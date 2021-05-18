Things to do for all of you

Wine Festival in Wildwood
Love vino? Then it’s time to head to Wildwood, as the Pour Into Summer Wine Festival will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 22 and 23, at Byrne Plaza in Wildwood. Attendees can relax and enjoy over 100 refreshing New Jersey wines plus live music, artisan crafters and delicious eats served up by some of the best local food trucks.
Wineries on site include DiMatteo Vineyards, Terra Nonno Winery, Salem Oak Vineyards, White Horse Winery, Villari Vineyards and Wagonhouse Winery.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at NewJerseyWineEvents.com. Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood.
ELO Tribute Show and Back in Black at Landis
This weekend the Landis Theater in Vineland loads their schedule with a pair of classic rock tribute bands.
First up at 8 p.m. Friday, May 21, is The ELO Show, a tribute to Electric Light Orchestra. The ELO Show creates note-perfect renditions of all the prog-rock classics from the legendary ’70s band.
Then at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 22, the Landis will host Back in Black, a tribute to the music of one of the greatest hard rock bands of all time, AC/DC.
Tickets for both shows are $30 each and can be purchased at TheLandisTheater.com. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland.
‘In the Shadow of the Globe’ virtually at OCC
The Repertory Theatre Company at Ocean County College will present a virtual production of “In the Shadow of the Globe” by Michelle Cameron 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20. While primarily a book of poetry, “In the Shadow of the Globe” is also a fusion of genres. Because there is a distinct story line, describing the imagined lives of actual people, it is historical fiction. As it is told in many voices, it can also be considered a piece of theater.
The OCC student cast consists of Elaine Amico, Joseph Bryant, Archana Gonzalez, Aaron Lopez, Terry Nickerson, Anthony Scarpone and Brandon Turmelle.
Virtual tickets are $5 and can be purchased at GruninCenter.org.
Bike Party in Hammonton
Looking for some fun? From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20, you can pedal on down and trail the town at Hammonton’s Bike Party. Part of the town’s Third Thursday series, this event is all about fun on two wheels. Enjoy savings at shops like SaDee’s Clothing Boutique, Mannino’s Cannoli Express and many more if you ride your bike. There will also be an artist reception, live music in several locations and more throughout Hammonton’s downtown section.
For more info, go to DowntownHammonton.com.
The Pettybreakers at Levoy
Acclaimed Tom Petty tribute act The Pettybreakers head to The Levoy Theatre 8 p.m. Saturday, May 22, for a night of classic American rock. Fans can expect to hear killer renditions of all of Petty’s best known songs such as “Free Fallin’” “Refugee,” “Learning to Fly” and “American Girl,” among others.
Tickets are $29 and $34 and can be purchased at Levoy.net. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126 N. High Street in Millville.
Adopt a tree at Stockton
The Stockton University Maple Grant Team will host a series of family-friendly outdoor events at the university’s maple sugarbush on Saturdays in May through August.
Sugarbush Saturdays will highlight the work of the team, which is using a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to promote and study the potential for maple syrup production in and around South Jersey. The group this year tapped almost 100 trees at the sugarbush on the Stockton campus and partnered with area landowners to assist them in tapping their own trees.
Don’t have your own maple to tap? You can adopt a tree at Stockton’s own maple grove. At 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, folks are invited to choose a tree to tap before the sap flow. Participants can collect all or some of the sap and keep it for their own syrup-making and will also be able to paint a ceramic fairy, gnome or frog statue that will sit at the base of the tree. All are welcome; children must be accompanied by a guardian.
The event is free and open to the public. Parking is available in Lot 1. Masks will be required based on current state guidelines. Email maplegrant@stockton.com for more details. For more info, go to Stockton.edu/maple.
Ocean City Fine Arts League presents ‘Weather’ Art Show
As April showers bring May flowers, the Ocean City Fine Arts League will celebrate the sky around us with their “Weather” Art Show & Exhibition in the Art on Asbury Gallery.
All show pieces are for sale. The gallery also showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture — all made by professional local artisans.
The Gallery is located at 711 Asbury Ave. in Ocean City. Go to OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
Hard Rock Motown Show is back — with a shot of love — at Hard Rock
The popular Motown show “Motor City Live” is back at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The revised production features about 50 percent new material compared to its previous run. Produced by Allen Valentine, expect Motown renditions of timeless love songs such as “Reach Out (I’ll Be There),” “This Old Heart of Mine,” “Please Mr. Postman” and more.
Held under strict “Safe + Sound” guidelines, showtimes are 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 4 p.m. Sundays through Memorial Day weekend. “Motor City Live” features a live band and a cast of extraordinary singers and dancers. Tickets are $29 and are sold as tables of two or four seats to ensure social distancing. Masks are required at all times except when drinking beverages, are offered by servers. Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Tickets are available at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com.
Waves and Wood in OC
“Waves & Wood”, by Lindsey and Charles Wray, will be featured at the Ocean City Arts Center now through May 31.
The wife-husband exhibit will feature dynamic coastal imagery by Lindsey Wray and intricately handcrafted woodwork by Charles Wray. The couple’s home is a creative oasis, with Lindsey’s mixed-media laboratory in the basement and Charles’ garage workshop, which hums with woodworking tools and machinery.
Reservations will be required and can be made by calling 609-399-7628. The Arts Center is located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. For more info, go to OceanCityArtsCenter.org
Harbor Gallery Exhibit
Mosaic artist Carla Schaeffer and varied artist Laura McPherson will display their works at Cape May’s Harbor Gallery this month. All artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. The show will remain on exhibit for the month of May. The Harbor Gallery is located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May at 1600 Delaware Ave, Cape May. For more info, go to CapeMay.com.
Walking tours at Historic Cold Spring Village
Historic Cold Spring Village in Cape May once again offers walking tours this spring with a few extras included.
Guests can enjoy beautiful weather as they take a guided walk through a portion of Historic Cold Spring Village and experience the mystique of days gone by. Folks will learn the history of several of the Village buildings and the lifestyles of those who worked and lived within their walls. Afterward, visit the Country Store to purchase souvenirs of the village and enjoy a complimentary mini-flight tasting of beer, sarsaparilla or water at Cold Spring Brewery. Tours are offered 11 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays from now to June 18. Cost is $12 for adults or $10 for children ages 3 to 12. Members receive a $2 discount. Tours begin at the Seashore Road/Route 626 Gate House. To purchase tickets in advance, go to HCSV.org. Cold Spring Brewery is located at 733 Seashore Road in Cape May.