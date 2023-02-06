Things to do for all of you

The Great Dubois Perform for All Ages
at Stockton Stockton University Performing Arts Center presents The Great Dubois: Masters of Variety 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 on their mainstage. Composed of Michael DuBois and Viktoria Grimmy, “The World’s Most Unique 2-Person Circus Show” is a fast paced, high-energy circus show for all ages, showcasing juggling, hula hoops, unicycle, aerial, circus stunts, contortion, magic and audience interaction all wrapped up in a blanket of comedy.
Tickets range from $10 for Stockton Students to $35 for general public.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Lot 6, Galloway. Stockton.edu
Japanese Poetry Course in Somers Point
The Somers Point Art Commission hosts Japanese Short Form Poetry Class, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays from Feb. 9 to March 2. The four-class course is taught by Somers Point Poet Laureate, Erin Castaldi. Participants learn about haiku, senryu, tanka and haibun — all forms of Japanese short form poetry. The class is free but registration is required at HaikuClubNJ@yahoo.com. For students 18 and up.
Located at Somers Point Youth Center, 3rd St., Somers Point. SomersPtArts.weebly.com
Dog Photo Contest
at Good Dog Bar
Good Dog Bar hosts their inaugural dog photo contest at the shore through March 1. The top three winners, chosen by community members, are to be announced at the Good Dog Bar grand opening in early spring and receive a dog gift basket as well as gift cards to the restaurant. To enter, submit a black and white, 5 by 7 photo of your dog — one dog per photo, on photo paper — with owner name, phone number, email, dog name, breed and age listed on the back to Good Dog Bar. Mark envelope “Do Not Bend.” Photos become property of Good Dog Bar.
Located at 3426 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. GoodDogBar.com
New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition 2023 at
Noyes Museum of Art
of Stockton University
The New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition for 2023 takes place Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Saturday, June 24, at both Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City and Stockton’s Kramer Hall in Hammonton. The largest exhibition in the history of the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University, the exhibit, titled “Mother Nature vs. Human Nature: The Inequity of Climate Resilience,” includes 105 artworks by 103 artists who either live or work in New Jersey. The Arts Annual Exhibition is a co-sponsored project of the Noyes and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment of the Arts.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City and 30 Front St., Hammonton. Stockton.edu
ARTeriors AC Returns
to Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Arts Foundation’s ARTeriors Baltic Avenue exhibit is open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Feb. 19. The limited time pop-up art installation includes the work of Alissa Eberle, Heather and Samantha Howley, Victoria Katherine, Heather Deegan Hires, Lennox Warner, Yelixza Figueroa, Helen Clymer, Travis Gibson, Shari Tobias, Chanelle Rene, Bernard De la Cruz, Michelle Franzoni, Miko Beach, Gary Lindley, John Morris, and Kenneth Lazan Faulk Jr. and invites the public into a unique and thought-provoking art experience.
Admission is free, donations welcome.
Located at 2022 Baltic Ave., Atlantic City. AtlanticCityArtsFoundation.org
Chocolate Brunch
at Rhythm & Spirits
and Bar 32 Two Tennessee Avenue venues—Rhythm & Spirits and Bar 32—host chocolate brunches 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays featuring sweet breakfast treats like the Italian American Waffle, made with house-made ricotta cannoli, orange marmalade and dark chocolate on top of a Belgium pearl sugar waffle and tasty morning cocktails.
Located at 121 S. Tennessee Ave. and 129 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. TennAveAC.com
Armenian Genocide Exhibit at Stockton University “The American Genocide, One Family’s Story” exhibit is on display at the Stockton University Richard E. Bjork Library through Wednesday, May 31.
The exhibit, curated by Ryann Casey, exhibition coordinator at Stockton University Art Gallery, traces the life of an Ottoman Armenian family and their journey of survival, migration and reemergence in the United States due to the 1915 Armenian Genocide.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway. Stockton.edu
Vintner Wonderland
at Renault Winery Renault Winery hosts its annual Vintner Wonderland, a celebration of successful harvest, through February. The winter festival includes ice skating, fire pit experiences, and a Vintner Village with goods from local craft vendors and artists as well as private ice skating cabanas and champagne bubble igloo experiences, live entertainment and culinary and wine experiences.
Located at 72 North Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com