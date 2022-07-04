Things to do for all of you

Jane Seymour Comes to Stone Harbor
Fine artist and Emmy Award-winning actress Jane Seymour’s art is on exhibition and available for acquisition through July 10 at Ocean Galleries.
Located at 9618 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor. OceanGalleries.com
Wildwood Crest Sand Sculpting Festival
The 10th Annual Wildwood Crest Sand Sculpting Festival takes place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 8, on the beach at Heather Road. Professional world-renowned sand sculptor Matt Long, a former cast member of Travel Channel’s “Sandmasters,” hosts the amateur and semi-pro sand sculpting contest. The contest is organized in conjunction with Can You Dig It Sand Tools.
During the free rain-or-shine event, spectators enjoy music on the beach, a magic show, beach game and more.
Facebook.com/WildwoodCrestAmateurSandSculptingFestival
A.C. Walking Tour Series
The Atlantic City Walking Tour is a four-part series of guided tours led by Atlantic City Historian and Stockton Adjunct Professor Dr. Levi Fox 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through July. Each week features a different tour.
This week, Fox hosts the Veterans Memorial Tour starting in the historic Chelsea neighborhood at the Stockton Atlantic City Campus. The tour honors the service of our veterans to the Civil War, WWI, WWII, the Korean War and more. Guests learn about Atlantic City’s involvement in various military campaigns and the hometown heroes who braved them all. Notable stops include the O’Donnell Memorial Park, the Korean War Memorial for the ocean Club, Ritz-Carlton Building and Boardwalk Hall. Tickets are $10 per tour, $35 for four-tour bundle.
Located at 3711 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. Stockton.edu
BBQ Championship and Anglesea Blues Festival
The Wildwoods host the annual New Jersey State BBQ Championship and Anglesea Blues Festival on Olde New Jersey Avenues and surrounding pubs in North Wildwood 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 8, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 9, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 10.
Guests experience the best in barbecue and blues at this exciting three-day festival, where talented BBQ teams compete for the state title and a chance to move on to National Championships. Enjoy live cooking demonstrations, incredible food and top regional and national blues acts on the free Wildwoods main stage.
NJBBQ.com or AngleseaBlues.com
Dane Anthony performs on Somers Point beach
The Somers Point Beach Concert Series is back for its 29th season with concerts 7 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 9. All concerts are free and take place at The William Morrow Beach/Municipal Beach Park.
This week, The Dane Anthony Band, a premiere party dance band performing everything from Motown to today’s dance favorites, performs.
Located between Higbee and New Jersey avenues, Somers Point. SomersPointBeachConcerts.com
Family Fun Craft Show at the Lighthouse
A family fun craft show takes place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Cape May Lighthouse. The show is full of high-quality crafts and collectibles from vendors and crafters throughout the northeast.
Located at 215 Light House Ave., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org
Arts and Craft Show in Cape May
The City of Cape May presents the Promenade Arts and Craft Show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10, on the Cape May Promenade. The show is full of art, crafts, and jewelry from local and visiting vendors.
Located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Hands on History at Cold Spring Village
Historic Cold Spring Village (HCSV) presents “Hands-on History” Weekend 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10. The event features two days of family-friendly, interactive and educational fun including a “Pastport” given to children at the start of their village trip as well as games and live entertainment from Mary Roth.
Tickets are $14 adults, $12 children. Located at 720 US 9, Cape May. HCSV.org
Average White Band in Cape May
The Cape May 2022 Summer Concert Series offers nine weeks of classic hits, legendary voices and world-class musicianship on select Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer at Cape May Convention Hall.
This week, The Average White Band, a Grammy-nominated group that mixes soul, R&B and jazz-funk for a unique yet timeless sound, takes place 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 12. Tickets are $50.
Located at 714 Beach Ave. Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Cumberland County Fair returns
The Cumberland County Fair returns through Saturday, July 9, to the Cumberland County Fairgrounds. New Jersey’s Oldest County Fair, Cumberland County Fair includes amusement rides, games, Demolition Derby in the Grandstand, Little Miss & Mister Pageant, Rolling Entertainment, fireworks, country and western fun, pie-eating contest, DJ “Crazy Bob,” livestock exhibits, summer craft fair, face painting, livestock exhibits, kids free craft making, food concessions, hayrides and more.
General admission is $5, kids 5 and under free. Grandstand admission for Derby only, $10. Seniors 65 and older free, military free with ID. $20 wristband special for rides all day Wednesday; $25 wristband special for rides all day Thursday.
Located at 3001 Carmel Road., Millville. CumberlandCoFair.com
Full Moon Lighthouse Climb
Cape May Mac (Museums+Art+Culture) offers a nighttime climb up the 199 spiral stairs to the Watch Tower of the Cape May Lighthouse 8 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 13.
During the climb, climbers enjoy a nighttime view nearly 156 feet above the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean.
Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 through 12. Tickets may be purchased from the Lighthouse Keeper the evening of the event.
Located at 215 Light House Ave., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org
Dance Xplosion Comes to Wildwood
Wildwoods Convention Center hosts Dance Xplosion National Dance Finals 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Saturday, July 9, where national dance finalists from studios all over the country compete for cash and prizes. Admission is free for spectators.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. DanceXplosionTalent.com
Thrilling Thursdays in Margate
Thrilling Thursdays in Margate take place every Thursday through Aug. 25, with free beach days, sidewalk sales throughout town, Jewish Community Center (JCC) summer entertainment series, farmers market at Steve & Cookie’s 8:30 a.m. to noon, and a free movie at 8:30 p.m. at Huntington Avenue and the beach. This week, enjoy “The Greatest Showman.”
MargateHasMore.Squarespace.com
Free Movies on the Beach in Cape May
Cape May hosts free movies on the beach Thursdays through Aug. 25, at Gurney Street Beach next to Cape May Convention Hall. Movies begin at dusk and guests bring beach chairs and blankets.
This week, enjoy “The Goonies.”
Cape May Music in the Park
The City of Cape May presents “Music in the Park” free evening outdoor concerts at Rotary Park in Cape May. Music in the Park runs 7 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday evening through Sept. 11. All concerts are rain or shine unless otherwise noted on the city’s Facebook page and in Rotary Park.
This week, performances include The Squares on Friday, Cape May Diamonds on Saturday, Ken Shiles and CiBon on Sunday and Geno White Trio on Monday.
Located at 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Movies in the Plaza in Wildwood
Downtown Wildwood hosts Free Family Movie Night Tuesday nights through the summer at Byrne Plaza.
This week, enjoy “Tinker Bell” as soon as the sun sets (between 8 and 8:30 p.m.) Tuesday, July 12.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com
Wildwoods Boardwalk parades
Wildwoods Boardwalk parades take place 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday through the summer, marching from 16th Avenue to the Convention Center. Each night features a different type of band to delight crowds along the route.
This week, Cape Atlantic Irish Pipe Brigade performs Monday, July 11; Caesar Rodney High School Band performs Tuesday, July 12; Duffy String Band performs Wednesday, July 13; and Fralinger String Band performs Thursday, July 14.
Friday Night Fireworks in Wildwood
Free Friday night fireworks take place 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 2, in Wildwood. Launched from Pine Avenue and the beach, the fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Wildwoods beach and Boardwalk. Rain date all season is 10 p.m. Sunday.
‘America’s Sexiest Couple’ at Cape May Stage
Cape May Stage presents “America’s Sexiest Couple,” written by Emmy Award-winner Ken Levine, directed by Roy Steinberg and starring real-life couple, Tony Award-winner Karen Ziemba and Bill Tatum.
The delightfully funny and witty comedy tells the story of Susan and Craig, a 1990s sitcom duo hailed as “America’s Sexiest Couple,” as they reunite years later facing a lifetime of unresolved issues, longings and regrets.
The show runs daily 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, through Sunday, Aug. 14, except Mondays.
Ticket prices vary. Located at 405 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayStage.org
‘Tales of the Victorians’ in Cape May
Entering their 33rd year of a storytelling tradition, East Lynne Theatre Company (ELTC) presents “Tales of the Victorians” — featuring ELTC actors reading American short stories, famous speeches and one-act plays while guests enjoy tea and homemade treats — 4 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 19. Locations change weekly.
This week, performers include Stephanie Garrett and Frank Smith read on the outdoor stage at The Physick Estate. Reservations are requested and may be made by calling 609-884-5898 or emailing eastlynneco@aol.com. Tickets are $12 cash at the door, children ages 12 and under are free.
Located at 1048 Washington St., Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org
Sunday Night Concert Series in Wildwood
The Fox Park Amphitheater free concert series takes place 7 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 28. Guests are responsible for bringing a chair and beach blanket.
This week, Billy Joel tribute band Captain Jack performs.
Located on Ocean Avenue between Montgomery and Burk. Recreation-WildwoodNJ.org
Wildwood Crest Summer Music Series
Music in Centennial Park takes place 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays through Sept. 17, with free performances. Guests bring blankets and beach chairs.
Located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, Wildwood Crest. WildwoodCrest
Music in Byrne Plaza All Summer Long
Music in Byrne Plaza takes place 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1, with free performances from great dance bands.
This week, The Beat Tells performs.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com
O.C. Theatre Company presents ‘Go, Fog, Go’
The Greater Ocean City Theatre Company (OCTC) presents its 2022 Summer Children Theatre Series Tuesdays at the Ocean City Music Pier. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 day of the show.
This week, join dogs doing all kinds of silly things in “Go, Dog. Go!” 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com/BoxOffice
East Lynne presents ‘Dorothy Parker’
East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) presents “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman” 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through July 23, at Cape May Presbyterian Church.
Created by James Rana, directed by Gayle Stahlhuth and starring Suzanne Dawson, “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman” is back by popular demand. Tickets are $35 general admission, $30 seniors, $20 students and military, free for kids 12 and under.
Located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org
O.C. Summer Farmers Market
The Ocean City Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday through the summer at The Tabernacle Grounds.
Featuring a great assortment of Jersey Fresh produce, fresh flowers and fresh herbs from local farms, there are also a number of crafters with many handmade treasures and treats.
Located at 55 Wesley Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
Margate Community Farmer’s Market
The Margate Community Farmer’s Market takes place 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1 at Steve & Cookie’s.
Featuring over 30 New Jersey farmers and small food vendors, the farmer’s market is loaded with the region’s freshest in-season fruits and vegetables, fresh roasted coffee, cheeses, seafood, spices, soaps, jelly, cut flowers, potted gardens and more.
Located at 9700 Amherst Ave., Margate. Margate Community Farmers Market on Facebook.
‘Live Well AC Farmer’s Market’
Absecon Lighthouse presents “Live Well AC Farmers Market” 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, July 12 and 26, and Aug. 9 and 23. Featuring a variety of vendors including a free yoga session sponsored by The Leadership Studio at each market, and local Atlantic City CROPS at July 26 and Aug. 23 markets.
Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. AbseconLighthouse.org
Wildwood Summer 2022 Farmers Market
The downtown Wildwood Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through the summer at Byrne Plaza.
Featuring Jersey Fresh produce, baked goods, specialty foods, gifts and more, the farmers market takes place every Saturday through the summer.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DOOWW.com
Joe Lugara paintings at Noyes Gallery
A solo exhibition including forty paintings from Joe Lugara’s series “Scrutiny” takes place Wednesday, July 13, through Friday, Oct. 7, at Noyes Gallery at Kramer Hall in Hammonton. An opening reception takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, with a closing reception 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 15.
The exhibited works are part of a continuing series. Begun a decade ago, “Srutiny” consists of more than 200 small-scale watercolor paintings on board. The images are abstract but suggest various aspects of nature including terrains, atmospheric conditions, insects, mud slides, plants, animals, bones and fossils.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org
Shore-themed works at Ferry Park
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts an installation of artwork from Bill Parker and Tom Pryor through July 24.
The exhibit, “Billboards & Carousels … Greetings from the Jersey Shore” features a collection of shore-themed works from the regional artists.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Local artists at Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists — polymer clay artist Debra Donahue and painter Carole McCray— for the month of July. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org
‘Stitched Stories’ at Ocean City Arts Center
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents “Stitched Stories: An Exhibition of African American Quilters & Fiber Artists from New Jersey” through Friday, July 29. Exhibiting artists represent North, Central and South Jersey as well as two guilds—The Nubian Heritage Quilters Guild from North Jersey and Princeton Sankofa Stitchers Modern Quilters Guild from Central Jersey. Rounding out the exhibit are The Imes’ Sisters (Barbara Imes Jorden and Jacqueline Imes Jenkins) from South Jersey and Philadelphia fiber artist Christina Johnson.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org
Voices and Votes Exhibit at Atlantic Cape Gallery
Atlantic Cape Community College Art Gallery hosts a complimentary art exhibit in celebration of the Smithsonian’s traveling historical exhibit, “Voices and Votes,” which is coming to Atlantic Cape this summer.
The Gallery Exhibit runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday through Aug. 11, at William J. Spangler Library in Daniel Leeds Hall (D building) and showcases works related to democracy and American in a variety of mediums from artists around New Jersey.
For more information, contact Katherine Aikens at KAikens@Atantic.edu with the subject “Voices and Votes.”
Located at 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing.