Things to do for all of you

Tree Lighting at Tanger Outlets
Tanger Outlets Atlantic City kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in the Plaza in front of Famous Footwear at The Walk. The free event features festive entertainment, holiday games and merriment including face painting, balloon animals and music, culminating with the lighting of the holiday tree at 3:30 p.m.
Located at 112 N. Michigan Ave., Atlantic City TangerOutlets.com/AtlanticCity
DEKA World Championships in A.C.
The DEKA World Championships, a fitness competition by Spartan, take place Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20, at Atlantic City Convention Center. Presented by Wild Health, competition includes DEKA FIT individual and team heats, as well as DEKA Mile and DEKA Strong. Participant registration is required but spectator admission is free.
Located at 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City. Deka.fit
Sip on Sophistication at La Mer Resort
As part of a November Pairing Dinner Series, a rare whiskey pairing dinner takes place 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at The Pier House at La Mer Beachfront Resort in Cape May. The whiskey dinner includes a four-course pairing menu and special amuse course carefully curated by the restaurant’s chef and culinary experts, and each course is coupled with a rare whiskey that perfectly complements the dish.
Courses include roast stuffed quail appetizer; watercress with frisee, gogonzola, smoked speck, shallot confit and maple pepper vinaigrette salad; Chili Crusted Pork Rib Eye entrée; and peach and blueberry clafoutis dessert.
Tickets are $85 and reservations are required. Call 609-898-2244 for reservations.
Located at 1317 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com
Suite Inspiration Christmas Concert in Absecon
Suite Inspiration’s 26th Annual Anniversary Christmas Concert, “Christmas at the Movies,” takes place 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Absecon. The show features the best pop, traditional and spiritual selections from Hollywood’s finest holiday films, television shows and classic cartoons, as well as a Christmas sing-a-long and an appearance by the Jolly Old Elf himself.
Holiday refreshments served after the concert. For more information, contact Judy Transue at 609-748-1583.
Located at 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. SetonAbsecon.org
National Players Production of ‘Fences’ at Stockton
National Players, America’s longest-running touring company, takes August Wilson’s most acclaimed drama in his Century Cycle Plays, “Fences,” to the Stockton Performing Arts Center stage 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Directed by Craig Wallace, “Fences” is a one-night only performance. General public tickets are $35; Seniors, $33; Children 12 and under, $15; Stockton student, $10; Faculty/staff, $25; alumni, $30; and group tickets $28 each.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway. Stockton.edu
‘Gettysburg: One Woman’s War’ at East Lynne Theater Company
East Lynn Theater Company (ELTC) presents “Gettysburg: One Woman’s War,” 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at a private location disclosed upon ticket reservation. Held on the 159th anniversary of the Gettysburg Address, two stories from Elsie Singmaster’s 1913 book, “Gettsyburg: Stories of the red Harvest and the Aftermath” are read by Michele LaRue, in a final reading of ELTC’s “Tales of the Victorians” 2022 series.
Cost is $12 at the door, kids 12 and under are free. Reservations can be made at 609-884-5898 or eastlynnco@aol.com.
Gratitude Fest in Wildwood Crest
Gratitude Fest, an outdoor festival featuring artists, creatives and vendors of all kinds, takes place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the CM Collective in Wildwood Crest. Just in time for Thanksgiving, the festival includes Cup of Bliss Coffee, Thread & Root shopping trailer, and music from Nolan Quinn and DJ.
Located at 6111 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood Crest. ChrissyMarieDesigns.com
Earlier than the Bird Shopping Extravaganza in Ocean City
Earlier than the Bird Downtown Shopping Extravaganza takes place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on Asbury Avenue in Ocean City. Shoppers wear pajamas during the annual event to get early bird shopping specials.
Horse and Carriage Rides in Downtown Ocean City
The holiday season kicks off with weekly horse and carriage rides noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18 in downtown Ocean City. Rides depart from 6th Street and Asbury Avenue.
Nolan Ryan Memorabilia Collection at Stockton
Donated by Leo S. Ullman, a vast collection of Nolan Ryan memorabilia is on display at Stockton University locations including The Bjork Library, The Noyes Arts Garage, John F. Scarpa Academic Center, Kramer Hall, and Stockton’s campus in Manahawkin, through Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City. Among the collection are baseballs, bats, gloves, hats, jerseys, cards, and more.
‘Lilt’ at Noyes Galleries at Kramer Hall
Philadelphia Sculptors, in collaboration with the Noyes Museum of Art Stockton University, presents “Lilt,” a selection of artwork that have rhythm and flow and elicit spirit and cheer through Friday, Jan. 20.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMusuem.org
Expect the Unexpected at Ferry Park Gallery
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts “Unexpected,” an exhibition of photography featuring works from six different regional artists in November. The exhibition features a collection of photos showcasing a variety of subjects and perspectives by Stephen Schneiderman, David Woeller, Ted Kingston, Ken Hess, Jack McDonough and Corinna La Puma.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Local artists at Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists John Safrit and Hali MacLaren for the month of November. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org
Annual Juried Art Show at Ocean City Arts Center
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents their Annual Juried Art Show, open to artists of all levels, Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 26.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org