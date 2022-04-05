Things to do for all of you

Smithville Renaissance
Faire travels back in time
Join the players of the New Jersey Renaissance Faire and travel back to the days of yore as the historic village of Smithville is transformed into the Shire of Smithville in the heart of the English Renaissance 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 10.
With comedy, tragedy, sword fighting, dance, song, knights, and jesters as well as local vendors and traveling merchants, the Smithville Renaissance Faire is fun for the whole family.
This event is free. Located at 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway. NJRenFaire.com
Fallen Heroes Polar
Plunge in N. Wildwood Get “freezin’ for a reason” during the 14th annual Fallen Heroes Polar Plunge 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, on the 16th Avenue beach in North Wildwood.
Dedicated to the memory of law enforcement heroes who lost their lives in the line of duty, the plunge raises money for their families.
Registration is available online at Eventbrite.com for $35 per plunger. On-site registration is available 8:45 to 10:45 a.m. on the day of the event at the 15th Ave. Lifeguard Station for $40 per adult and $15 for kids under age 15.
Cheerleading competitions in Wildwood
Spirit Brand’s Shore Showdown and Beast of the East Cheerleading Competition come to Wildwoods Convention Center 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9 (Shore Showdown), and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 10 (Beast of the East).
These exciting competitions include recreation, high school, college, open and all-star divisions competing on a spring floor. All performances are choreographed to music and sound effects and prizes awarded to winning teams.
Admission fees are charged at the door. Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. SpiritBrands.org.
Vox Sambou at
Ocean County College
MC, poet and multilingual performer Vox Sambou comes to Ocean County College’s Grunin Center 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.
Sambou writes and performs in Creole, French, English, Spanish and Portuguese and is founding member of the Montreal-based hip-hop collective Nomadic Massive. His music focuses on the traditional rhythms of Haiti mixed with elements of afrobeat, jazz, reggae and hip-hop.
Tickets are $10. Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
Amazing Max Comes to
Ocean County College
Max Darwin, aka “The Amazing Max,” comes to Ocean County College’s Grunin Center 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
With magic and comedy, making objects appear and disappear and generally defying the laws of physics, The Amazing Max’s high-energy, interactive and silly show is appropriate for audiences of all ages (but recommended for ages 3 and up).
Tickets are $13 for kids and $18 for adults. L Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
Horror Comes
to Showboat
The New Jersey Horror and Film Festival comes to Showboat 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 10, with over 20 well-known celebrities, many indie horror films, film awards, exclusive Q and A panels, two hundred vendors, cosplay, trivia contest, photo ops and more.
Tickets are $30 pre-show, $35 at the door, and $80 for a three-day pass. Children 10 and under are free with a paying adult.
Located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. NewJerseyHorrorCon.com
‘Signs of Spring’
at Art on Asbury
This April, the Ocean City Fine Arts League presents “Signs of Spring,” an exhibition at the Art on Asbury Gallery in Ocean City.
Open daily, the gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture made by professional local artisans.
Located at 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
MudHen 5K in Wildwood
Presented by Inspira Health, the Wildwoods host the MudHen Brewing Company IPA 5K and Beer Mile Island Championship, a combination of world-class running with DelMoSports and world-class beer Saturday, April 9.
The IPA 5K starts and finishes at MudHen Brewery at 7 p.m. followed by the Beer Mile Island Championships at the brewery at 8 p.m., where competitors consume four 12-ounce cups of beer and run four laps around the designated race course on Rio Grande Ave. Race format is Start, Chug 1, Lap 1, Chug 2, Lap 2, Chug 3, Lap 3, Chug 4, Lap 4, Finish.
Located at 127 W. Rio Grande Ave., Wildwood. DelMoSports.com
Poetry Festival at
Ocean County College
Celebrate National Poetry Month in April with the Ocean County College 21st Annual Poetry Festival.
In collaboration with Lehigh University, OCC presents “An Afternoon with Nathash Trethewey,” a virtual reading and discussion with the award-winning poet who served two terms as the 19th Poet Laureate of the United States 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 12. Go to Go.Ocean.Edu/Poetry to register for this free event.
Join OCC students at an Open-Mic poetry reading 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, on the second floor of the Larson Student Center on OCC’s Main Campus. Admission is free and open to the public.
Contact Christine Cryan with questions at 732-255-0400, ext. 2194 or CCryan@Ocean.edu.
Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. Ocean.edu
World Health
Day at Salt Spa
In honor of World Health Day, Salt Spa, the award-winning spa at The Reeds at Shelter Haven, offers luxurious spa packages curated with treatments celebrated by spas across the glove through the month of April.
Treatments include an 80-minute Turkish Bath with three-step full body, global rejuvenation treatment for $265 and a 95-minute World Traveler Massage Experience that includes 50-minute Swedish Massage, 30-minute Japanese Reflexology, and 15-minute Indian head massage for $355.
Located at 9628 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor. ReedsAtShelterHaven.com
Captain Sandy at
Ocean County College
Captain Sandra Yawn, aka “Captain Sandy,” comes to Ocean County College’s Grunin Center 11 a.m. Monday, April 11, as part of the Blauvelt Speaker Series.
Captain Sandy, the renowned superyacht captain and series lead from Bravo’s Emmy Award-winning “Below Deck,” speaks to OCC students on overcoming obstacles, addiction recovery and her extensive maritime career.
Admission is free; advance registration required. Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
Somers Point
Easter Egg Hunt
The City of Somers Point hosts an Easter Egg Hunt with candy and prize-filled eggs 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at JFK Park. Rain date Sunday, April 10.
The hunt is open to kids up to age 10. First 250 people receive a free bag.
Contact Doug Shallcross with questions at 609-883-5428 or dshallcross@spgov.org.
Located at 24 Broadway, Somers Point.
Spring Break at
Absecon Lighthouse
Normally closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Absecon Lighthouse is open daily 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 7, through Monday, April 25, for spring break. Last climb is at 3:30 p.m.
Museum, grounds and parking are free, however, climbing fees are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and college students, $6 for children ages 4 to 12 and $5 for Atlantic City residents (with ID). Climbing is free for active duty military and kids under age 4. Group rates are available, and a coupon for $1 off admission is available at AbseconLighthouse.org.
Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Road, Atlantic City.
Local chef honored
by Boys & Girls Club
The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City honors Atlantic City’s 1st Female Executive Chef, Pam Green, who’s been instrumental in helping the A.C. community, 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Water Dog Atlantic City, located in Bally’s.
The happy hour-style event pays homage to Chef Pam’s signature, spiky, hot-pink hair and playful style. Enjoy light food, live music, and a silent auction featuring a private dinner from the honoree, as well as other local chefs and paintings from area artists.
Tickets to the fundraising event are $100 each and sponsorships are still available. Located at 1900 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. ACBCGC.org/BeLikePam
Artist Sperlak debuts Gallery at Ferry Park
The Gallery at Ferry Park kicks off its spring season with area artist Stan Sperlak.
Sperlak is known for dramatic pastel paintings of the Mid-Atlantic. His “Allegories and Muses” are on display through April.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery.
O.C. Doo Dah Parade
Ocean City welcomes spring with their 35th annual tribute to humor, the Doo Dah Parade, Saturday, April 9. Complete with over 300 Basset Hounds, as well as marching bands, floats and a grand marshal, the spectacle marks the opening of an uninterrupted season of special events that stretches throughout the year.
The parade starts noon at Sixth and Asbury avenues, travels up Asbury to 12th Street, then turns up to the Boardwalk and finishes at Sixth Street.
The Great Egg Hunt in O.C.
The Great Egg Hunt, a traditional event, returns to the Ocean City Boardwalk 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, and Saturday, April 16.
Children up to age 7 are invited by participating merchants to visit storefronts from 6th to 14th streets on the Boardwalk to collect eggs filled with treats and surprises until 3 p.m., or while supplies last. Flyers direct families to participating stores.
Raindates are Sunday, April 10 and Sunday, April 17. OceanCityVacation.com
Birdhouse Making Workshop in A.C.
Produced in partnership with Reed’s Organic Farm staff and volunteers, Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University hosts natural birdhouse making workshop 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, where attendees combine art and nature to create a birdhouse that’s edible to birds. The inclusive workshop, held during Autism Awareness Month, is free to attend. Space is limited.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com.
‘Violence for the Sake of’ at Anchor Rock Club
John Wayne Murdoch (JWM), the top Deathmatch wrestler in the world/Pro Wrestling Afterdark Champion, and Pro Wrestling Afterdark present “Violence for the Sake Of” 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Anchor Rock Club, where the top four male and top four female stars compete in a night of hardcore action.
The competitors in the tournament are Casanova Valentine, Randi West, Demoledor, Sawyer Wreck, Bam Sullivan, Sadie Suicide, Reed Bentley and Kasey Catal, as well as JWM vs. Brandon Kirk in the PWAD Heavyweight Championship and Satu Jinn vs. Vinny Cenzo in Death Match. Hosted by ring announcer Larry Legend with a special appearance from Extreme Championship Wrestling icon The Sandman.
Tickets are $30 and $40. Located at 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City. AnchorRockClub.com.
Easter Bunny brunch
at La Mer
Enjoy brunch with the Easter Bunny at Pier House restaurant at La Mer Beachfront Resort 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through April 17.
The special a la carte menu features breakfast favorites like Cottontail pancakes, Berry Bunny stuffed French toast, Easter waffles, lump crab eggs benedict, huevos ranchero, steak and eggs and Greek yogurt parfait. Lunchtime classics include salmon BLT, roasted lamb and grits and burgers and fries, as well as an assortment of specialty cocktails.
Reservations are required and can be made at 609-898-2244. Located at 1317 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com/Dining.
Artists Show
at Riverfront
Renaissance Center Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts features an Associate Artist Member Show through Saturday, May 14.
A group exhibit representing all mediums and subjects from local landscapes, portraits, abstracts and representational, the Associate Artist Member Show is hung in the Main Gallery. In Witt Gallery, “Step Out of Reality—Celebrating the UNREAL,” brings abstract art to its furthest state in a group exhibit. And in the Associate Artist Alcove, works from Donna Pio and Ramon Perez are on display.
Located at 22 N. High Street, Millville. RRCArts.com.
East Lynne’s ‘Aftermath’ available virtually
East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) presents a reading of the one-act play “Aftermath” as part of New Jersey Theatre Alliance’s “Stages Festival” on ELTC’s YouTube Channel.
First published in 1919 in Max Eastman’s periodical “Liberator,” “Aftermath” was first produced by the Krigwa Players in The Little Theater Competition in 1928. It tells the story of a black soldier who was awarded the French War Cross for his bravery in WWI, only to return home to discover his father has been lynched.
“Aftermath” is available to screen through midnight Saturday, April 9. Screening is free and available at TinyURL.com/ELTCYouTube.com. EastLynneTheater.org.
Juried Photography
Show in O.C.
The Ocean City Arts Center hosts their “Annual Juried Photography Show” Saturday, April 2, through Friday, April 30, with a Meet the Artists reception 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 8.
The exhibit features more than 40 works varying from landscapes, wildlife, architecture and people.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Second Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
Educator, author at
Ocean County College
Educational leader, creativity enthusiast and author JoAnn Nocera comes to Ocean County College’s Grunin Center 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 7, as part of the Blauvelt Speaker Series.
Nocera has spent years researching and developing techniques that have been successful in helping students in all facets of education. She is the author of “Give Me Back My Crayons,” companion planner “Give Me Back My Creativity” and companion children’s book series “Katherine Grace.”
Admission is free; advance registration required. Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
‘Displaced Persons and Camps’ exhibit at Stockton
The YIVO Institute for Jewish Research (YIVO) and Stockton University announce the opening of “After the End of the World: Displaced Persons and Displaced Persons Camps” exhibition through Thursday, April 28, in the Richard E. Bjork Library at Stockton University.
The exhibit examines the responses of the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration (UNRRA) and of Jewish Holocaust survivors in the immediate post-war years of World War II, illustrating how the impact of the Holocaust continued to be felt after the war ended.
This is the first time the traveling exhibition will be on view. A larger exhibition, including artifacts from YIVO Archives, opens at United Nations Headquarters New York, January 2023, to mark the International Day of Commemoration in memory of victims of the Holocaust.
The exhibition is open to the public and free of charge. Groups interested in touring the exhibit and the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University can contact Irvin Moreno Rodriguez at 609-652-4699 or Irvin.Moreno-Rodriguez@stockton.edu.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway. Stockton.edu.
‘Landscapes of the Mind’ exhibition in Hammonton
The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University and the Regional Center for Women in the Arts presents “Landscapes of the Mind” exhibit at Kramer Hall in Hammonton through June 3. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
This invitational exhibition showcases the work of seven women visual artists from the greater Philadelphia region including Christine Stoughton, Fran Gallun, Katherine Fraser, Linda Dublin Garfield, Mary Putman, Susan Foley Urban and Valetta Valetta. Closing reception takes place 5 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org.
‘A Diamond of Their
Own’ at Carroll Gallery “A Diamond of Their Own: The Remarkable History of the Negro Leagues as portrayed by artist Sydnei SmithJordan” is presented by Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) and Center for Community Arts (CCA), in partnership with artist Sydnei SmithJordan. The exhibit, which celebrates the history of baseball’s Negro Leagues, is open through April 30 at The Carroll Gallery in the Carriage House on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate. Admission is free.
Located at 1048 Washington St., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org.