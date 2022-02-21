Things to do for all of you

Boat Show at
A.C. Convention Center
The Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show, presented by Discover Boating, returns to the Atlantic City Convention Center March 2 through 6, welcoming nautical novices, seasoned sailors, and water lovers for an all-access pass to discover why life is better on a boat.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, $18, are available for advance purchase at ACBoatShow.com; $20 for adult tickets purchased onsite during the days of the show; and free for children 12 and under.
Located at 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City. ACBoatShow.com.
Captain’s Table Gala at
A.C. Boat Show
Join Cooper Levenson for a night of food, fun and fellowship at the 7th Annual Captain’s Table 6 p.m., Thursday, March 3, at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The splashy event benefits Let Us Eat, Please in support of summer feeding programs in South Jersey distributed by the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.
Guests will enjoy delicious food selections from a variety of restaurants while sampling spirits provided by local breweries, wineries and distilleries. Supporters will enjoy the added benefit of visiting the Progressive Atlantic City Boat Show during the event.
Tickets are $125 and can be purchased at Give.CFBNJ.org.
Located at 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City.
OCB Double Down Natural
at Showboat
The OCB Double Down Natural — a natural bodybuilding, physique, classic physique, figure and bikini competition — takes place 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, at Showboat. Tickets are $50 for backstage/trainer assistants; $30 general admission; and $20 for seniors, students and military.
Located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.
‘Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman’ streaming
The filmed production “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman” will be screened online 8 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays through Saturday, March 5.
The production, which stars Suzanne Dawson, enjoyed a world premiere last fall. Live performances will return in May.
Tickets are $15, and available at EastLynneTheater.org.
‘Landscapes of the Mind’ exhibition in Hammonton
The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University and the Regional Center for Women in the Arts presents “Landscapes of the Mind” exhibit at Kramer Hall in Hammonton through June 3. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday; and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
This invitational exhibition showcases the work of seven women visual artists from the greater Philadelphia region including Christine Stoughton, Fran Gallun, Katherine Fraser, Linda Dublin Garfield, Mary Putman, Susan Foley Urban and Valetta Valetta. An opening reception will take place at 5 p.m., Thursday, March 17. Closing reception will be held 5 p.m., Thursday, May 19.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton.
Young Lions of Jazz returns
The Lions of Jazz series, presented by The South Jersey Jazz Society, returns 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 27, with a performance and interview with Mitchell Faber at Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar in Somers Point.
The Lions of Jazz series highlights young jazz musicians from South Jersey. As the featured artist, Faber is a guitarist and lifelong resident of Atlantic County, who received his musical degree at University of the Arts. While the event is free, reservations—and donations—are recommended.
Located at 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. GregorysRestaurantandBar.LetsEat.at.
Davey Alba at Grunin Center
New York Times technology reporter Davey Alba will speak at Ocean County College’s Grunin Center 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 2.
Alba covers online disinformation and its global harms and has written about falsehoods regarding QAnon, anti-vaxxers, and the global COVID-19 pandemic, including false conspiracies about Dr. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates.
In-person tickets are $15; the conversation will be livestreamed for free.
Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River.
Margarita Madness at
Borgata’s Gypsy Bar
Savor Borgata Culinary Series presents Margarita Madness 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25, at Gypsy Bar in Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, where guests will sip and socialize while discovering the world of Maestro Dobel Tequila through a guided tasting of brand-crafted recipes, served with a three-course, savory tapas-style menu.
Tickets are $44.
Located at 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. Borgata.MGMResorts.com.
Anna Keiserman and Chris Herbert perform at O.C.C.
Russian-born and New York-based pianist Anna Keiserman and American baritone and musicologist Christopher Herbert will perform an afternoon recital featuring the music of Sergei Rachmaninoff and Georgi Sviridov 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25, at Ocean County College’s Grunin Center.
Tickets are free but registration is required.
Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
World Above Poetry Open Mic
Murphy Center of Stockton University’s open-mic poetry program, World Above, is taking place 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University.
Held every third Wednesday, the in-person event also has a synchronous live stream of the reading.
Questions can be forwarded to emari@murphywriting.com.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City.
‘Big Bang Boom!’ at Stockton
Stockton Campus Center Theatre presents “Big Bang Boom!,” a high energy kid- and parent-friendly show with plenty of opportunity for audience participation, from joining the “SpongeBob Chorus” to a parent/child challenge to do the hokey pokey.
Performed by Chuck Folds, Steve Willard, and Eddie Walker, the show takes place at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 26. Tickets are $12 for children and $6 for adults, with discounts for groups of ten or more.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. Stockton.edu/pac/.
Wood Engravers Exhibit at Stockton
Stockton University Art Gallery hosts the “Wood Engravers’ Network: 4th Triennial” through April 5 in the upper L-Wing art gallery.
The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, features 65 contemporary relief engravings representing an international group of artists from Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, England, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Taiwan, Ukraine and the United States.
Located on Lakeside Lane, Galloway. Go to Stockton.edu.
‘A Diamond of Their Own’ at Carroll Gallery
“A Diamond of Their Own: The Remarkable History of the Negro Leagues as portrayed by artist Sydnei SmithJordan” is presented by Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) and Center for Community Arts (CCA), in partnership with artist Sydnei SmithJordan. The exhibit, which celebrates the history of baseball’s Negro Leagues, is open through April 30 at The Carroll Gallery in the Carriage House on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate. Admission is free.
Located at 1048 Washington St., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org.
Jacqui Robinson’s ‘Africa’ in O.C.
The February exhibit at the Gallery at Ocean City Arts Center is a solo show featuring the work of photographer Jacqui Robinson, an American photographer and videographer who is best known for her work as a journalist in the Army National Guard.
Robinson’s show, “Africa,” is based on her time living and traveling in several countries in Africa and the lives she captured through her lens while there. The show runs through Saturday, Feb. 26.
Located in the Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. Go to OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
Black, White & Shades of Grey at Art on Asbury
This February, the Ocean City Fine Arts League presents “Black, White, & Shades of Grey,” an exhibition at the Art on Asbury Gallery in Ocean City.
Open daily, the gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture made by professional local artisans.
Located at 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
Vintner Wonderland at Renault
Renault Winery’s much-anticipated winter festival continues through February. With ice skating, festive food and beverages, live entertainment, historic vineyard tours and special events, it’s fun for the whole family. And, in addition to regular dining in the Champagne Patio Garden and Tasting Room, Renault offers dining at private fire pits, cabanas, and champagne bubbles.
Located at 72 N. Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com.