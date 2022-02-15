Things to do for all of you

Nature and Environmental Fun Day in O.C.The Ocean City Environmental Commission is sponsoring a free, family-friendly Nature and Environmental Fun Day 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Ocean City Music Pier.
The event includes zoo animals, crafts, games, a recycling activity and more. A tentative lineup of participants includes animals from Cape May County Zoo; recycling information and activity from Cape May County Municipal Utility Authority; crafts and native plant seedling origami package from the Ocean City Environmental Commission; games from the Ocean City High School Student Environmental Association; composting and trash reduction from Bowfish Kids; and reusable bags from O.C. Public Works.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OCNJ.us/events/.
President’s Day Weekend in Sea IslePolar Bear Weekend in Sea Isle may be over, but the celebration continues with President’s Day Weekend in Sea Isle City, when bars, restaurants, and retail shops are open and ready for visitors, with lots of entertainment at most local pubs.
SeaIsleChamber.com/ Presidents-Day-Weekend.
OCC Center hosts reformed white supremacist speakerThe Center for Holocaust, Genocide, and Human Rights Education at Ocean County College hosts “My Life After Hate: A Discussion with Author and Former White Supremacist Arno Michaelis” at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23 at the Grunin Center Theater.
Michaelis will talk about his journey from co-founder of an international white supremacist group, a reverend of a self-declared “Racial Holy War”, and lead singer of a hate metal band to becoming an activist for love and compassion.
Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
SPQR stages ‘New Works Weekend’SPQR Stage Company is hosting the fourth-annual “New Works Weekend,” a two-day showcase of new plays written by local and regional playwrights on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19 and 20.
Seven 10-minute original plays will be staged, some for the very first time, at Somers Point’s Studio Space. Performances are 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10 (cash) and can be purchased at the door.
Located at 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point. Studio SpaceSPNJ.com.
Hammonton’s
Third ThursdayCelebrate Downtown Hammonton with February’s Third Thursday 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17. February’s theme is “Amore” and features citywide shopping, food specials, and live music.
‘Big Bang Boom!’
at StocktonStockton Campus Center Theatre presents “Big Bang Boom!,” a high energy kid- and parent-friendly show with plenty of opportunity for audience participation, from joining the “SpongeBob Chorus” to a parent/child challenge to do the hokey pokey.
Performed by Chuck Folds, Steve Willard, and Eddie Walker, the show takes place at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 26. Tickets are $12 for children and $6 for adults, with discounts for groups of ten or more.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. Stockton.edu/pac/.
World Above
Poetry Open MicThe Murphy Center of Stockton University’s open-mic poetry program, World Above, takes place 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City.
For those attending virtually, there will be a synchronous live stream of the reading so that people can tune in. The program is held every third Thursday.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. NoyesMuseum.org.
Galentine’s/Palentine’s Day Weekend Event
at La MerLa Mer Beachfront Resort is hosting a special Galentine’s/Palentine’s Day weekend event on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19, with a hotel package that includes Saturday morning Zumba, charcuterie board making class, a heart-shaped cake, bottle of sparkling wine, and a private fire pit during Friday Night Movie on the Lawn.
Located at 1317 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMay LaMer.com.
‘Flee’ presented by Lighthouse International
Film SocietyThe Lighthouse International Film Society is screening the award-winning film “FLEE” at The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20.
“FLEE,” which is poised to make Oscar history with three category nominations —documentary, animated and international feature — tells the story of Amin Nawabi’s journey as a child refugee from Afganistan.
Tickets are $12 at the door and $10 online. Free for LIFS members. Masks are required.
Located at 120 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach. LighthouseFilmFestival.org.
Wood Engravers Exhibit at StocktonStockton University Art Gallery hosts the “Wood Engravers’ Network: 4th Triennial” through April 5 in the upper L-Wing art gallery.
The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, features 65 contemporary relief engravings representing an international group of artists from Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, England, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Taiwan, Ukraine and the United States.
Located on Lakeside Lane, Galloway. Go to Stockton.edu.
Jacqui Robinson’s ‘Africa’ in O.C.The February exhibit at the Gallery at Ocean City Arts Center is a solo show featuring the work of photographer Jacqui Robinson, an American photographer and videographer who is best known for her work as a journalist in the Army National Guard.
Robinson’s show, “Africa,” is based on her time living and traveling in several countries in Africa and the lives she captured through her lens while there. The show runs through Saturday, Feb. 26.
Located in the Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. Go to OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
‘A Diamond of Their Own’ at Carroll Gallery“A Diamond of Their Own: The Remarkable History of the Negro Leagues as portrayed by artist Sydnei SmithJordan” is presented by Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) and Center for Community Arts (CCA), in partnership with artist Sydnei SmithJordan. The exhibit, which celebrates the history of baseball’s Negro Leagues, is open through April 30 at The Carroll Gallery in the Carriage House on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate. Admission is free.
Located at 1048 Washington St., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org.
Black, White & Shades of Grey at Art on AsburyThis February, the Ocean City Fine Arts League presents “Black, White, & Shades of Grey,” an exhibition at the Art on Asbury Gallery in Ocean City.
Open daily, the gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture made by professional local artisans.
Located at 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. Ocean CityFineArtsLeague.org.
Vintner Wonderland at RenaultRenault Winery’s much-anticipated winter festival continues through February. With ice skating, festive food and beverages, live entertainment, historic vineyard tours and special events, it’s fun for the whole family. And, in addition to regular dining in the Champagne Patio Garden and Tasting Room, Renault offers dining at private fire pits, cabanas, and champagne bubbles.
Located at 72 N. Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com.