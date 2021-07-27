Things to do for all of you

Back to the ’80s at Showboat HotelShowboat will transform the Bourbon Room into every child of the ’80s dream 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31.
The “’80s Extravaganza” will go back in time to the good old days when Poison was the new hot band on the scene and it was cool to own a Colecovision.
The event will include a DJ playing ’80s hits, live music, various ’80s cosplayers and a Michael Jackson performer to kick off the event. More than just music will be happening at this event as there will be classic arcade games, an Uno tournament, an ’80s dance-off, a Rubik’s Cube scavenger hunt, a mystery crate raffle with ’80s memorabilia and free food that includes chicken parm, penne vodka, rice and more.
Dance the night away as the magic of the ’80s unfolds right before your very eyes at Showboat. Tickets are $30, $50 and $60 and can be purchased at 80sAC.EventBrite.com or at the door. Showboat is located at 801 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
World’s Largest Ultimate Beach Frisbee TournamentThe 29th Annual Co-Ed Ultimate Beach Frisbee Tournament flies to the Wildwood beach 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. More than 100 fields will be stretched along the beach from Surfside Pier to the Wildwood Convention Center. Players of all levels ages 18 and older will participate in this action-packed tournament until one team achieves a score of 15 points. Admission is free.
Surfside Pier is located at 2501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. To register, go to WWBeachUltimate.com
Jus Nice Sneaker ConventionThe 6th Annual Jus Nice Sneaker Convention will unite all sneaker enthusiasts noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Wildwood Convention Center. The convention will give sneaker heads a chance to buy, sell and trade unique and high-demand sneakers. With DJ Cree on the track, a free YEEZY giveaway and special guest speaker YouTuber Unbearable Kicks, this is sneaker heaven. Tickets for the all-ages event are $25 and can be purchased at the door.
The Wildwood Convention Center is located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. Go to JusNiceSneaker Convention.com
Art Walk at Brigantine The Brigantine Art Walk is holding its only summer Juried Art Show and Sale 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Ball Field. The rain date will be Sunday, Aug. 1. This show will feature artwork hand made by artist such as Doctored Goods, Joe Di Matteo Pottery, Sandra McDonough, Studio B Jewelry and more. Admissions are free to all who attend.
The Ball Field is located at 26th Street and Brigantine Avenue in Brigantine. Go to AllEvents.In.com
Free Concert features
Community BandJohn Walter’s Community Band, courtesy of The Northfield Cultural Committee, will perform a free concert 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Birch Grove Park.
While the band is playing the bandstand, great refreshments will be served throughout the night. Bring a chair and support the community while listening to great music.
Birch Grove Park is located at 1675 Burton Ave., Northfield. Go to John WalterBand.org
Community Band by
the Sea makes waves
at Byrne PlazaThe Community Band by the Sea is large group of musicians that will perform a free show at Byrne Plaza 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31, with a rain date Sunday, Aug. 1. The band includes a large array of musicians playing brass, woodwind and percussion instruments. Bring a beach chair and blanket.
Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. For more info about the show, go to ArtMusicEmporium.com
Movie Under the Stars at Woodbine features ‘Raya’“Raya and the Last Dragon” will be screened as part of Woodbine’s Recreation Commission Center’s A Movie Under the Stars 8 p.m., Friday, July 30. Snacks, including popcorn, hot dogs and refreshments, will be available during the movie.
A Movie Under the Stars will be held at the Franklin Street Park across from the State Police Barracks.
Country music comes to the Emlen Physick EstateThe Honky Tonkin Country Show will take place 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the Emlen Physick Estate. The show will feature classic retro hits from Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, Hank Williams and more. Bring a blanket, chair and a picnic to enjoy the music. Tickets, priced at $15, $20 and $25, can be purchased online or at the door.
Emlen Physick Estate is located at 1048 Washington St., Cape May. Go to CapeMayMac.org.
Home Run Derby
hits Sea IsleThe Philadelphia Phillies Youth Home Run Derby is coming to Sea Isle City’s Dealy Field Sunday, Aug. 1. Registration for participants starts at 10:15 a.m. the day of the event. This event is free and open to boys and girls ages 7 to 12 years old; prizes will be given to the top batters of the day.
Dealy Field is located at 6108 Central Ave., Sea Isle. For more info, contact Sea Isle’s Recreation Office at 609-263-0050.
Fireworks at Tropicana The free firework series at Tropicana will start 10 p.m. every Saturday through Sept. 4. This dazzling, 10-minute show will be displayed from the beachfront and will include vivid effects such as grand illuminations.
Tropicana is located at 2831 Boardwalk Ave., Atlantic City. Go to Atlantic CityNJ.com.
Anglesea Night Market returns to N. WildwoodThe Anglesea Night Market returns this summer from 5 to 10 p.m., Thursday, July 29, with the best food trucks in the Northeast such as Gringo’s Locos Street Tacos, Bake ‘N’ Bacon, Mama’s Meatballs and more. All visitors are welcomed to dine at the surrounding restaurants to enjoy live entertainment and their menus.
The Anglesea Night Market will be hosted in North Wildwood on Olde New Jersey Avenue. For more info, got to AngleseaNightMarket.com.
Cape May Music
in the ParkCape May will once again host “Music in the Park,” a series of free outdoor concerts held at Rotary Park. Concerts 7 p.m. Fridays through Mondays through Sept 11. This week’s schedule:
Friday, July 30: The Capers
Saturday, July 31: The Barrington Band
Sunday, August 1: Maura McKinney Mastro
Monday, August 2: Suite Inspiration
Rotary Park is located at 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. For more info, go to CapeMayCity.com.
Galloway goes GreenThe Green Market, hosted by Go Green Galloway, will once again return to the Village Green in Historic Smithville 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday through Sept 2.
Bigger and more varied than ever, the popular weekly event will include a rotating selection of past favorites, plus exciting new vendors selling everything from local vegetables, plants and foods to a wide variety of crafts and artisanal products. Weekly giveaways will add to the fun and, for the first time, SNAP Benefits will be accepted. Cotton blue jeans will also be collected for recycling.
The Village Green at Historic Smithville is located at 615 E. Moss Mill Road in Smithville. Go to GoGreenGalloway.org.
Friday Fireworks
in WildwoodA free fireworks show will light up the night sky over the Wildwoods beaches and Boardwalk every Friday through Sept. 3.
Launched at 10 p.m. from Pine Avenue and the beach, the fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Wildwoods Boardwalk.
Rain date all season is 10 p.m. Sunday. For more info, go to WildwoodsNJ.com.
Get fit in
Downtown WildwoodComing to downtown is 5 Fabulous Days of Fitness 8 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. Patrons can enjoy boot camp circuit training 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., zumba 8 to 9 a.m. and yoga 9 to 10 a.m. All fees range from $5 to $10.
Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. Go to DOOWW.com
Free movies on the beach at Cape MayFree movies on the beach are back 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 29, next to the Cape May Convention Hall at Gurney Beach in Cape May. This week’s movie is “Ice Age: Collision Course.” Make sure to bring your beach chairs and blankets.
Go to CapeMayCity.com, or call 609-884-9565.
Music in Plaza in WildwoodByrne Plaza is the place to be if you are heading to Wildwood this summer. Thursdays feature live music as part of the Music in the Plaza series, and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, Animal House will perform.
Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood. For more info, go to DOOWW.com.
Sundays in the park for Wildwood Music SeriesWildwood brings back Sundays at The Fox Amphitheater park, a free concert series for all to enjoy. Each concert takes places 7:30 p.m. every Sunday until the end of August. Starting 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1, Don’t Call Me Francis will play every style of music, both present and past. Make sure to bring a chair and beach blanket.
The Joe Stamile Amphitheater at Fox Park is located on Ocean Avenue between Montgomery and Burke avenues.
Magic & Mystery House Tour at Physick Estate
Take a step back in time to the Victorian Era this summer for the Magic & Mystery House Tour at the Emlen Physick Estate to learn about the Victorians’ fascination with magic, illusion, the mysterious and the odd. Visitors will hear about the Great Lafayette, arguably the world’s greatest magician; Houdini, the astounding escape artist; Ionia, the Goddess of Mystery; and can decide for themselves whether Pepper’s Ghost is real, or just an Illusion.
Attendees will also learn about Sherlock Holmes, Jack the Ripper and more. Evening tours are offered Fridays and Saturdays in July and August. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3 to 12. Go to CapeMayMac.org to purchase tickets or for more information.
The Emlen Physick Estate is located at 1048 Washington Street in Cape May.Summer family musicals in O.C.
Ocean City Theater Company’s Summer Children’s Series at the Ocean City Music Pier will feature five fully-staged family musicals 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 3.
On Tuesday, Aug. 3, the series will feature a production of “Alexander, Who’s Not Not Not Not Going To Move.” Based on Judith Viorst’s book, “Alexander, Who’s Not (Do You Hear Me? I Mean It!) Going To Move,” the play is fun for the whole family.
Those in attendance will see the story from Alexander’s point of view of not wanting to leave his friends. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show. Advance ticket purchases are encouraged. To purchase tickets, call 609-399-6111 or go to Ocean CityVacation.com/box office. The Ocean City Music Pier is located at 825 Boardwalk in Ocean City.
East Lynne Theater offers various summer showsThe award-winning East Lynne Theater Company is thrilled to announce its upcoming summer and fall season with both indoor and outdoor performances. First up 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31, is the French-influenced entertainment show “Vaudeville Variety,” a show that takes you back in time with humor and music. Tickets must be purchased in advance for social distancing, $25 for regular admission and $20 for students and military.
On Thursdays at 4 p.m. enjoy “Tales in the Backyard” to Aug. 26, with social distancing allowing up to 30 people. The show is $5 cash at the door.
Both shows will be held at 732 Broadway outside at the West Cape May Borough’s Back Yard.
Student workshops will also return for the first two weeks in August for ages 11 to 15 free of charge. Apply at EastLynneTheater.org to perform in a play 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.
SOMA exhibit features three solo artistsSoma New Art Gallery will feature its third art exhibit with three new regional solo artists: Rye Tippet, Monica Nask and Marie Natale. The three solo artists are displayed at SOMA New Art Gallery from July 22 to Aug. 8.
Located at 31 Perry St. in Carpenters Square Mall, Cape May. Go to SomaGallery.net.
Cape May Stage presents ‘Ann’After a year of quarantine, Cape May Stage is back with optimism and laughs with shows 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays to Aug. 2. First in line is “Ann,” a play about the legendary late Texas Governor Ann Richards that takes a deep look into the heartfelt women who refined the lives of those around her. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased in advance at CapeMayStage.org.
COVID Heroes at County Library
Local photographer Joseph Bruno has put together an exhibit of nurses during the pandemic. As a patient in the Intensive Care Unit, Bruno took photos of his caregivers as he recuperated in quarantine.
The series of 11 photographs is on display at the County Library in Hammonton for the month of July. The County Library is located at 451 S Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton.
Poetry in the Park
The Somers Point Arts Commission will host its 2nd Poetry in the Park event 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sunday Aug. 1, at JFK Park. The event will feature 8th grade poets who won the poetry competition reading their own works at the event along with local poets reading their original published work, such as, Marya Parral, Erin Castaldi, Toni Libro and more.
A special tribute reading to Stephen Dunn, a Pulitzer Prize- winning poet will be presented by Maxine Patroni, a former student of Dunn’s. Dunn has written more than 20 volumes of poetry including “Local Visitation,” a collection of poems in which dead writers “visit” South Jersey.
In addition, there will be an open-mic session where audience members can sign up and read one original poem they’ve written.
JFK Kennedy park is located at 24 Broadway, Somers Point. Go to VisitSomerPoint.com.
Farm Weekend at Cold Spring Village
Experience life on a farm with hands-on activities and exhibits at Historic Cold Spring Village 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 31, and Sunday, Aug. 1.
Farm weekend will include activities such as crafts, living history museum and architecture. Visitors can also visit the village pigs, chickens and calves, and children, of course, can also participate in farm fun.
Free registration for the annual Dog Show will take place at 11 a.m., with the show stating at noon Saturday at the Gazebo. Admission for owner and dog is $6 and can be paid at the door.
Historic Cold Spring Village is located at 735 Seashore Rd., Cape May. Go to HCSV.org.