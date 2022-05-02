Things to do for all of you

‘Jersey Shore Medium’
at Tennessee Avenue
Beer Hall
Enjoy an all-inclusive lunch and show with Linda Shields, “The Jersey Shore Medium,” 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall.
Linda is a nationally recognized medium who specializes in communicating with those who have passed over, astonishing guests with the messages she receives from those they love.
Lunch includes one soft drink, select beer or special cocktail; communal chips and dip; and your choice of American Beauty burger, Phish tacos, veggie burger or watermelon and kale salad plus dessert of the day.
Tickets are $50; limited availability. Ticket price does not guarantee a reading. Located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com and buy tickets at TennAveAC.com and click Ticketed Events.
Absecon Lighthouse
Spring Festival
Inlet Community Partners presents The Absecon Spring Festival noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
The festival, a fundraiser for “Abby” the Lighthouse, includes live music, over 40 vendors, yoga, sound bath, meditation, drum circle, mindful kids corner, workshops and awareness alley, as well as discounted lighthouse climbs. Guests are invited to pack a picnic and stay for the day.
Admission is free but donations are appreciated. Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. AbseconLighthouse.org
Wildwood Restaurant Showcase at Bolero
Dozens of Wildwoods’ finest restaurants and specialty shops display a sampling of mouth-watering dishes and decadent desserts during the Wildwoods Restaurant Showcase 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Blue Water Grille at Bolero Resort & Conference Center.
Proceeds from the event go toward the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce’s foundation, which awards scholarships to graduating seniors living in the Wildwoods who attend Wildwood Catholic Academy, Wildwood High School or Cape May County Technical School.
Tickets are $30 per person and are available at the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce Office in advance or at the door the night of the event. Located at 3320 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood. GWCOC.org
Sound of the Season
at Renault
Renault Winery invites guests to awaken their senses with Sound of the Season, a symphony of food, wine and the arts and enjoy a taste of Renault 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
Guests are welcomed to the Renault Pavilion with a glass of Renault Champagne and a string quartet, followed by a piano, string, opera and ballet performance and an exquisite four-course dinner served with expertly paired Renault wines. Cocktail attire is suggested. Cash bar available.
Tickets are $170 per person. Located at 72 N. Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com
Shirley Mae Run
and Michael J. Walk
Return to the Boardwalk
The 20th Annual Shirley Mae Run and Michael J. Walk takes place Saturday, May 7, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in front of the Tropicana Casino and Resort.
Benefitting the Shirley Mae Breast Cancer Assistance Fund and the Michael J. Neustadter Pancreatic Cancer Fund, the event features a 5K run, 2-mile walk and a kids fun run. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.; 5K run and 2-mile walk kick off at 9:10 a.m.; kid’s fun run 10:15 a.m.
Registration is $35 for 5K; $25 for 2-mile walk; and $15 for kid’s run, with a virtual race option for $35. Located at 2831 Boardwalk. ShirleyMaeMichaelJRace.com
5 Mile Beach Half Marathon at Wildwood Crest
Wildwood Crest’s newest running event, the 5 Mile Beach Half Marathon, takes place 7 a.m. Saturday, May 7, on the Boardwalk from Wildwood Crest to North Wildwood and back.
Open to all ages, the race is produced by fast-finishes.com. Start and finish take place in front of Sunrise Ramble Road Park located in front of the Splash Park. Registration is $95 for half marathon with a T-shirt, $105 for half-marathon with jacket. Register at RunSignUp.com/Race/NJ/WildwoodCrest/5MileBeachHalfMarathonand5k.
For more information call 570-470-4922 or email markfast finishes@gmail.com.
‘Derby Day’ Production
in Somers Point
SPQR Stage Company presents an interactive “living movie” to celebrate Derby Day 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, in Somers Point.
The event kicks off with a live production of the original play “Derby Day” followed by mocktails and a Best Hat competition, as well as a viewing of the actual Kentucky Derby.
Tickets are $20. Located at 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point. StudioSpaceSPNJ.com
Drive-In Movie Night
at Egg Harbor
Township High School
Hosted by the Interact Club of Egg Harbor Township High School, guests are invited to a Drive-In movie night to watch “Encanto” by Disney 7:45 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the athletic parking lot by the tennis courts at Egg Harbor Township High School.
Admission is 10 canned goods per car to benefit the local food banks of South Jersey.
Located at 24 High School Drive, Egg Harbor Township. EHT Interact.com
Ventnor City Block Party
Enjoy a day of community and family fun at the Ventnor City Block Party 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7, with live music, delicious food, unique crafts and kids activities in a safe outdoor environment.
Located on Ventnor Avenue between Troy and Portland avenues. VentnorCity.org
The Great
American Songbook
at Ocean County College
The Ocean County College (OCC) Concert Band presents The Great American Songbook 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at OCC’s Grunin Center.
Conducted by Anthony Tafrow with guest vocalist Joe Minnella, the performance features the unforgettable music of George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Leonard Bernstein and more.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors.
Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org
Youth Concert
at Stockton’s
Performing Arts Center
The Schultz Hill Foundation Arts Outreach presents a youth concert 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at Stockton University Performing Arts Center. Conducted by Jed Gaylin, the Bay Atlantic Symphony performs Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.”
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. Schultz-Hill.org
Vineland Crafts
and Antiques Show
Main Street Vineland’s second Crafts and Antiques Show on the Avenue takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7 (rain date: Sunday, May 8).
Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy crafts, antiques, vintage items and collectibles.
Located on Landis Avenue, Vineland. TheAve.biz
North American
Spirit Cheer Tournament
in Wildwood
The Wildwoods Convention Center hosts “North American Spirit Cheer Tournament” cheer competition 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8, at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
Recreation, high school, college, open and all-star division athletes compete on a spring floor trying to impress the crowd and win the judges’ votes. All performances are choreographed to music and sound effects.
Times are subject to change. Admission is $30. Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. SpiritBrands.org
Phillies Home Run
Derby in Millville
Sponsored by the Philadelphia Phillies and the Millville Recreation Department, the popular Phillies Home Run Derby makes its annual visit to Millville 5 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Rob Shannon’s Sports Complex.
Open to boys and girls, ages 7 to 12, the derby uses an automatic pitching machine to throw 10 good pitches to each contestant. Points are scored for all fair balls hit, distance hits and home runs. In addition to prizes, the Top 3 winners will be invited to the regional final later in the summer.
Contact Millville Recreation at 856-825-7000, ext. 7394, for more information. Located at 999 Cedarville Road, Millville. MillvilleNJ.gov
Celebrating the
Music of Paul Motian
Glasstown Arts District and Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts presents an evening of jazz celebrating the music of Paul Motian 7 to 8:30 pm. Wednesday, May 11,
Musicians Jody Janetta (percussion), Matt Landis (keyboards), Rob Smith (bass) and Tony Mascara Jr. (drums/percussion) focuses on the music of late jazz drummer, Motian.
Admission is free; donations welcome. Reserve your seat at 856-327-4500. Located at 22 North High St., Millville. GlasstownArtsDistrict.com
Hooked on Fishing,
Not on Drugs
The Friends of Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge invite the public to their 17th annual Fishing Derby, “Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs,” 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7, at Patriot Lake in Galloway.
The derby includes free fishing for children age 5 to 12, all of who must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Call 609-652-1665 to register. Registration is limited.
Located at 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway. FriendsofForsythe.org
Cape May Music Festival returns
Cape May MAC’s (Museums+ Arts+Culture) annual Cape May Music Festival continues with 15 indoor and outdoor music events held through Thursday, June 30.
This week, the New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players Woodwind Quintet presents “Cinco de Mayo” 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at The Episcopal Church of the Advent. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 Cape May MAC members and $20 students under 18.
For more information about concerts, performers or venues, and to purchase tickets, go to CapeMayMac.org or call 609-884-5404.
Local Artists
at Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists — woodcutter Bruce Beiber, painter Annette Patton and nature artist Meghan Kolk — for the month of May. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. Light refreshments will be served.
An opening reception to meet the artists takes place 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 6. Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudobon.org
‘Clique 21’
at Noyes Arts Garage
ArtC presents “Clique21” at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University through June 26. The unique exhibition brings together New Jersey’s brightest artists and photographers in a collaborative show that offers the perspective of artist as art. The exhibit showcases both the photographers’ unique portraits as well as work by each artist.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Morgan Craig
at Noyes Arts Garage
The work of Philadelphia-based artist Morgan Craig is on display at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University through June 26. Craig creates large-scale, colorful paintings of abandoned buildings to document society’s industrial past.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Artists Show
at Riverfront
Renaissance Center
Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts features an Associate Artist Member Show through Saturday, May 14.
A group exhibit representing all mediums and subjects from local landscapes, portraits, abstracts and representational, the Associate Artist Member Show is hung in the Main Gallery. In Witt Gallery, “Step Out of Reality—Celebrating the UNREAL” brings abstract art to its furthest state in a group exhibit. And in the Associate Artist Alcove, works from Donna Pio and Ramon Perez are on display.
Located at 22 N. High St., Millville. RRCArts.com.
‘Landscapes of the Mind’ exhibition in Hammonton
The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University and the Regional Center for Women in the Arts presents “Landscapes of the Mind” exhibit at Kramer Hall in Hammonton through June 3. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
This invitational exhibition showcases the work of seven women visual artists from the greater Philadelphia region including Christine Stoughton, Fran Gallun, Katherine Fraser, Linda Dublin Garfield, Mary Putman, Susan Foley Urban and Valetta Valetta. Closing reception takes place 5 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org.
Regional Artists
at SOMA NewArt Gallery
SOMA NewArt Gallery announces its first exhibition of the 2022 season featuring three regional solo artists: Carol King Hood, Molly Sanger Carpenter and Jimm Ross, on view through June 5.
An opening “Meet the Artists” reception takes place 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Contact the gallery at stevesomagallery@gmail.com for additional information. Located at 31 Perry St., Carpenters Square Mall, Cape May. SomaGallery.net
Game Boards and
Inn Signs exhibit in O.C.
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents “A Solo Exhibition of Game Boards and Inn Signs by George Bono” through May 26. A “Meet the Artist” reception takes place 7 p.m. Friday, May 13.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org