Things to do for all of you

Arc of Atlantic County hosts Celebrate!
The Arc of Atlantic County presents Celebrate! An Evening with Arc of Atlantic County 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at The Deck at Golden Nugget in Atlantic City.
Celebrate! is The Arc of Atlantic County’s signature fundraising event, where guests enjoy food, beverages, live entertainment, dancing, silent auction, unique sports memorabilia, a 50/50 raffle and more.
Tickets are $75 per person. Located at Huron and Brigantine Blvd., Atlantic City. TheArcAtlantic.org
‘Double Play’ at Cape May Stage
Cape May Stage, thanks in part to a grant from PNC Arts Alive, presents “Double Play,” directed by Roy Steinberg.
Featuring back-to-back, one-act plays, “Double Play” starts with an exploration of the life of one of America’s most iconic baseball players in the new play, “Becoming Satchel Paige,” by Dan McCormick. Following is “Happy,” a story of a baseball fan who travels to Delray Beach to find “Happy” Haliday, a favorite player from his youth to get a signature on a baseball by Alan Zweidel.
The show runs through Sunday, June 26, and takes place 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Tickets are $45. Located at 405 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayStage.org
Tito Puente, Jr. on William Morrow Beach
Son of legendary American Salsa and Latin jazz musician Tito Puente - Tito Puente, Jr. and his Latin Jazz Big Band - perform 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, June 8, on the William Morrow Beach.
As part of the South Jersey Jazz Society, the event is open to the public with no admission fee, though a free will donation is accepted.
Located at Higbee and Bay Avenue, Somers Point. SouthJerseyJazz.org
Le Tour de Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride
Le Tour de Downbeach 13th Anniversary begins 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 5, at Newport Avenue, Ventnor.
The family-friendly, 14-mile bicycle tour begins in Ventnor, continues down the Boardwalk through Atlantic City with a police escort through Margate and Longport, and ends with a barbecue at Tomatoes’ Restaurant on Amherst Avenue in Margate with free water ice from Margate Dairy Bar & Burger.
Pre-registration cost is $25 per rider or $20 each for four or more family riders. Day of ride registration is $30 per rider or $20 each for four or more family riders.
Located at Newport Avenue and Boardwalk, Ventnor. MargateHasMore.com
Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival Returns
Celebrating over 16 years of crafted beers and the humans that create them, The Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival returns 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5 to Bader Field.
The festival includes events like cooking seminars, mixology demos, giant-sized corn hole, laser tag, plenty of vendors and food from Chickie’s & Pete’s, Essl’s Dugout, Josie Kelly’s, The Cow and the Curd, Star of the Sea Seafood, Wholly Bowls, Slab House, Fox & Son, Tony Baloney’s and Vagabond Kitchen + Tap House, as well as beer from over 100 breweries.
During Session One on Saturday, guests enjoy music from Alkaline Trio, Thrice and Goalkeeper on the Main Stage, as well as Away Game, Cult Tides, Last Minute and Suburban Sensi on the Acoustic Stage. On Sunday, enjoy performances from New Found Glory, Four Year Strong and Be Well on the main stage and Cat Manning, All Systems Go, Familiar Things and Dylan Calvelli on the Acoustic Stage.
The Associated Hops Trot 5K starts 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 5, at Ocean Casino Resort with eight beer stops along the course.
Attendees must be 21 years of age. Tickets are $70 per day, $130 for two-day pass. Located at 545 Albany Ave., Atlantic City. ACBeerFest.com
NYC3 at Ocean County College
NYC3, composed of three NYC-based vocalists performing songs and remixes from the last decade, comes to Ocean County College’s Grunin Center 8 p.m. Friday, June 3, performing songs from Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, Usher, Shawn Mendes and more.
Tickets are $27 and $32. Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
Rockabilly Uprising in Smithville
Rockabilly Uprising, the annual rockabilly festival with live music, pin-up contest with a $100 cash prize, vendors and more takes place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in downtown Smithville.
Located at 1 N. New York Road, Smithville. TheOriginalUnderground.com
Spyders in Atlantic City
Can-Am Spyder rider enthusiasts converge for the Annual Spyders Event in Atlantic City Thursday, June 2, through Saturday, June 4, at Showboat Hotel.
Participants enjoy networking, camaraderie, and a variety of scenic rides with other Spyder enthusiasts. Registration is $45.
Located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Spyders-In-AC.org
Barrels & Bites Wine Tasting and Food Truck Festival
Atlantic County Fairgrounds hosts their first Wine Tasting and Food Truck Festival noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
Participating vendors include White Horse, Valenzano, Natali, Cedar Rose and Salem Oak Vineyards; food trucks including House of Cupcakes, Kitty’s Funnel Cake and Lemonade, NitroGirl LLC, I&V Delights, The Corn Hut, Chef Steve’s Popcorn, Shark Bait NJ, Motley Que Wild N’Twisted BBQ and Red’s Rolling Restaurant; and over a dozen craft vendors including Gracie Moo Candles, Honey Bee Home Beautiful and BAB Handcrafted, among others. Additionally, expect performances from Stealing Savanah and Alexis Mathis.
Admission to the food trucks and craft vendors is free for all ages. Tickets for wine tasting, including souvenir wine glass, are $25. Non-drinker passes are available for $5.
Located at 3210 NJ-50, Mays Landing. ACFairEvents.com
Ocean City Cop Chase 5K
The annual Ocean City Cop Chase 5K starts 8 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Sixth Street and Boardwalk. From there, the race travels down Boardwalk onto the streets at the northern end of Ocean City before finishing up on the Ocean City High School track.
Registration is $35 for adults, $10 for students 18 and under. Race-day registration and packet pickup is at Ocean City High School track.
All proceeds benefit the Ocean City Police Benevolent Association (OCPBA), which hosts a series of fitness events for kids aged 5 through 12 during and after the race. There is no charge for children who participate.
Located at Sixth Street and Boardwalk, Ocean City. RunSignUp.com/OCNJCopChase5k
PIgDog Beach Volleyball Classic in Wildwood
The PigDog Beach Volleyball Classic serves up some top-notch volleyball action on the Wildwoods beaches 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5.
Featured courts are located at Morey’s Piers’ PigDog Beach Bar, located on the beach at Mariner’s Landing Pier, with additional courts on the Schellenger and Lincoln avenue beaches, where teams of two compete in various divisions based on age and skill level, and teams of six participate in a recreational division.
Located on the Beach at 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. GreatAmericanVolleyball.com
Mrs. New Jersey America and Miss New Jersey Strong Pageant at Claridge
The Mrs. New Jersey American and Miss New Jersey America Strong Pageant, hosted by celebrity chef David Rose and entrepreneur Bart Henderson, takes place 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Celebrity Theater at The Claridge Hotel.
Tickets are $45 and $65. Located at 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City. NewJerseyAmericaPageant.com
Cape Shore Chorale Presents ‘Vive La France’
The Cape Shore Chorale, under the musical direction of Scott J. Breiner, presents a French-flavored musical tribute of classical and contemporary music 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
Featuring music by French composers including Debussy, Gounod and Poulenc, the concert includes soloist Pamela Whitman, principal flautist for the Ocean City Pops Orchestra and members of the chorale.
Concert is free but a free-will offering is appreciated. Located at 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. CapeShoreChorale.org
Corn Hole returns to Veterans’ United Military Memorial Museum
The Third Annual Veterans’ United Corn Hole Tournament takes place 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, on the grounds of the Veterans’ United Military Memorial Museum.
The elimination style tournament awards first-, second- and third-place winners. Registration begins at noon and fee per team is $40.
Located at 5576 Route 9, New Gretna. VUMMM.org
Concerts on the Lawn at La Mer
Live concerts on the lawn resume this summer at La Mer Beachfront Resort 6 to 9 p.m. weekends from Memorial Day through the end of June.
Located at 1317 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com
Jack Mahon Memorial 8th Annual Friends of the Poor Walk/Run
The 8th Annual “Friends of the Poor Walk/Run” in memory of Jack Mahon takes place 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, on the Ventnor Boardwalk.
Sponsored by St. Vincent De Paul Society, registration takes place 9 a.m. on the Gazebo at Newport and the Boardwalk, Ventnor. A donation of $20 is requested for participation which includes a 4/2 mile walk/run, event t-shirt, and refreshments following the event.
Located at Newport Avenue and Boardwalk, Ventnor. SVDPUSA.net
Kit Donnelly Art Installation at Ferry Park
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts an installation of the artwork of Kit Donnelly through June 26, with an opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 3.
A mixed-media artist living and working in South Jersey, Donnelly channels local history and an exploration into a deeply personal past in order to find a sense of belonging and place amid an ever-widening fractured culture.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Wildwood Summer 2022 Farmers Market
The downtown Wildwood Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through the summer at Byrne Plaza.
Featuring Jersey Fresh produce, baked goods, specialty foods, gifts and more, the farmers market takes place every Saturday through the summer.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DOOWW.com
Cape May Music Festival returns
Cape May MAC’s (Museums+Arts+Culture) annual Cape May Music Festival continues with 15 indoor and outdoor music events held through Thursday, June 30.
This week, the George Mesterhazy Tribute Concert: “We Gather Together” takes place 7 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Cape May Convention Hall. Tickets are $35 adults, $30 Cape May MAC members, and $25 students under 18.
For more information about concerts, performers or venues and to purchase tickets, go to CapeMayMac.org or call 609-884-5404.
Frank Folinus Watercolors at Ocean County Library
Watercolor creations by longtime Ocean County resident Frank Folinus are on display throughout June at the Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch.
Located at 112 Burr St., Barnegat. TheOceanCountyLibrary.org
Local Artists at Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists — self-taught photographer Johnny Glogowski and artist and jeweler Janet Payne— for the month of June. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudobon.org
‘Clique 21’ at Noyes Arts Garage
ArtC presents “Clique21” at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University through June 26. The unique exhibition brings together New Jersey’s brightest artists and photographers in a collaborative show that offers the perspective of artist as art. The exhibit showcases both the photographers’ unique portraits as well as work by each artist.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Morgan Craig at Noyes Arts Garage
The work of Philadelphia-based artist Morgan Craig is on display at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University through June 26. Craig creates large-scale, colorful paintings of abandoned buildings to document society’s industrial past.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
‘Landscapes of the Mind’ exhibition in Hammonton
The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University and the Regional Center for Women in the Arts presents “Landscapes of the Mind” exhibit at Kramer Hall in Hammonton through June 3. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
This invitational exhibition showcases the work of seven women visual artists from the greater Philadelphia region including Christine Stoughton, Fran Gallun, Katherine Fraser, Linda Dublin Garfield, Mary Putman, Susan Foley Urban and Valetta Valetta. Closing reception takes place 5 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org.
Regional Artists at SOMA NewArt Gallery
SOMA NewArt Gallery announces its first exhibition of the 2022 season featuring three regional solo artists: Carol King Hood, Molly Sanger Carpenter and Jimm Ross, on view through June 5.
Contact the gallery at stevesomagallery@gmail.com for additional information. Located at 31 Perry St., Carpenters Square Mall, Cape May. SomaGallery.net