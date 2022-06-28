Things to do for all of you

Jane Seymour Comes to Stone Harbor
Fine artist and Emmy-Award winning actress Jane Seymour accompanies her art to Stone Harbor for Jane Seymour: Up Close & Personal: The Exhibition 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 1, and Saturday, July 2, and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Ocean Galleries. Tickets are free but RSVP’s are strongly suggested.
Seymour’s art is on exhibition and available for acquisition through July 10.
Located at 9618 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor. OceanGalleries.com
Two Concerts This Week at Somers Point beach
The Somers Point Beach Concert Series is back for its 29th season with concerts 7 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 9. All concerts are free and take place at The William Morrow Beach/Municipal Beach Park.
This week, The Tony Mart Allstars perform an “Eagles Country” Tribute to The Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, Joe Walsh and Don Henley.
For a special performance, The Billy Walton Big Band, Jersey’s own emerging international rock and soul band premiering female vocalist Destinee Monroe, performs 7 p.m. Monday, July 4.
Located between Higbee and New Jersey avenues, Somers Point. SomersPointBeachConcerts.com
The Sixties Show in Cape May
The Cape May 2022 Summer Concert Series offers nine weeks of classic hits, legendary voices, and world-class musicianship on select Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer at Cape May Convention Hall.
This week, The Sixties Show, a multi-media Broadway-level production that combines faithful recreations of the best songs of the 1960s with archival footage, narration, special effects and a light show, takes place 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 5. Tickets are $50.
Located at 714 Beach Ave. Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Sports Card, Toy, Comic and Collectibles Show
Over 150 tables of collectibles available at Sports Card, Toy, Comic and Collectibles Show 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 1, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 2, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at the Wildwood Convention Center. Autograph signing from 1973 Rookie of the Year, former Philadelphia Phillies player Gary “Sarge” Matthews 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2.
Admission is free.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. RKSportsPromotions.com
Cumberland County Fair Returns
The Cumberland County Fair returns Tuesday, July 5, through Saturday, July 9, to the Cumberland County Fairgrounds. New Jersey’s Oldest County Fair, Cumberland County Fair includes amusement rides, games, Demolition Derby in the Grandstand, Little Miss & Mister Pageant, Rolling Entertainment, fireworks, country and western fun, pie eating contest, DJ “Crazy Bob,” livestock exhibits, summer craft fair, face painting, livestock exhibits, kid’s free craft making, food concessions, hayrides and more.
General admission is $5, kids 5 and under free. Grandstand admission for Derby only, $10. Seniors 65 and older free, military free with ID. $20 wristband special for rides all day Wednesday; $25 wristband special for rides all day Thursday.
Located at 3001 Carmel Rd., Millville. CumberlandCoFair.com
Dance Xplosion Comes to Wildwood
Wildwoods Convention Center hosts Dance Xplosion National Dance Finals 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, July 4 through Saturday, July 9, where national dance finalists from studios all over the country compete for cash and prizes. Admission is free for spectators.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. DanceXplosionTalent.com
Anglesea Night Market Returns
The popular Angelsea Night Market series returns to North Wildwood 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 30, along Olde New Jersey Avenue in the Entertainment District of the city. Food trucks scheduled to participate include The Little Sicilian, Cousin Maine’s Lobsters, El Gringo Loco, Beast of the Street, Chank’s Pizza Cones, House of Cupcakes, Nick’s Roast Beef and Pirate Pete’s Soda Co. among others.
Cape May Music in the Park
The City of Cape May presents “Music in the Park” free evening outdoor concerts at Rotary Park in Cape May. Music in the Park runs 7 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday evening through Sept. 11. All concerts are rain or shine unless otherwise noted on the city’s Facebook page and in Rotary Park.
This week, performances include L&G Live on Friday, The Quixote Project on Saturday, Congress Street Brass Band on Sunday and America’s Sweethearts on Monday.
Located at 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Movies in the Plaza in Wildwood
Downtown Wildwood hosts Free Family Movie Night Tuesday nights through the summer at Byrne Plaza.
This week, enjoy “Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage, The Cowardly Dog”” as soon as the sun sets (between 7:45 and 8:30) Tuesday, July 5.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com
Wildwoods Boardwalk Parades
Wildwoods Boardwalk parades take place 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday through the summer, marching from 16th Avenue to the Convention Center. Each night features a different type of band to delight crowds along the route.
This week, Cape Atlantic Irish Pipe Brigade performs Monday, July 4; WhoaPhat Brass Band performs Tuesday, July 5; Duffy String Band performs Wednesday, July 6; and Fralinger String Band performs Thursday, July 7.
Friday Night Fireworks in Wildwood
Free Friday night fireworks take place 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 2, in Wildwood. Launched from Pine Avenue and the beach, the fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Wildwoods beach and Boardwalk. Rain date all season is 10 p.m. Sunday.
‘Tales of the Victorians’ in Cape May
Entering their 33rd year of a storytelling tradition, East Lynne Theatre Company (ELTC) presents “Tales of the Victorians” — featuring ELTC actors reading American short stories, famous speeches and one-act plays while guests enjoy tea and homemade treats — 4 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 19. Locations change weekly.
This week, performers include Stephanie Garrett and Frank Smith read at the Harriet Tubman Museum. Reservations are requested and may be made by calling 609-884-5898 or emailing eastlynneco@aol.com. Tickets are $12 cash at the door, children ages 12 and under are free.
Located at 632 Lafayette St., Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org
Sunday Night Concert Series in Wildwood
The Fox Park Amphitheater free concert series takes place 7 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 28. Guests are responsible for bringing a chair and beach blanket.
This week, Frontiers, a Journey Tribute Band, performs.
Located on Ocean Avenue between Montgomery and Burk. Recreation-WildwoodNJ.org
Wildwood Crest Summer Music Series
Music in Centennial Park takes place 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays through Sept. 17, with free performances. Guests bring blankets and beach chairs.
Located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, Wildwood Crest. WildwoodCrest
Fun Fridays in Wildwood
Kick off your weekend with live music from Love Affair Band, vendors and yard games 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Fun Friday at Byrne Plaza.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com
Music in Byrne Plaza All Summer Long
Music in Byrne Plaza takes place 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1, with free performances from great dance bands.
This week, Chicago 9 Tribute Band, a tribute to Chicago, performs.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com
Ocean City Theatre Company presents Summer Children’s Theatre
The Greater Ocean City Theatre Company (OCTC) presents its 2022 Summer Children Theatre Series Tuesdays at the Ocean City Music Pier. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 day of the show.
This week, join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the hip hip Hippo in “Madagascar, The Musical” 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com/BoxOffice
East Lynne presents ‘Dorothy Parker’
East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) presents “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman” 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through July 23, at Cape May Presbyterian Church.
Created by James Rana, directed by Gayle Stahlhuth and starring Suzanne Dawson, “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman” is back by popular demand. Tickets are $35 general admission, $30 seniors, $20 students and military, free for kids 12 and under.
Located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org
Cape May Music Festival returns
Cape May MAC’s (Museums+Arts+Culture) annual Cape May Music Festival continues with 15 indoor and outdoor music events held through Thursday, June 30.
This week, the Bay Atlantic Symphony performs Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto and Beethoven Symphony No. 7 under conductor Jed Gaylin 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Cape May Convention Hall. Tickets are $35 adults and $25 Cape May MAC members.
For more information about concerts, performers or venues and to purchase tickets, go to CapeMayMac.org or call 609-884-5404.
O.C. Summer Farmers Market
The Ocean City Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday through the summer at The Tabernacle Grounds.
Featuring a great assortment of Jersey Fresh produce, fresh flowers and fresh herbs from local farms, there are also a number of crafters with many handmade treasures and treats.
Located at 55 Wesley Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
Margate Community Farmer’s Market
The Margate Community Farmer’s Market takes place 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1 at Steve & Cookie’s.
Featuring over 30 New Jersey farmers and small food vendors, the farmer’s market is loaded with the region’s freshest in-season fruits and vegetables, fresh roasted coffee, cheeses, seafood, spices, soaps, jelly, cut flowers, potted gardens and more.
Located at 9700 Amherst Ave., Margate. Margate Community Farmers Market on Facebook.
Wildwood Summer 2022 Farmers Market
The downtown Wildwood Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through the summer at Byrne Plaza.
Featuring Jersey Fresh produce, baked goods, specialty foods, gifts and more, the farmers market takes place every Saturday through the summer.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DOOWW.com
Shore-Themed Works at Ferry Park
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts an installation of artwork from Bill Parker and Tom Pryor through July 24.
The exhibit, “Billboards & Carousels…Greetings from the Jersey Shore” features a collection of shore-themed works from the regional artists. An opening reception takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 1.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Local Artists at Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists — polymer clay artist Debra Donahue and painter Carole McCray— for the month of July. An opening reception to meet the artists takes place 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 1. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org
‘Stitched Stories’ at Ocean City Arts Center
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents “Stitched Stories: An Exhibition of African American Quilters & Fiber Artists from New Jersey” Friday, July 1, through Friday, July 29. Exhibiting artists represent North, Central and South Jersey as well as two guilds—The Nubian Heritage Quilters Guild from North Jersey and Princeton Sankofa Stitchers Modern Quilters Guild from Central Jersey. Rounding out the exhibit are The Imes’ Sisters (Barbara Imes Jorden and Jacqueline Imes Jenkins) from South Jersey and Philadelphia fiber artist Christina Johnson.
A ‘Meet the Artists’ reception takes place 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 8.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org
Voices and Votes Art Exhibit at Atlantic Cape Gallery
Atlantic Cape Community College Art Gallery hosts a complementary art exhibit in celebration of the Smithsonian’s traveling historical exhibit “Voices and Votes,” which is coming to Atlantic Cape this summer.
The Gallery Exhibit runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, July 11 through Aug. 11, at William J. Spangler Library in Daniel Leeds Hall (D building) and showcases works related to democracy and American in a variety of mediums from artists around New Jersey.
For more information, contact Katherine Aikens at KAikens@Atantic.edu with the subject “Voices and Votes.”
Located at 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing.