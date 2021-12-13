Things to do for all of you

Holiday market on Tennessee Avenue
Tennessee Avenue will be home to a holiday market from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. In addition to a variety of vendors including Gypsea Caravan, What the Shell, Lazan Designs, Seashore Designs, Cinder & Sea, Jerky James, Miss Reenies Babies, Robins Way, Records & Radio, Holographic Hippie, Sunray Scrunchies, Emily Saige, New Spin Designs, Atlantic Leather Works, Alijonancy, Liv Smith Designs, KLM Kreations, Studio C Designs, The Looping Food, Retro Future USA, One of One Design Wear, and Facials to Go, there will be plenty to eat and drink and neighborhood bars and restaurants.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall specials will include $5 breakfast sandwiches, $5 Bloody Marys, $5 mimosas and $5 select beers until noon, when the happy hour menu kicks in from noon to 4 p.m. with discounted drinks, $5 beers and a special menu including $5 burger and more.
Rhythm & Spirits specials include $7 Irish coffee and hot apple cider.
Bar 32 specials include $7 spiked hot chocolate and holiday gift baskets starting at $25.
Cuzzies specials include two slices and a beer, soda or wine for $7, and $7 sausage and pepper sandwich or chicken cutlet broccoli rabe.
Located on South Tennessee Avenue between Pacific Avenue and the Boardwalk.
Holiday beer dinner at
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall’s Executive Chef Charles Soreth and Co-Owner Scott Cronick present a four-course holiday beer dinner 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
Courses include Coconut Curry Shrimp paired with Neck of the Woods Ho Ho Ho Coquito for first course; red-wine braised beef taco paired with Conshohocken Catch Me If You Can for second course; stuffed pork tenderloin paired with a double-beer course of Troeg’s Mad Elf and Fegley’s Rude Elf for third course; and cinnamon toast crème brulee paired with Glasstown A Wonderful Ale for fourth course.
Tickets are $55, and reservations are required since it will sell out! Located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.
Reed’s first holiday market
Reed’s Organic Farm & Animal Sanctuary is hosting its first annual holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19, as well as Thursday, Dec. 23.
Shoppers can choose from a wide variety of hand-curated items from artisan crafts to unique gifts, farm produce, pies and baked goods, and home décor.
Located at 5075 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. ReedsOrganicFarm.org.
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’
at Eagle Theatre
Eagle Theatre’s Repertory Co. presents their 2021 holiday show, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” based on the animated television special.
The musical stage adaptation is centered on Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang as they discover the true meaning of Christmas.
The show runs noon and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and noon Sunday, Dec. 19. All attendees will receive one cup of hot chocolate with purchase and will get to make a holiday ornament with the cast. Live ASL interpreters will be available at the Dec. 19 performance. Tickets are $20.
Located at 208 Vine St., Hammonton. EagleTheatre.org.
Barnegat High School Select Choir performs LBIF’s holiday concert
Under the direction of internationally acclaimed singer and Barnegat High School’s own Natalie Altonjy, the Barnegat High School Select Choir, with special appearances from alumni and private students, will perform the Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences holiday concert 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17. The concert will feature spectacular holiday songs and music, and hot chocolate will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted at the door.
Located at 120 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township. LBIFoundation.org.
Santa Claus Drive By in Sea Isle City
Escorted by Mayor Leonard Desiderio with the assistance of the Sea Isle City Volunteer Fire Department, Santa Claus will spread holiday cheer throughout Sea Isle City by cruising past homes that have registered for this “Holiday Drive-By Parade” on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Santa’s parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the northernmost registered home and will continue through town in a southward direction before ending at the southernmost home on his route. Families who register homes on dead-end blocks are asked to please walk to their nearest corner as they hear the fire engines approaching since emergency vehicles will not be able to drive down dead-end streets.
Families that would like Santa to pass by their home can add their address to the parade route by phoning Sea Isle City Recreation Office at 609-263-0050, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The deadline to register is 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17.
Tours inside Lucy the Elephant resume for the holidays
Due to construction material delays, Lucy the Elephant will be open for special holiday tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends every day except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day until Sunday, Jan. 2. Visitors will get a behind-the-scenes look at the $2 million restoration project currently underway.
Access to Lucy will be through the gift shop. No one will be permitted in the park or on Lucy’s “Howdah” riding carriage on her back during this period.
Located at 9200 Atlantic Ave., Margate. LucyTheElephant.com
‘Christmas in Killarney’ at Stockton
Created by the 2009 World Champion of Irish Dance, Scott Doherty and worldwide touring Irish musician Chris Smith, “Christmas in Killarney, An Irish Christmas” will come to the Stockton Performing Arts Center 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18.
Set in Killarney, Ireland, in the late 1920s, “Christmas in Killarney” shows what it means to celebrate Christmas the “Irish” way, where many of our own Christmas traditions originated.
Tickets are $35 for the general public, with discounts for seniors, children, students and Stockton alumni. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to Stockton.edu/pac/ or call 609-652-9000.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. Stockton.edu.
Holiday Show at Albert Music Hall
Celebrate the holiday season Pinelands style with a holiday show 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Albert Music Hall. The program features a live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old-timey and traditional music by bands from the tri-state area, as well as Singin’ Santa, who will lead a Christmas sing-a-long with all the children invited on stage to be part of the band.
Tickets are $5; children are free.
Located at 131 Wells Mill Road (Route 532), Waretown. AlbertHall.org.
Family holiday beach bonfire in N. Wildwood
Hosted by the North Wildwood Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, the family holiday beach bonfire takes place 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, on the beach in North Wildwood. Guests will enjoy family fun including holiday music and free photo opportunities with Santa and other winter wonderland characters. Food will be available for purchase.
Suggested donation is $10 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under. Rain date is 4:30 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19.
Located on the beach at 2nd and Surf avenues, North Wildwood. WildwoodHoliday.com.
Holiday lights walk in Wildwood Crest
The holiday lights walk takes place 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest. Visitors take a 30-minute walk along Sunset Lake to view various holiday and Christmas light displays.
The event is free, but registration is encouraged. To register, email lfarrall@wildwoodcrest.org. Rain date is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. WildwoodCrest.org.
‘The Nutcracker’ at The Grunin Center
The Ballet for Young Audiences offers “The Nutcracker,” a holiday tradition at the Grunin Center.
“The Nutcracker” tells the story of Clara, the favorite godchild of Herr Drosselmeyer, a mysterious clockmaker who helps to transport Clara and her Nutcracker Prince to a special realm.
The show takes place 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. In-person tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children. Livestream tickets, available for the 4 p.m. show only, are $8. Please note: In-person tickets are currently sold out.
Located at 1 College Dr., Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
‘A Celtic Christmas’ at The Grunin Center
Cherish the Ladies, the long-running, Grammy-nominated, Irish-American supergroup that was formed in New York City in 1985, will perform their “Celtic Christmas” program and put their signature mark on classic carols such as “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Silent Night” in arrangements that highlight the group’s unique Celtic instrumentation, beautiful harmonies and spectacular step dancing.
The show takes place 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at The Grunin Center. Tickets range in price from $35 to $48 and are currently sold out. However, please call the Box Office at 732-255-0500 about Wait List options.
Located at 1 College Dr., Toms River. GruningCenter.org.
‘Elf: The Musical Jr.’ at the Ocean City Music Pier
Ocean City Theatre Company Junior Company offers “Elf: The Musical Jr.,” based on the beloved holiday comedy film.
Featuring students from 3rd to 8th grades, the show is centered on Buddy, a human who was raised as an elf as he embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.
The show runs 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, and 2 and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Ocean City Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk, Ocean City.
Tickets are $15. OceanCityTheatreCompany.com.
Horse and carriage rides in Ocean City
Ocean City is offering free horse and carriage rides noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19. Boarding takes places at 6th Street and Asbury Avenue. Please be aware that riders may have to queue up well in advance of 3 p.m.
For more information, call 1-800-BEACH-NJ.
Movies under the stars at La Mer
Enjoy holiday Christmas classics under the stars on select Friday and Saturday evenings this winter season at La Mer Beachfront.
Guests can enjoy the holiday classics at the outdoor dining patio or from the comfort of Adirondack chairs on the lawn. In addition to a specially curated menu that includes mixed-bean chili, buffalo chicken pizza, funnel cake fries, s’mores, and more, special cocktails, brews, hot chocolate and apple cider are available to enjoy during the film.
Private firepits are also available for $50 and include complimentary buttery popcorn and table service. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 609-898-2244. Seating is available at 5 and 7:30 p.m., and the movie schedule includes “The Santa Clause” Friday, Dec. 17; “Home Alone: Lost in New York” on Saturday, Dec. 18; and “A Christmas Story” Saturday, Jan. 1.
Located at 1317 Beachfront Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLeMer.com.
Sparkling wine dinner at La Mer
La Mer is ringing in the holiday season with a sparkling wine and champagne pairing dinner 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17.
Guests will indulge in a four-course meal including a charcuterie plate starter; arugula salad appetizer; frenched chicken breast with parsnip potatoes and sautéed spinach entrée; and a 15-layer crepe cake for dessert. Each course will be paired with a sparkling wine that balances and accentuates each dish. Special wine teachings accompany each course.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling 609-898-2244. Dinner is $75 per person.
Located at 1317 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com.
Operation Santa’s Helpers in Hammonton
Get in the holiday spirit with the whole family through Thursday, Dec. 16, with Operation Santa’s Helpers in Hammonton. Santa can use your help — his elves hid special blueberries around Hammonton to feed his reindeer but don’t remember where they are. Find all nine and enter to win a big prize. Start at Toy Market, located at 200 Bellevue Ave., to find digital clues.
Follow along at Operation Santa’s Helpers on Facebook to participate in this self-guided event.
Showboat is Ready for Santa
Santa and his magic mailbox — as well as multiple decorated Christmas trees — will be at the Showboat 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 17, and between noon and 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18. A photographer will be on hand to take photos, which will be available through a link provided to parents at the time of photos. Parents are also encouraged to take photos with their own personal devices.
In the spirit of giving, Showboat is donating $5 to The Sunshine Foundation for every letter dropped in Santa’s magic mailbox, which is located at the Lucky Snake Arcade entrance. Each child who participates will receive a $5 play card to the arcade.
Located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ShowboatHotelAC.com.
Wildwood’s Winter Wonderland at Holly Beach Park
Enjoy nightly holiday light displays and decorations at Holly Beach Park in Wildwood from through Saturday, Jan. 15.
Located at 131 E. Andrews Ave., Wildwood. WildwoodNJ.org.
DiDonato’s Magical Holiday Express
DiDonato’s Magical Holiday Express will board from 4:45 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 23, for an outdoor train ride through a magical Christmas village with over 4 million lights, special gifts for all the children from Santa and his Elves, free individually wrapped cookie and much more. Tickets are available for $17.95 per person online, $19.95 at the door.
While Santa returns to the North Pole after Dec. 25, the lights are still lit at DiDonato’s for a discounted price of $10.95 per person online, $12.95 at the door, from 4:45 to 9 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday, Dec. 26 through 29.
Located at 1151 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton. DiDonatoFunCenter.com.
26th Season of the Santa Express
All aboard the Seashore Lines’ Santa Express! Santa Clause, along with his helpers, will be aboard both the daytime Santa Express as well as the evening Santa Starlight Express, where guests are encourage to wear their pajamas.
The excursions are 75-minute, round-trip rides that originate in either Richland or Tuckahoe. Trips occur on various days and evenings through Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Richland Village train station is located 1272 Harding Highway, Richland. Tuckahoe Village Train Station is located at Reading and Railroad Avenues, Tuckahoe. Tickets range in price depending upon dates of travel and accommodations and can be purchased at The-Santa-Express.com.
48th Annual Christmas Candlelight House Tours
The tradition continues with the 48th Annual Christmas Candlelight House Tour in Cape May. Since 1973, thousands of people on three nights in December walk the city’s stone walkways and gas-lit streets and visit homes, inns, B&Bs, churches and hotels, all beautifully decorated for the holidays. The self-guided tour takes place 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18. Tickets are limited.
Tickets are $45 for adults, $30 for children 3 through 12, and $35 for member adults. CapeMayMac.org.
Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides in Cape May
Co-sponsored with Cape May MAC (Museums + Arts + Culture), East Lynne Theater Company continues the Victorian custom of telling ghost stories at Christmastime with Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides. Storyteller Susan Tischler will tell two ghost tales — “The Twelfth Guest” by Mary Wilkins Freeman and “Old Applejoy’s Ghost” by Frank R. Stockton — in a dark trolley, while the twinkling lights of Cape May homes and streets are seen through the windows of the heated trolley.
Due to the pandemic, fewer people will be allowed on the trolley, and windows will be open. Guests are asked to wear masks.
The 30-minute ride begins and ends at the Washington Street Mall Information Booth, and will run on Sundays through Dec. 26, at 8:30 and 9:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 3 to 12. Tickets can be purchased at CapeMayMac.org. If available, additional tickets will be sold the day of tours at Washington Street Mall Information Booth, located at 526 Washington Street, Cape May.
Annual OCAC Pottery and Mosaic Student and Teacher Exhibit
The Ocean City Arts Center is hosting the Annual OCAC Pottery and Mosaic Student and Teacher Exhibit through Dec. 18. The show features hundreds of pottery and mosaic pieces created by 21 of the Arts Center’s students and teachers, including teachers Joe DiMatteo, Collette Smith and Susan Zipper, and students Linda Higbee, Paula Boileau, Anne Cancelmo, Veronica Dull, Vicki Thurlow-Lewis, Gloria Scarella Mahoney, Mary O’Donnell, Joanne Price, Maura McConnell-Sands, MaryBeth Spiegel, Cindy Simone, Gayle Bunis, Brianne Shaner, Maria Ibbeken, Erin Daniels, Lisa Edson and Lisa Fuschillo.
The Arts Center is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday to see the show. Artwork is for sale and begins at $5.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
‘Adopt A Sailor: The Holiday Edition’
Cape May Stage offers “Adopt A Sailor: The Holiday Edition,” written by Charles Evered and directed by Chris Dolman.
The play is about Patricia and Richard, a successful and artistic couple from New York City who inadvertently “adopt a sailor” during the holidays in New York City, and the young man from Turkey Scratch, Ark., who changes their lives forever.
The show runs 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 30, at Cape May Stage, 405 Lafayette St., Cape May.
Tickets are $40. CapeMayStage.org.
Vintner Wonderland Kicks off at Renault
Renault Winery’s much-anticipated winter festival goes through December. With ice-skating, festive food and beverages, live entertainment, retail shopping, horse drawn carriage rides and daily events, it’s fun for the whole family. And, in addition to regular dining in the Champagne Patio Garden and Tasting Room, Renault offers dining at private fire pits, cabanas, and champagne bubbles.
Located at 72 N. Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com.
Atlantic City Ballet presents ‘The Nutcracker’
The Atlantic City Ballet brings the holidays to life with “The Nutcracker.” In its 39th year, The Nutcracker is being performed at The Strand in Lakewood, and Caesars Circus Maximus in Atlantic City.
The show is centered on Clara, a little girl who is given a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve and embarks on a wondrous journey through he Kingdom of Snow and Land of Sweets.
Shows are 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, at The Strand Theater; and 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19 at Caesars.
Ticket prices vary. ACBallet.org.
Santa Visits Ocean City
There are multiple opportunities to see Santa this year in Ocean City. Santa will be available each Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19. From 9 to 11 a.m., visits with Santa will be held at Mark Soifer Park, located at Ninth Street and Asbury Avenue.
From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, photos with Santa in an Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Boat at the Ocean City Music Pier at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City.
1-800-BEACH-NJ
Elks Window Decorating Contest
Walk or bike by the Wildwoods Convention Center windows to view the creative and festive designs painted by local Wildwoods art students to Thursday, Dec. 30.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. Elks1896.com.
Brunch with Santa at La Mer
La Mer continues the holiday season with a brunch with Santa Clause between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19.
Kids of all ages can dine on a special a la carte brunch menu that includes Christmas Pancakes, Bananas Foster French Toast, omelets made to order, as well as lunch options and specialty cocktails. Reservations are required. Call 609-884-9000 to reserve your spot.
Located at 1317 Beachfront Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com.
Wheaton Arts Folklife Exhibits
The Wheaton Arts Folklife Program has two incredible exhibitions on display through 2021. The two exhibitions — “Mayan Traje: A Tradition in Transition” and “Persistent Memories: Portraits on Glass” — enable guests to experience Latin American folk art that juxtaposes old and new Guatemalan fiber arts and modern painted glass works depiction human tragedy.
Located in the Down Jersey Folklife Center, “Mayan Traje: A Tradition in Transition” features masterpieces of fiber arts created by Guatemalan Maya artists over a hundred years till modern days.
Located in the WheatonArts’ 1876 Schoolhouse, “Persistent Memories: Portraits on Glass” features the work of Argentine American artist Paula Meninato, who uses portraits on glass to depict the human toll behind the criminalization of Latin Americans during the ten years of Argentine military dictatorship that disappeared 30,000 civilians, known as the “Desaparecidos.”
Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through 2021. Located at 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville. WheatonArts.org.
20 artists featured at Noyes Art Garage in A.C.
The newest work of 20 visual artists from the tri-state area will be on display at The Noyes Artist Members Exhibition, a two-gallery show installed at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, through Jan. 2.
The artists, who work across a variety of mediums, include Phyllis Anderson, Jill DeFelice, Glen Guarino, t.a. hahn, Dennis Loughlin, Joe Lugara, Varleria Marcus, George Mattei, Lucretia E. McGuff-Silverman, Tony Migliaccio, Vincent Nardone, Carol Nussbaum, Suzanne Pasqualicchio, Jason Rice, Vincent Romaniello, Andrea Sauchelli, Karen Starrett, Lou Storey, Diane Tomash and Christina Marie Klein.
The Noyes Arts Garage is located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. Go to ArtsGarageAC.com.