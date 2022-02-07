Things to do for all of you

Brown Scholarship Super Bowl Party
in EHTHosted by Former Senator Chris Brown, the Chief Arthur R. Brown, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Foundation’s Thirtieth Annual Super Bowl Pre-Party will take place 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13, at Dock’s Oyster House in Atlantic City. Tickets, which can be purchased at the door, are $20 and include a buffet, free mug with $1 beverage refills and door prizes.
Proceeds benefit the Foundation, which was established in 1992 in honor of Arthur R. Brown, Jr., former chief of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol. To date, the Foundation has awarded over $347,000 in scholarships and financial aid to South Jersey residents.
Dock’s is located at 2405 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City.
Valentine’s event at Absecon LighthouseCelebrate your Valentine with the Love AC Valentine’s Event at Absecon Lighthouse on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 12 and 13. In addition to wedding vow renewals, the two-day event will feature a “Love AC”-themed chalking event, tower climbs and love-themed artwork from local artists on each of the six lighthouse landings, as well as the Lighthouse museum space.
The cost for a wedding vow renewal ceremony is $40 per couple and includes a tower climb. Reservations can be made by calling 609-449-1360.
Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. Go to AbseconLighthouse.org.
MCBA Gala at Boardwalk HallThe 30th Annual Installation & Awards Gala of the Atlantic City Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association (MBCA) will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Caesars Atlantic City’s Palladium Ballroom.
The new 2022 Board of Directors will be installed by Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. New board members include John S. Gray (local #351),. Liza Constandino (Ocean Casino), Barbara A. Gomes, Richard De Rose (SJI, SJG), Gisell Mason (TD Bank), Yaffa Mizarchi (Borgata) and Scott Cronick (Press of A.C./A.C. Weekly).
The MCBA has been in existence for over 30 years and includes 12 casinos, over 350 local businesses, 50 nonprofit groups and over 100 citizens in its membership.
Tickets are $45 for members and $50 for non-members. Caesars is located at 2100 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. ACMetBiz.com.
A.C. Fashion Week Celebrates its 10th Anniversary
The combined 20th Season and 10th Anniversary of Atlantic City Fashion Week takes place through Saturday, Feb. 12, at Showboat Hotel. A.C. Fashion Week is presented in part by fashionSTYLE Magazine and KingBee Media. The multi-day showcase of Ready to Wear and Couture Fashion includes a vendor exhibition and pre-networking events for VIP Guests. Held twice a year in Atlantic City, ACFW has been attended by thousands of fashionable attendees.
Schedule includes a design competition and student showcase on Thursday; Ready to Wear and Boutique collections on Friday; and Couture and Avant Garde collections on Saturday. Tickets start at $60 and are available for purchase for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday events at AtlanticCityFashionWeek.com.
Located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.
Wood Engravers Exhibit at StocktonStockton University Art Gallery hosts the “Wood Engravers’ Network: 4th Triennial” through April 5 in the upper L-Wing art gallery.
The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, features 65 contemporary relief engravings representing an international group of artists from Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, England, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Taiwan, Ukraine and the United States.
Professor Michael McGarvey will give a walking tour of the exhibit noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. Located on Lakeside Lane, Galloway. Go to Stockton.edu.
Second Friday at Noyes Arts GarageStockton University’s Noyes Arts Garage celebrates the openings of their newest exhibitions on the Second Friday of each month.
February’s Second Friday, on Feb. 11, celebrates the opening receptions for “The Links, Incorporated: Terrill Johnson”, “Stories of Displacement. Migration and refugee crisis through the eyes of emerging artists”, and from the Noyes Permanent Collection, Peter Turnley, in addition to a performance by Bakko, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Additionally, the Noyes Arts Garage will welcome Love Beach BLVD as their newest partners. Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. Go to Arts GarageAC.com.
Black Art Matters at Noyes Arts GarageRaymond Tyler’s monthly programming, “Black Art Matters,” takes place 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Noyes Arts Garage. Each program is a free networking event for artists and performers of color. This month’s programming is titled “Sharing Your Stories: A Workshop on Black poetry and history writing with people sharing their experiences.”
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. Go to ArtsGarageAC.com.
Douglass Day at Noyes Arts GarageJoin the Noyes Arts Garage from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, to celebrate Douglass Day, an annual program that marks the birth of Frederick Douglass. Visitors will help transcribe the records of the Colored Conventions, the 19th Century’s longest campaign for Black civil rights.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. Got to ArtsGarageAC.com.
‘A Diamond of
Their Own’
at Carroll Gallery“A Diamond of Their Own: The Remarkable History of the Negro Leagues as portrayed by artist Sydnei SmithJordan” is presented by Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) and Center for Community Arts (CCA), in partnership with artist Sydnei SmithJordan. The exhibit, which celebrates the history of baseball’s Negro Leagues, is open through April 30 at The Carroll Gallery in the Carriage House on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate. Admission is free.
Located at 1048 Washington St., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org.
Year of the Tiger at Ocean Casino ResortOcean Casino is celebrating the Year of the Tiger with a special Chinese New Year menu at Zhen Bang Noodle & Sushi through Tuesday, Feb. 15. The menu features foods that symbolize wealth, love and harmony in Chinese culture, as well as traditional dishes that hold special meaning during the Spring Festival.
The special menu includes Golden Buddha’s Delight Roll (symbolizes wealth), Twin Crispy Squab (symbolizes the love of two people), “Fierce as the Dragon & Tiger” Lobster with Glass Noodles and Minced Pork (symbolizes good health and energy), and Poon Choi (symbolizes harmony).
Located at 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. TheOceanAC.com.
Battle of the Bands at StocktonThe Stockton Performing Arts Center and WLFR 91.7-FM Lake Fred Radio are hosting Molly Ringworm vs. Dominy as part of their ongoing Battle of the Bands 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16. This is the third of five battles before the ultimate festival.
Molly Ringworm is an independent, four-piece rock band from Atlantic County. Their latest EP, “Good Ol Boys,” topped the local college radio charts and led them to open for indie folk rocker Faye Webster. The band recently signed to Kidokoro Records.
Dominy is a rollicking and rambunctious indie five-piece hailing from Philadelphia.
Tickets are $8. Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. Go to Stockton.UniversityTickets.com.
Jacqui Robinson’s ‘Africa’ in O.C.The February exhibit at the Gallery at Ocean City Arts Center is a solo show featuring the work of photographer Jacqui Robinson, an American photographer and videographer who is best known for her work as a journalist in the Army National Guard.
Robinson’s show, “Africa,” is based on her time living and traveling in several countries in Africa and the lives she captured through her lens while there. The show runs through Saturday, Feb. 26, with a “Meet the Artist” reception 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
Located in the Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. Go to OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
Black, White & Shades of Grey
at Art on AsburyThis February, the Ocean City Fine Arts League presents “Black, White, & Shades of Grey,” an exhibition at the Art on Asbury Gallery in Ocean City.
Open daily, the gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture made by professional local artisans.
Located at 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
Vintner Wonderland at Renault
Renault Winery’s much-anticipated winter festival continues through February. With ice skating, festive food and beverages, live entertainment, historic vineyard tours and special events, it’s fun for the whole family. And, in addition to regular dining in the Champagne Patio Garden and Tasting Room, Renault offers dining at private fire pits, cabanas, and champagne bubbles.
Located at 72 N. Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com.