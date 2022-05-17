Things to do for all of you

‘Proof’ at Fool Moon Theatre
Fool Moon Theatre presents “Proof” 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays, through May 22, at Margate Community Church.
A Pulitzer Prize-winning play by David Auburn, “Proof” centers upon disconnected family, uncertain love and a mind in question.
Tickets are $30, seniors $25. Cash or check only at the door. Located at 8900 Ventnor Parkway, Margate. FoolMoonTheatre.org
Cocktails by the Beach for Gilda’s Club
The 10th Annual Cocktails by the Beach event to benefit Cancer Support Community New Jersey at Gilda’s Club (CSCNJ) takes place 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at Ma’Kai Restaurant inside of Ocean Casino Resort.
The event includes island inspired delicacies, open bar of beer, wine and craft cocktails as well as a silent auction with lots of exciting items up for grabs.
Single tickets are $95; $175 for a pair. Space is limited to the first 200 RSVPs.
Located at 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. GildasClubSouthJersey.org/Fundraising-Events/
Cara’s Love Golf Tournament Dinner
The Cara’s Love Charity hosts its inaugural golf tournament noon Thursday, May 19, followed by dinner at 5:30 p.m. at Greate Bay Country Club.
Due to overwhelming response, registration for golf is now closed. Dinner, emceed by Former Philadelphia Eagle Vince Papale, includes raffles, door prizes and more. Tickets for dinner are $55.
Located at 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Somers Point. CarasLoveGolf.com
Chili Knockout and Spicy Food Festival
Good Time Tricycle presents the first Chili Knockout and Spicy Food Festival 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21, on South New York Avenue.
A food festival devoted to exploring all things flavor, Chili Knockout and Spicy Food Festival is a “you-be-the-judge” event where winning restaurants take home a championship belt and a cash prize to be split between restaurant chef and restaurant’s charity partner.
Tickets are $25 per person for judges, $15 per person for the non-chili folks, and free for kids 12 and under.
Located at 114 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City. ChiliKnockout.com
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall May Beer Dinner
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall presents their final beer dinner of the season 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.
Dinner includes a surprise welcome beer followed by chorizo sopes first course paired with Fiddlehead Helles Lager, grilled watermelon steak second course paired with Lawson’s Double Sunshine Ruby Red Grapefruit Double IPA with Grapefruit, grilled chicken third course paired with Allagash Little Sal Blueberry Sour and beignets dessert paired with Forgotten Boardwalk Lucy the Elephant Golden Milk White Cream Stout.
Tickets are $55.
Located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. TennAveAc.com
Tequila Pairing
Dinner at La Mer
The Pier House at La Mer presents their May pairing dinner series featuring tequila 6 p.m. Friday, May 20.
The pairing dinner showcases a four-course menu paired with specially selected tequilas including chicken mango tostada first course, seared scallops second course, carne asada fourth course, and dulce de leche empanada dessert.
Tickets are $85 per person. Reservations are required and can be made at 609-898-2244.
Located at 1317 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com
9th Annual Tournament Fore Charity
The Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center (JCC) and the Jewish Family Service (JFS) present the 9th Annual Tournament Fore Charity 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at Harbor Pines Golf Club. Golfers enjoy fun contests, food and drink stations throughout the course and prizes while supporting essential programs and services for children, families and seniors.
Singer golfer fees are $225 and include greens fees, cart and food stations. Sponsorship opportunities available.
Located at 500 Saint Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township. JFSAtlantic.org.
Ventnor Chef’s Night Out
Hosted by Ventnor City Beautification Committee, Ventnor Chef’s Night Out, a local restaurant dine-around of scrumptious food and sweets, with great local music and art, takes place 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 22.
Participating restaurants include Aroma, Isabella’s, La Padella, North Beach Café & Creamery, Nucky’s Kitchen & Speakeasy, PJ Buckets, Pulia, Rainbow, Red Room, Santucci’s Original Square Pizza, Sapore Wood Fire Pizza, Stella Water Dog, Zorro’s Pizza, Community Liquors, Custards Last Stand, Peace Pie, Sasscer’s Cheesecakes, Sundaze Ice Cream and Ventnor No. 7311. Tickets are $45 and are limited. Call Shelly 267-980-7632, Marsha 609-335-6390 or Rose 484-432-5593 for tickets.
Ventnor Chef’s Night Out on Facebook.
Absecon Lighthouse
Spring Festival
Inlet Community Partners present the rescheduled Absecon Spring Festival noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Rain date May 22.
The festival, a fundraiser for “Abby” the Lighthouse, includes live music, over 40 vendors, yoga, sound bath, meditation, drum circle, mindful kids corner, workshops and awareness alley, as well as discounted lighthouse climbs. Guests are invited to pack a picnic and stay for the day.
Admission is free but donations are appreciated.
Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. Absecon Lighthouse.org
Spring Heart Walk
in Ocean City
The American Heart Association Spring Heart Walk, led by Anthony Suppa and Jake Ottinger of South State Inc., takes place 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
The Heart Walk unites the community in celebrating health and honoring survivors and funds raised fund the mission of the American Heart Association to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives while supporting priority issues in South Jersey.
Check-in takes place at 8:20 a.m. at Ocean City Civic Center. Contact Emma Kimenhour at Emma.Kimenhour@heart.org to learn about engaging your workforce in Heart challenge events.
Located at 840 E. 6th St., Ocean City. SNJFallHW.org
Sea Isle City Flower Sale
Sea Isle City Garden Club hosts annual flower sale 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22, at Dealy Field Basketball Courts. Hanging floral baskets, pots filled with colorful blossoms, herbs and annuals in flats and 4.5 inch nursery pots are available for purchase.
Proceeds from the flower sale benefit the Garden Club’s charitable efforts.
Located at 6108 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. VisitSICNJ.com
Spring Shorebird and Horseshoe Crab Festival
The Wetlands Institute’s 9th Annual Spring Shorebird and Horseshoe Crab Festival kicks off 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21.
Festival events include options like a Horseshoe Crab workshop presented at The Wetlands Institute as well as three guided walks held at select beaches throughout Cape May County including a migratory bird walk at Stone Harbor Point, Shorebird viewing at Cooks Beach, sunset birding at the beach at Stone Harbor Point and more.
Tickets are $25 adult non-members, $20 children non-members, $20 adult members, $15 children members. Tickets include a choice of two festival events on Saturday as well as admission to the institute 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and May 22.
Located at 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd., Stone Harbor. Wetlands Institute.org
‘Alice in Wonderland’ Fantasy Adventure
Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company brings their Fantasy AdventureFest back to Historic Smithville with the premier of their original comedic musical “Riddlesbrood’s Alice In Wonderland” 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and 1 p.m. Sunday, May 22.
“Riddlesbrood’s Alice in Wonderland” is the featured free outdoor attraction at the annual two-day Fantasy Advenurefest which includes a variety of vendors with fantasy and adventure themed art, artistry and collectibles.
Prior to the show, Riddlesbrood offers children an opportunity to have “Tea with Alice” 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $20.
Located at 615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Absecon. HistoricSmithville.com
Charlie Apicella
Trio at OCC
The Charlie Apicella Trio featuring Don Braden comes to Ocean County College’s Grunin Center 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22.
New York City based jazz guitarist Charlie Apicella is the founder of Iron City.
Tickets are $24 adults, $20 seniors. Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
Philippe Cousteau at Ocean County College
Multi Emmy-nominated TV host and producer as well as author, speaker and social entrepreneur Philippe Cousteau, grandson of Jacques Cousteau, comes to Ocean County College’s Grunin Center 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
Tickets are $15. Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
‘Frozen Jr.’ at
Levoy Theatre
The Levoy Theatre and Off Broad Street Players offer “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22.
Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” is the timeless tale of two sisters pulled apart by a mysterious secret. Loaded with magic, adventure and plenty of humor, this all-kids production of “Frozen Jr.” is sure to thaw even the coldest heart.
Tickets are $18.
Faculty Chamber Recital at Ocean County College
Ocean County College musical faculty members DoYeon Kim, Beomjae Kim, Jee Sun Lee and Brian Gilmore perform an afternoon of rich, lyrical chamber music featuring trios for flute, cello and piano by Carl Maria von Weber and Philippe Gaubert as well as Beethoven’s “Spring Sonata” for violin and piano 2 p.m. Friday, May 20, at OCC’s Grunin Center.
Tickets are free but advance registration is required. Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
ArtsFest at Appel Farm
Appel Farm Arts & Music Center announces ArtsFest 2022 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Appel Farm.
This free event is a celebration of the center’s many exciting art-making and arts education activities that have happened live and online this past year as well as a chance for Appel Farm’s many partners and members of the community to come together to experience fun, hands-on workshops, performances, exhibits and more. Registration is recommended and can be made at appelfarm.org/arts-fest-22
Located at 457 Shirley Road, Elmer. AppelFarm.org
Cape May Music Festival returns
Cape May MAC’s (Museums+ Arts+Culture) annual Cape May Music Festival continues with 15 indoor and outdoor music events held through Thursday, June 30.
This week, members of the Bay Atlantic Symphony perform a mini-concert during a chef’s selection luncheon 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Vintage BYOB at the Emlen Physick Estate. Tickets are $50.
For more information about concerts, performers or venues and to purchase tickets, go to CapeMayMac.org or call 609-884-5404.
High School students display at Ferry Park
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts “The Human Condition,” a collection of artwork created by Lower Cape May Regional High school students that visually explores what it means to be human, through May 27.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
‘Circle Mirror Transformation’ at
Eagle Theatre
Producing artistic director Angela Longo and managing director Matthew Reddin offer “Circle Mirror Transformation” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. through May 29, at Eagle Theatre.
Directed by Tai Verley, “Circle Mirror Transformation” is an award-winning early work by Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker in which a six-week community center drama class allows five unique individuals the chance to reimagine their lives.
Tickets are $35. Located at 208 Vine St., Hammonton. EagleTheatre.org
Third Friday in Millville
Presented by PNC Arts Alive and sponsored by Christy Funeral Home, Third Friday at Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts takes place 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 20.
The free event showcases new exhibits including Fur, Feathers & Fins in Main Gallery, Jason Antonelli and Colleen O’Hara Stonehouse in Associate Artist Alcove, Wetlands Revisited exhibit by Judy Abbott in Witt Gallery, Silent Voices: Children of Glass exhibit by Mary Ann McKay in Atrium Gallery and Lakeside Middle School photo club exhibit in Atrium, includes live music from Trainwreck, and offers the opportunity to participate in a People’s Choice Ballot and create a self-portrait for the “Line of Faces” pop up exhibit.
Located at 22 N. High St., Millville. RRCArts.com
Local Artists at
Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists — woodcutter Bruce Beiber, painter Annette Patton and nature artist Meghan Kolk — for the month of May. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. Light refreshments will be served.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudobon.org
‘Clique 21’ at Noyes Arts Garage
ArtC presents “Clique21” at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University through June 26. The unique exhibition brings together New Jersey’s brightest artists and photographers in a collaborative show that offers the perspective of artist as art. The exhibit showcases both the photographers’ unique portraits as well as work by each artist.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Morgan Craig at
Noyes Arts Garage
The work of Philadelphia-based artist Morgan Craig is on display at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University through June 26. Craig creates large-scale, colorful paintings of abandoned buildings to document society’s industrial past.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
‘Landscapes of the Mind’ exhibition in Hammonton
The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University and the Regional Center for Women in the Arts presents “Landscapes of the Mind” exhibit at Kramer Hall in Hammonton through June 3. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
This invitational exhibition showcases the work of seven women visual artists from the greater Philadelphia region including Christine Stoughton, Fran Gallun, Katherine Fraser, Linda Dublin Garfield, Mary Putman, Susan Foley Urban and Valetta Valetta. Closing reception takes place 5 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org.
Regional Artists at
SOMA NewArt Gallery
SOMA NewArt Gallery announces its first exhibition of the 2022 season featuring three regional solo artists: Carol King Hood, Molly Sanger Carpenter and Jimm Ross, on view through June 5.
Contact the gallery at stevesomagallery@gmail.com for additional information. Located at 31 Perry St., Carpenters Square Mall, Cape May. SomaGallery.net
Game Boards and Inn Signs exhibit in O.C.
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents “A Solo Exhibition of Game Boards and Inn Signs by George Bono” through May 26.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org