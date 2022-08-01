Things to do for all of you

Galloway Township
Summer Carnival
Galloway’s annual Family Carnival takes place 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, through Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Galloway Municipal Complex.
The carnival features rides, games and food. Unlimited rides wristbands are $30, ride tickets are also available for cash purchase only.
Located at 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. GTNJ.org
Gary US Bonds performs
on Somers Point Beach
The Somers Point Beach Concert Series is back for its 29th season with concerts 7 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 9. All concerts are free and take place at The William Morrow Beach/Municipal Beach Park.
This week, Gary US Bonds, along with his wife and daughter, take the stage to celebrate the Somers Point legacy of classic rock.
Located between Higbee and New Jersey avenues, Somers Point. SomersPointBeachConcerts.com
Josef Kote Comes to Stone Harbor
The Collected Works of Josef Kote, whose works are described as symphonies of light and color, are on exhibition and available for acquisition at Ocean Galleries, with artist appearances 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Aug. 6. Appearances are complimentary and open to the public. RSVP at 609-368-7777.
Located at 9618 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor. OceanGalleries.com
David Bromberg Band in Cape May
The Cape May 2022 Summer Concert Series offers nine weeks of classic hits, legendary voices and world-class musicianship on select Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer at Cape May Convention Hall.
This week, American multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter David Bromberg performs with the David Bromberg Band 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. Tickets are $50.
Located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
National Lighthouse Day in A.C.
Absecon Lighthouse celebrates National Lighthouse Day 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The celebration includes a book signing of “Secret Jersey Shore, A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful & Obscure” by Mary Dixon Lebeau 1 to 3 p.m., as well as a porch party winetasting with a selection of wines and cheeses from White Horse Wine & Spirits 4 to 6 p.m. Additionally, 94-year-old lightkeeper Buddy Grover will be presented an award from the New Jersey Lighthouse Society for his contributions to preserving lighthouse history.
Tickets for the winetasting are $25. Kids up to 12 years old climb the lighthouse free (must be accompanied by an adult).
Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. AbseconLighthouse.org
National Lighthouse Day
in Wildwood
Celebrate National Lighthouse Day, which marks the 233rd anniversary of the 1789 Lighthouse Act, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Hereford Inlet Lighthouse in North Wildwood. In addition to a ceremony at 2 p.m., there are games and surprises for all children.
The lighthouse is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Admission is free and donations are accepted.
Located at 111 North Central Ave., North Wildwood. HerefordLighthouse.org
National Lighthouse Day
in Cape May
Celebrate National Lighthouse Day at the Cape May Lighthouse Sunday, Aug. 7. Make your own crafts, listen to songs of the sea, meet the lighthouse keepers and shop for nautical merchandise at the National Lighthouse Day Craft Show and more. Free admission to the grounds and activities; kids climb the lighthouse free with paying adult. Adult tickets $12.
Located at 215 Light House Ave., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org
Hands on History at
Cold Spring Village
Historic Cold Spring Village (HCSV) presents “Hands-on History” Weekend 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7. The event features two days of family-friendly, interactive and educational fun including a “Pastport” given to children at the start of their village trip as well as games, conversations with Ben Franklin, entertainment from troubadours John and Jan Haigis and a reading from author and historian Kathleen Lindsey about the life of slaves.
Tickets are $14 adults, $12 children. Located at 720 US 9, Cape May. HCSV.org
‘The Sound of Music’ in Ocean City
Ocean City POPS and Ocean City Theatre Company present “The Sound of Music” select days Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 3 to 12, at the Hughes Performing Arts Center at Ocean City High School.
Featuring music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein, “The Sound of Music” is based upon the book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria von Trapp.
The show takes place 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 3, and Aug. 10, Fridays, Aug. 5, and Aug. 12, Saturday, Aug. 6, and Tuesday, Aug. 9, as well as 2 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 4 and Aug. 11. Tickets are $25 and $30.
Located at East 6th St., Ocean City. OceanCityTheatreCompany.com
Mark Rust in Somers Point
Somers Point Recreation presents Somers Point Kid’s Concert Series 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, through the summer, at William Morrow Beach.
This week, multi-talented performer Mark Rust performs a show for the entire family with fun sing-alongs on a variety of instruments including guitar, banjo, fiddle and hammered dulcimer.
Located at Bay Avenue and Somers Point Beach. VisitSomersPoint.com
‘Live Well AC Farmer’s Market’
Absecon Lighthouse presents “Live Well AC Farmers Market” 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 9 and 23. Featuring a variety of vendors including a free yoga session sponsored by The Leadership Studio at each market, and local Atlantic City CROPS at Aug. 23 market.
Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. AbseconLighthouse.org
Free Yoga Classes at
Absecon Lighthouse
Sponsored by The Leadership Studio, free yoga classes take on select Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer at Absecon Lighthouse.
This week, enjoy a free class 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. Yoga mats are provided.
Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. LeadershipStudioAC.com
‘The SpongeBob Musical’ at Levoy
Nickelodeon’s “The SpongeBob Musical” comes to Levoy Theatre 8 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 5 and 12, and Saturdays, Aug. 6 and 13; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11; 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7.
Tickets are $20 and $25. Located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville. Levoy.net
Wacky Wednesdays at the Absecon Lighthouse
Offered 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through July and August, Wacky Wednesdays feature themed programs including crafts, activities, theme related movies and coloring pages for kids.
This Wednesday, kids explore our solar system and outer space. Free for kids 12 and under.
Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. AbseconLIghthouse.org
Broadway on the A.C. Boardwalk
Back by popular demand, Broadway on the Boardwalk is back in Atlantic City Monday nights through Aug. 29 with host Dena Blizzard, where guests see the casts of today’s hottest Broadway musicals perform their biggest hits live.
This week, enjoy musical performances from “Cheek to Cheek,” as well as “Broadway Sings.”
Free. Located at Kennedy Plaza, 2300 – 2498 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. DoACBroadway.com
Wildwoods Boardwalk Baller
The Boardwalk Baller 3X3 Basketball Tournament returns to the Wildwoods Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7.
Hosted by Morey’s Piers Beach Sports department, The Boardwalk Baller is now in its fourth year. Cost per team is $320 and teams are guaranteed 3 games, with a possibility for a fourth.
Located at 3501 Boardwalk. Wildwoods NJ.com
Battle at the Beach Grappling Tournament in Wildwood
Wildwoods Convention Center hosts the North American Grappling Association (NAGA) Battle at the Beach Grappling Tournament Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7.
Individuals and teams welcome to compete. NAGA has divisions for all ages and skill levels. Spectator tickets are $5 through $15. Children 7 and under are free.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk. NagaFighter.com
Tony Mart Presents Mardi Gras
Live at Kennedy Plaza on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Tony Mart presents free Mardi Gras concerts 7 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 31.
This week, Rare Earth’s founder and lead vocalist Peter Rivera performs along with Grammy-winning producer and guitarist Paul Nelson.
‘Snow White’ at Stockton
The Children’s Summer Playhouse at Stockton University Performing Arts Center presents “Snow White” 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Campus Center Theatre.
Tickets are $12. Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr. Stockton.UniversityTickets.com
‘Who Am I This Time’ at East Lynne Theatre Company
East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) presents “Who Am I This Time (& Other Conundrums of Life)” 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 3, at Cape May Presbyterian Church.
Featuring three stories from the legendary, late author Kurt Vonnegut on the 100th anniversary of his birth, “Who Am I This Time?” stars familiar faces including Veronique Hurley, Alison J. Murphy, Andrew Lefredo, Mat Labotka, Mark Edward Lang and others.
Tickets are $35 general admission, $30 seniors, $20 students and military, free for kids 12 and under. Located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org
Thrilling Thursdays in Margate
Thrilling Thursdays in Margate take place every Thursday through Aug. 25, with free beach days, sidewalk sales throughout town, Jewish Community Center (JCC) summer entertainment series, farmers market at Steve & Cookie’s 8:30 a.m. to noon, and a free movie at 8:30 p.m. at Huntington Avenue and the beach. This week, enjoy “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
MargateHasMore.Squarespace.com
Free Movies on the Beach in Cape May
Cape May hosts free movies on the beach Thursdays through Aug. 25, at Gurney Street Beach next to Cape May Convention Hall. Movies begin at dusk and guests bring beach chairs and blankets.
This week, enjoy “Cruella.” CapeMayCity.com
Movies in the Plaza in Wildwood
Downtown Wildwood hosts Free Family Movie Night Tuesday nights through the summer at Byrne Plaza.
This week, enjoy “Rio 2” as soon as the sun sets (between 8 and 8:30 p.m.) Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com
Wildwood Crest 5K Beach Run
The Wildwood Crest 5K race and one-mile fun run/walk for beginning through advanced runners takes place 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. A great event for the entire family, the race starts and finishes on the beach at Heather Road. Prizes for overall and age group winners.
Registration information available at 609-523-0202. WildwoodCrest.org
Family Fun Craft Show at the Lighthouse
A family-fun craft show takes place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Cape May Lighthouse. The show is full of high-quality crafts and collectibles from vendors and crafters throughout the northeast.
Located at 215 Light House Ave., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org
Cape May Music in the Park
The City of Cape May presents “Music in the Park” free evening outdoor concerts at Rotary Park in Cape May. Music in the Park runs 7 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday evening through Sept. 11. All concerts are rain or shine unless otherwise noted on the city’s Facebook page and in Rotary Park.
This week, performances include Amy Faden Duo on Friday, The RPG Project on Saturday, Dion Paci on Sunday and Lower Cape May Regional High School Summer Community Band on Monday.
Located at 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Wildwoods Boardwalk parades
Wildwoods Boardwalk parades take place 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday through the summer, marching from 16th Avenue to the Convention Center. Each night features a different type of band to delight crowds along the route.
This week, Woodland String Band performs Thursday, Aug. 4; Original Hobo Band performs Tuesday, Aug. 9; and Duffy String Band performs Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Friday Night fireworks in Wildwood
Free Friday night fireworks take place 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 2, in Wildwood. Launched from Pine Avenue and the beach, the fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Wildwoods beach and Boardwalk. Rain date all season is 10 p.m. Sunday.
Fool Moon Theatre presents ‘Godspell’
Fool Moon Theatre Company presents the exuberant musical “Godspell” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Saturday, Aug. 6, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Margate Community Church in Margate.
Directed by Camille Averso, “Godspell” is a musical based on the Gospel of Matthew. Tickets are $35 general admission, $30 seniors, and $25 for children 12 and younger.
Located at 8900 Ventnor Ave., Margate. FoolMoonTheatre.org
‘Calliope Rose’ in Somers Point
“Calliope Rose,” the mythological mystery comedy by Cape May playwright Bill Sterritt, returns to South Jersey for four weekends in August. Shows take place at Studio Space in Somers Point various days from Saturday, Aug. 6, through Monday, Aug. 29.
Written in 1989, “Calliope Rose” was a semi-finalist at the Sundance Institute’s Playlabs.
The show takes place 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Saturdays Aug. 6, 20 and 27, and Mondays, Aug. 8, 15, 22, and 29, as well as 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 7, 14, 21, and 28. Tickets are $20.
Located at 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point. StudioSpaceSPNJ.com
‘America’s Sexiest Couple’ at Cape May Stage
Cape May Stage presents “America’s Sexiest Couple,” written by Emmy Award-winner Ken Levine, directed by Roy Steinberg and starring real-life couple, Tony Award-winner Karen Ziemba and Bill Tatum.
The delightfully funny and witty comedy tells the story of Susan and Craig, a 1990s sitcom duo hailed as “America’s Sexiest Couple,” as they reunite years later facing a lifetime of unresolved issues, longings and regrets.
The show runs daily 8 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 14, except Mondays.
Ticket prices vary. Located at 405 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayStage.org
Greenie Unplugged: Music on Margate Beach
Greenie Unplugged: Music on the Beach takes place 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31, with live music performances by small musical groups. Guests bring blankets and beach chairs, or view the bands from Ventura’s Greenhouse Beach Bar.
This week, Lindsey Evans performs acoustic, pop and oldies.
Located at Benson Avenue and the Beach, Margate. VenturasGreenhouse.com
Chicken Bone Beach Music All Summer Long
Music at Chicken Bone Beach takes place 7 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1, with free performances from jazz greats from around the United States.
This week, Stephon Harris and the Youth Institute for Jazz Student Ensemble perform.
Located at Kennedy Plaza (between Mississippi and Georgia avenues), Atlantic City. ChickenBoneBeach.org
Sunday Night Concert Series in Wildwood
The Fox Park Amphitheater free concert series takes place 7 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 28. Guests are responsible for bringing a chair and beach blanket.
This week, Sensational Soul Cruisers, an old-school classic soul, R&B, Motown and disco band, performs.
Located on Ocean Avenue between Montgomery and Burk. Recreation-WildwoodNJ.org
Wildwood Crest Summer Music Series
Music in Centennial Park takes place 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays through Sept. 17, with free performances. Guests bring blankets and beach chairs.
Located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, Wildwood Crest. WildwoodCrest.org
Big Wednesdays at Ferry Park
Big Wednesdays at Ferry Park takes place Wednesdays through Aug. 31, with free performances from fun party bands as well as food trucks and arts and crafts vendors along with pre-concert happy hours with live entertainment and boat drinks as well as an after-party. Happy hour begins at 2 p.m.
This week, Fat Mezz performs at 5:30 p.m.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com
Music in Byrne Plaza All Summer Long
Music in Byrne Plaza takes place 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1, with free performances from great dance bands.
This week, AM Radio performs.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com
O.C. Summer Farmers Market
The Ocean City Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday through the summer at The Tabernacle Grounds.
Featuring a great assortment of Jersey Fresh produce, fresh flowers and fresh herbs from local farms, there are also a number of crafters with many handmade treasures and treats.
Located at 55 Wesley Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
Margate Community Farmer’s Market
The Margate Community Farmer’s Market takes place 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1 at Steve & Cookie’s.
Featuring over 30 New Jersey farmers and small food vendors, the farmer’s market is loaded with the region’s freshest in-season fruits and vegetables, fresh roasted coffee, cheeses, seafood, spices, soaps, jelly, cut flowers, potted gardens and more.
Located at 9700 Amherst Ave., Margate. Margate Community Farmers Market on Facebook.
Wildwood Summer 2022 Farmers Market
The downtown Wildwood Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through the summer at Byrne Plaza.
Featuring Jersey Fresh produce, baked goods, specialty foods, gifts and more, the farmers market takes place every Saturday through the summer.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DOOWW.com
‘Under a Concrete Sky’ with Treacy Ziegler
Artist Treacy Ziegler exhibits “Under a Concrete Sky” through Sunday, Oct. 2, at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Atlantic City. Featuring a series of bronze and paper cast sculptures created from letters of prisoners, Ziegler’s work aims to give respect to the pain, loneliness, grief, regret, anger and acceptance found in the prisoners’ words.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Skeff Thomas at Noyes Arts Garage
Potter, ceramicist and professor of Art at Rowan University, Skeffington Thomas brings “Bottles, Containers, and Stelae” exhibition to Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Atlantic City through Sunday, Oct. 2.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Marty Mayo Art Exhibit in Barnegat
The Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch exhibits artwork by local artist, Marty Mayo, throughout the month of August.
Mayo specializes in mixed-media illustrations, caricature and collages, and his work has been featured in “The New York Times,” “Washington Post” and “The Boston Globe.” The multi-talented Mayo is also the founder and guitarist of Marty and the Martians.
Located at 112 Burr St., Barnegat. TheOceanCountyLIbary.org
‘Clique 22’ at Noyes Arts Garage
ArtC presents “Clique22” at Kramer Hall at Stockton University through Friday, Oct. 7. The unique exhibition brings together New Jersey’s brightest artists and photographers in a collaborative show that offers the perspective of artist as art. The exhibit showcases both the photographers’ unique portraits as well as work by each artist.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. Stockton.edu/Kramer
59th Annual Boardwalk Arts Show in Ocean City
Ocean City Arts Centers 59th Annual Boardwalk Arts Show takes place 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Aug. 6, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, with more than 50 artists from New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New York. The show features works in oils, acrylics, watercolor, mixed media as well as photography and jewelry.
Located between 7th and 11th streets on the boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org
Joe Lugara paintings at Noyes Gallery
A solo exhibition including 40 paintings from Joe Lugara’s series “Scrutiny” takes place through Friday, Oct. 7, at Noyes Gallery at Kramer Hall in Hammonton. An closing reception takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.
The exhibited works are part of a continuing series. Begun a decade ago, “Scrutiny” consists of more than 200 small-scale watercolor paintings on board. The images are abstract but suggest various aspects of nature including terrains, atmospheric conditions, insects, mud slides, plants, animals, bones and fossils.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org
Unmasked Exhibition at LBIF
The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences (LBIF) presents Unmasked: A Contemporary Portrait Exhibition through Sunday, Aug. 14 with juror Jessica Todd Smith from Philadelphia Museum of Art. Inviting artists to draw from underneath the surface in order to reveal a deeper vision of portraiture, the exhibit includes but is not limited to drawing, painting, mixed media, collage, digitally created work and 3D constructions that can be wall hung.
Located at 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies. LBIFoundation.org.
Shore-themed works at Ferry Park
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts an installation of artwork from Joe Milligan in August.
The exhibit, “Here and There…paintings of Cape May and Lewes,” features a collection of works inspired by the back bays, salt marshes and less traveled roads from Maine to North Carolina. An opening night reception takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Local artists at Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists Laura McPherson and Mary Bryne for the month of Aug. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. An opening reception for the August exhibit takes place 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org
‘Sand in Your Shoes’ Exhibit at Great Bay Gallery
Great Bay Gallery hosts “Sand in Your Shoes,” a group exhibit of visual and spoken word artists through Sept. 1. “Sand in Your Shoes,” the gallery’s 16th annual summer project, is inspired by the collective memories of shore lovers and how they got “sand in their shoes.”
Participating artists include Bonnie Bessor, Don Chillemi, Tim Faherty, Vince Filipelli, Maureen Gordon, Cheryl Knowles Harrigan, Shirley Hawthorne, Rae Jaffe, Doreen Serago Khebzou, Rita Michalenko, Gloria Moyer, Christine O’Brien, Mollie O’Mara, Susan Hanna Rau, Linda Weisbecker, Grace Zambelli and Carol Zerbe. Participating poets include Erin Castaldi, Wendy Kaplan Emmons, Toni Libra, John Linskey, Marya Parral and Jack Sweeder.
A “Meet the Artists and Poets” reception takes place 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Poetry reading begins at 6 p.m.
Located at 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. GreatBayArtGallery.com
The Work of Kathy English at Ocean City Arts Center
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents a solo exhibition of watercolor paintings by Kathy English Monday, Aug. 1, through Tuesday, Aug. 30. English’s exhibit includes a compilation of her various original artworks including wildlife, portraiture and interpretive pieces from the past few years. A “Meet the Artist” reception takes place 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org
Voices and Votes Exhibit at Atlantic Cape Gallery
Atlantic Cape Community College Art Gallery hosts a complimentary art exhibit in celebration of the Smithsonian’s traveling historical exhibit, “Voices and Votes,” at Atlantic Cape this summer.
The Gallery Exhibit runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday through Aug. 11, at William J. Spangler Library in Daniel Leeds Hall (D building) and showcases works related to democracy and American in a variety of mediums from artists around New Jersey.
For more information, contact Katherine Aikens at KAikens@Atantic.edu with the subject “Voices and Votes.”
Located at 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing.