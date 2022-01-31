Things to do for all of you

A.C. Fashion
Week Celebrates
its 10th AnniversaryThe combined 20th Season and 10th Anniversary of Atlantic City Fashion Week takes place Sunday, Feb. 6, through Saturday, Feb. 12, at Showboat Hotel. A.C. Fashion Week is presented in part by fashionSTYLE Magazine and KingBee Media. The multi-day showcase of Ready to Wear and Couture Fashion includes a vendor exhibition and pre-networking events for VIP Guests. Held twice a year in Atlantic City, ACFW has been attended by thousands of fashionable attendees.
Schedule includes a fashion networking event for all in the industry including fashion press, hair stylists, makeup artists, photographers, models and other industry experts on Sunday; virtual workshops for designers and models on Monday; the Rowan College Burlington County Black History Month Fashion Show on Tuesday; a virtual seminar on professional modeling on Wednesday; design competition and student showcase on Thursday; Ready to Wear and Boutique collections on Friday; and Couture and Avant Garde collections on Saturday. Tickets start at $60 and are available for purchase for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday events at Atlantic CityFashionWeek.com.
Located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.
Jacqui Robinson’s ‘Africa’ in O.C.The February exhibit at the Gallery at Ocean City Arts Center is a solo show featuring the work of photographer Jacqui Robinson, an American photographer and videographer who is best known for her work as a journalist in the Army National Guard.
Robinson’s show, “Africa,” is based on her time living and traveling in several countries in Africa and the lives she captured through her lens while there. The show opens Tuesday, Feb. 1, and runs through Saturday, Feb. 26, with a “Meet the Artist” reception from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
Located in the Ocean City Arts Center at 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
National Youth Wrestling Duals
in WildwoodThe Atlantic Coast Wrestling Association hosts the National Youth Challenge Duals team championships at the Wildwoods Convention Center Friday, Feb. 4, through Sunday, Feb. 6. The three-day event will feature elementary and middle school wrestlers (grades two through eight) from over 80 youth wrestling teams from all over the country in highly competitive dual meet matches.
Weigh in takes place on Thursday, Feb. 3. Matches begin 8 a.m. Friday through Sunday, and end by 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and by 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Admission for adults is $20 per day and $50 for a weekend pass; $10 per day and $25 for a weekend pass for children 12 and under.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. Atlantic CoastWrestling.com.
Black, White & Shades of Grey
at Art on AsburyThis February, the Ocean City Fine Arts League presents “Black, White, & Shades of Grey,” an exhibition at the Art on Asbury Gallery in Ocean City.
Open daily, the gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture made by professional local artisans.
Located at 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. Ocean CityFineArtsLeague.org.
Nickerson-
Rossi Dance at Stockton PACThe Nickerson-Rosse Dance Company, recipient of the 2021 Stockton Dance Company Residency, will perform 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 4, at the Richard Stockton University Performing Arts Center.
The bi-coastal contemporary dance company, founded my Michael Nickerson-Rossi, integrates complex choreography and soulful performance by a talented ensemble of dancers.
Tickets are $32 with discounts for seniors, students and children.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway. Stockton.edu/pac/.
Bowls of Hope Soup Cook-Off in EHTAtlantic Christian School will host its popular Bowls of Hope Soup Cook-Off Benefit 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at its Egg Harbor Township campus. All proceeds benefit the school and the Atlantic City Rescue Mission.
In addition to the Cook-Off, the school’s student council is conducting a Bowls of Hope Food Drive for the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Southern Branch, and attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate.
The cook-off features signature soups donated by up to 20 local restaurants and chefs including the Atlantic City Rescue Mission Kitchen, Bahay Kubo EHT, Carluccio’s, Enlightened Café, Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar, Maurizio’s Express EHT, Sal’s Café, Sana & Sadia’s Mediterranean Café, Sofia Restaurant of Margate, Stir it Up Catering, The Cheese Board and the Windjammer Café—as well as entertainment from a student talent show.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for children 6 to 10 years of age. Kids 5 and under are free.
Located at 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. ACSEHT.org/Bowls ofHope/Tickets.
Vintner Wonderland at RenaultRenault Winery’s much-anticipated winter festival continues through February. With ice skating, festive food and beverages, live entertainment, historic vineyard tours and special events, it’s fun for the whole family. And, in addition to regular dining in the Champagne Patio Garden and Tasting Room, Renault offers dining at private fire pits, cabanas, and champagne bubbles.
Located at 72 N. Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com.