Things to do for all of you

Restaurant Gala
2022 hits Harrah’s
The Academy of Culinary Arts (ACA) of Atlantic Cape Community College hosts its 2022 Restaurant Gala: A Culinary Immersion Experience 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center.
The gala, now in its 39th year, has raised over $3.5 million for scholarships for students attending ACA and features a night of dinner, cocktails and dessert from dozens of local participating restaurants, as well as dancing to Dirty Dozen Dance Band. Tickets are $225 per person and $2,100 per table of ten.
Located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd., Atlantic City. Atlantic.edu
J. Lohr Vineyards Wine Dinner at Hard Rock
Council Oak Steak & Seafood and J. Lohr Vineyards host a special dining experience 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 24.
Executive Chef Quincy Logan pairs his cuisine with the wines of the J. Lohr family such as October Night chardonnay, Fog’s Reach pinot noir, Carol’s Vineyard cabernet sauvignon and Late Harvest riesling. The guided tasting is led by Robert Habel, manager of J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines.
Tickets are $275. Located at 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. HardRock HotelAtlanticCity.com.
PlumpJack Collection Wine Dinner at American Cut
As part of #OceanACEats Culinary Series, Ocean Casino Resort’s American Cut hosts PlumpJack Collection Wine Dinner 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30.
Guests will enjoy a four-course tasting dinner paired exquisitely with PlumpJack collection of wines by American Cut’s very own Chef Romeo DiBona. Menu includes hamachi crudo, lobster and avocado salad, birria-braised beef short rib, and chocolate and vin rouge.
Tickets are $175 per person. Limited seating available. Reservations required. Located at 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. The OceanAC.com
Carpineto Wine Dinner
at Dolce Mare
#OceanACEats Culinary Series at Ocean Casino Resort continues at Dolce Mare as it hosts a Carpineto Wine Dinner 7 p.m. Friday, March 25.
Guests will enjoy a five-course pairing dinner featuring the wines of Carpineto, pulled from vineyards deep in the heart of Tuscany. Celebrating the beginning of spring, Chef Juliano Cannuscio’s menu celebrates the flavors and ingredients of the season with a meal that includes tuna tartare, panzanella salad, pappardelle, veal chop and Baba au Rhum.
Tickets are $155 per person. Limited seating available. Reservations required. Located at 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. TheOceanAC.com
“Tortoise & Hare” at OCC
Lightwire Theater offers “The Adventures of Tortoise & Hare: The Next Gen” 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Ocean County College’s Grunin Center.
The production picks up 10 years from Aesop’s classic fable of “The Tortoise and the Hare,” where Tortoise Junior and Lil’ Hare are in a whole new kind of race.
With dazzling visuals, poignant storytelling and the creative use of music from classical to pop, this production brings this tale to new light.
Tickets are $13 for children, $18 for adults and being sold in socially distanced pods.
Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
‘Midsummer Night’s
Dream’ at Caesars
Atlantic City Ballet presents “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” one of Shakespeare’s best-known comedies, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Caesars Atlantic City.
Tickets are $23 and $48. Located at 2100 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. Caesars.com.
Frank Vignola and Vinny Raniolo at Grunin Center
Guitarists Frank Vignola and Vinny Raniolo perform 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at the Gia Maione Prima Foundation Studio Theatre at Ocean County College’s Grunin Center.
Vignola is considered one of the most extraordinary guitarists performing before the public today. Raniolo is an accomplished accompanist and rhythm guitarist.
Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors. Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
65-Year Celebration of Atlantic County Junior Football League at Bally’s
The Atlantic County Junior Football League (ACJFL) celebrates its 65th anniversary and its commitment and dedication to the development of youth football 6 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Bally’s Atlantic City.
The evening begins with a reception followed by dinner and awards. Emceed by Pete Thompson with Eagles legend and sports personality Ron Jaworksi as speaker, the event is chaired by Joe Calvi Jr.
Tickets are $60. Located at 1900 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. ACJFL Celebration.com.
‘On Golden Pond’
at Levoy Theatre
Levoy Theatre presents “On Golden Pond,” written by Ernest Thompson.
A drama, “On Golden Pond” features the themes of mortality, marriage, generations, and family relationships.
Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27.Tickets are $20 and $25.
Located at 126-130 N. High Street, Millville. Levoy.net.
Raymond Tyler’s
‘Black Art Matters’
at Noyes Arts Garage
Raymond Tyler’s monthly programming “Black Art Matters” takes place 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at Stockton University’s Noyes Arts Garage. This month’s programming celebrates women’s stories as part of Women’s History Month.
This is a free networking event for artists and performers of color. Parking is $4 in the Wave Garage. Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com.
Wildwoods Host Special Olympics basketball
Special Olympics athletes from across New Jersey participate in the Special Olympics New Jersey Basketball Finals 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27.
Six locations throughout the Wildwoods host the competitions, including Wildwoods Convention Center, Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center, Wildwood High School, Wildwood Catholic High School, North Wildwood Community Center and Byrne Community Center, where athletes compete for gold, silver and bronze metals.
For additional information, call 800-896-8000 or visit SONJ.org.
‘Finnegan’s Farewell’
at Renault Winery
Irish humor, fare and camaraderie abound can be found at “Finnegan’s Farewell”, an interactive musical comedy dinner performed at Renault Winery 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27.
The traditional Irish menu includes a first course of shamrock salad, a potluck complete with corned beef, bangers, whipped potatoes and braised cabbage for second course, and a Guinness chocolate cake for dessert.
Tickets are $75 for general seating and $90 for premium seating. Tax and service charge not included. Located at 72 N. Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com.
‘Nuttin’ But a Word’ Street Dancing at Stockton
Award-winning, hip-hop choreographer Lorenzo Rennie Harris dances onto the stage with his acclaimed work “Nuttin’ But a Word” at the Stockton Performing Arts Center 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 25.
Harris founded “Rennie Harris Puremovement,” a hip-hop dance theater company dedicated to preserving and disseminating hip-hop culture.
Tickets are $35 for adults with discounts for seniors, children and groups. Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. Stockton.edu/PAC/
‘It’s Game Time!’
at Golden Nugget
Hosted by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties (JFS),“It’s Game Time,” a basketball-themed fundraiser with buckets, brackets and baskets slam dunks into The Wave Nightclub & Lounge at Golden Nugget Atlantic City 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26.
Held during the NCAA Men’s Tournament, guests can show their team spirit by wearing their favorite game-day attire or collegiate team colors during the fundraiser, where they can enjoy sumptuous appetizers, cool beverages, unique entertainment and a chance to catch their favorite games.
Tickets are $150 per person, and the event is limited to 200 people. Sponsorship opportunities ranging from $250 to $5,000 are available. Raffle tickets are three for $100, brackets are $50 each and a Slam Dunk Package, which includes two brackets and six raffle tickets, is $200.
For more information, to purchase tickets or a sponsorship, contact Kirby Reed at 609-822-1108, extension 144 or at kreed@jfsatlantic.org. Located at 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City.
‘Larger than Life’
at O.C. Arts Center
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center’s March exhibit is a solo show featuring the work of mixed media artist, Andee Axe, with her show, “Larger Than Life”. Running through March 30, the show features the mixed media work of Axe, a contemporary painter based in Philadelphia.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
Seasons of Life
Photo Exhibit
The Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch presents “Seasons of Life,” an exhibit of inspirational, nature-centered photographs by Ocean County resident Carol Stauffer throughout March.
“Seasons of Life” is free and open to the public.
Located at 112 Burr St., Barnegat TheOceanCountyLibrary.org/Events.
‘Landscapes of the Mind’ exhibition in Hammonton
The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University and the Regional Center for Women in the Arts presents “Landscapes of the Mind” exhibit at Kramer Hall in Hammonton through June 3. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
This invitational exhibition showcases the work of seven women visual artists from the greater Philadelphia region including Christine Stoughton, Fran Gallun, Katherine Fraser, Linda Dublin Garfield, Mary Putman, Susan Foley Urban and Valetta Valetta. Closing reception takes place 5 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org.
Wood Engravers Exhibit
at Stockton
Stockton University Art Gallery hosts the “Wood Engravers’ Network: 4th Triennial” through April 5 in the upper L-Wing art gallery.
The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, features 65 contemporary relief engravings representing an international group of artists from Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, England, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Taiwan, Ukraine and the United States.
Located on Lakeside Lane, Galloway. Go to Stockton.edu.
‘A Diamond of Their Own’
at Carroll Gallery
“A Diamond of Their Own: The Remarkable History of the Negro Leagues as portrayed by artist Sydnei SmithJordan” is presented by Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) and Center for Community Arts (CCA), in partnership with artist Sydnei SmithJordan. The exhibit, which celebrates the history of baseball’s Negro Leagues, is open through April 30 at The Carroll Gallery in the Carriage House on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate. Admission is free.
Located at 1048 Washington St., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org.