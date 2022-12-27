Things to do for all of you

First Night and First Day in Ocean CityOcean City hosts its annual First Night Festivities on Saturday, Dec. 31, in celebration of New Year’s Eve. Modeled after an alcohol-free New Year’s Eve celebration in Boston that marked the nation’s bicentennial in 1976, First Night in Ocean City now offers more than 70 entertainment programs at 20 different venues throughout town on New Year’s Eve. Among the festivities are a performance by “Stayin’ Alive” at the Ocean City Music Pier, outdoor ice skating, magic shows, and the Harlem Wizards. Tickets are $20.
First Day events, which take place on Sunday, Jan. 1, include a boardwalk 5K, first plunge and an all-day shopping extravaganza on Asbury Avenue.
Winter in HokkaidoKuro at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino hosts Winter in Hokkaido 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. The exclusive tasting event pairs the unique, seasonal cuisine of Japan’s northernmost prefecture with wine and sake selections from Sommelier James Crescenzo. Food selections from Executive Chef Leslie Daniel and Chef Shingo Inoue include Kumamoto oysters, wild buri, and the ultra-rare Japanese Snow Beef. Tickets are $245 per person.
Located at 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.
Vintner Wonderland
at Renault WineryRenault Winery hosts its annual Vintner Wonderland, a celebration of successful harvest, through January. The winter festival includes ice skating, fire pit experiences, and a Vintner Village with goods from local craft vendors and artists as well as private ice skating cabanas and champagne bubble igloo experiences, live entertainment and culinary and wine experiences.
Located at 72 North Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City.
Winter Wonderland
at SmithvilleSmithville is transformed into a winter wonderland through December with several activities taking place through the month including a light show on the lake 5:30 to 8:30 daily through December and holiday train rides, weather permitting, also daily through December; and S’mores on the Green 5 to 8 p.m. each Friday and Saturday in December, weather permitting.
The village carousel is also open during village hours through the month of December, weather permitting. Call 609-748-8999 for questions.
Located at 615 Moss Mill Rd., Galloway. HistoricSmithville.com
Storybook Land’s Christmas Fantasy
of LightsStorybook Land welcomes guests to experience Christmas Fantasy with Lights through Friday, Dec. 30. With over one million lights, Christmas Fantasy with Lights has been a South Jersey tradition for over 30 years.
Admission is $27.95 per person ages 2 and up online; $30.95 at the gate.
Located at 6415 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township.
Festival of Trees
at Boardwalk HallThe 2022 Deck the Hall – Festival of Trees takes place through Saturday, Dec. 31, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Benefitting CASA of Atlantic, Cape May and Camden Counties, the free event features custom decorated holiday trees decorated by businesses, organizations, arena partners and individuals. The display of trees takes place in the Boardwalk Hall lobby facing the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
Located at 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. BoardwalkHall.com
‘Lilt’ at Noyes Galleries
at Kramer HallPhiladelphia Sculptors, in collaboration with the Noyes Museum of Art Stockton University, presents “Lilt,” a selection of artwork that have rhythm and flow and elicit spirit and cheer through Friday, Jan. 20.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMusuem.org