $35. Located at 208 Vine St., Hammonton. Eagle Theatre.org
Carol Neugebauer
in Ocean County
Artist and author Carol Neugebauer signs copies of her newly published debut, “Love Letters From the Lord,” 7 p.m. Monday, May 16, at the Ocean County Library Tuckerton Branch.
Admission is free but registration is required at TheOceanCounty Library.org/Events. Located at 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton.
Local Artists
at Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists — woodcutter Bruce Beiber, painter Annette Patton and nature artist Meghan Kolk — for the month of May. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. Light refreshments will be served.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudobon.org
‘Clique 21’
at Noyes Arts Garage
ArtC presents “Clique21” at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University through June 26. The unique exhibition brings together New Jersey’s brightest artists and photographers in a collaborative show that offers the perspective of artist as art. The exhibit showcases both the photographers’ unique portraits as well as work by each artist.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Morgan Craig
at Noyes Arts Garage
The work of Philadelphia-based artist Morgan Craig is on display at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University through June 26. Craig creates large-scale, colorful paintings of abandoned buildings to document society’s industrial past.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Artists show
at Riverfront
Renaissance Center
Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts features an Associate Artist Member Show through Saturday, May 14.
A group exhibit representing all mediums and subjects from local landscapes, portraits, abstracts and representational, the Associate Artist Member Show is hung in the Main Gallery. In Witt Gallery, “Step Out of Reality—Celebrating the UNREAL” brings abstract art to its furthest state in a group exhibit. And in the Associate Artist Alcove, works from Donna Pio and Ramon Perez are on display.
Located at 22 N. High St., Millville. RRCArts.com.
‘Landscapes of the Mind’ exhibition in Hammonton
The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University and the Regional Center for Women in the Arts presents “Landscapes of the Mind” exhibit at Kramer Hall in Hammonton through June 3. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
This invitational exhibition showcases the work of seven women visual artists from the greater Philadelphia region including Christine Stoughton, Fran Gallun, Katherine Fraser, Linda Dublin Garfield, Mary Putman, Susan Foley Urban and Valetta Valetta. Closing reception takes place 5 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org.
Regional Artists
at SOMA NewArt Gallery
SOMA NewArt Gallery announces its first exhibition of the 2022 season featuring three regional solo artists: Carol King Hood, Molly Sanger Carpenter and Jimm Ross, on view through June 5.
Contact the gallery at stevesoma gallery@gmail.com for additional information. Located at 31 Perry St., Carpenters Square Mall, Cape May. SomaGallery.net
Game Boards
and Inn Signs exhibit in O.C.
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents “A Solo Exhibition of Game Boards and Inn Signs by George Bono” through May 26.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter. org