Things to do for all of you

Plant Powered Plates
at BorgataSavor Borgata Culinary Series presents Plant Powered Plates 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, at Long Bar in Borgata, where Chef Jason Alicea hosts a fun and interactive small-plate lunch paired with Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktails. Guests will enjoy delicious recipes that celebrate flavorful foods created with bright, fresh and good-for-you ingredients in an exclusive, three-course, plant-forward tasting experience. Courses include white bean wedding soup, zucchini fritters with vegetable tartare and black bean tostadas with mango salsa.
Additionally, a Tito’s ambassador will lead a journey of brand-driven mixology and give the inside story of “America’s Original Craft Vodka.”
Tickets are $55. Located at 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. Borgata.MGMResorts.com.
‘Don’t Let the
Pigeon Drive the Bus’
at Grunin CenterGet ready for an unforgettable ride with everyone’s favorite pesky pigeon.
The Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour presents “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical” based on the enormously popular “Pigeon” books by Mo Willems at Ocean County College’s Grunin Center.
Featuring music from Deborah Wicks La Puma, the composer behind “Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play!” and starring an innovative mix of actors, puppets, songs, and feathers, “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!” is sure to get everyone’s wings flapping.
The shows take place 10 a.m. and noon Thursday, Jan. 27, and is for grades Pre-K through 3. Tickets are $5 per student. Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
An Evening with
Dr. Sanjay GuptaMultiple Emmy-award-winning chief medical correspondent for CNN, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, will offer a lecture 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Ocean County College’s Grunin Center.
A practicing neurosurgeon, Gupta plays an integral role in CNN’s reporting on health and medical news for all of CNN’s shows domestically and internationally and regularly contributes to CNN.com. Along with Marc Hodosh of TedMed, Gupta also created the LIFE ITSELF conference, which is scheduled for Spring 2022.
Please note this will be a full house event; there will not be socially distanced seating for this event. Tickets are $25 and $35. Live stream of the event is available for free.
Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
Vintner Wonderland
at RenaultRenault Winery’s much-anticipated winter festival continues through January. With ice skating, festive food and beverages, live entertainment, historic vineyard tours and special events, it’s fun for the whole family. And, in addition to regular dining in the Champagne Patio Garden and Tasting Room, Renault offers dining at private fire pits, cabanas, and champagne bubbles.
Located at 72 N. Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com.
Lighthouse Film Society presents ‘France’The Lighthouse International Film Society will have a virtual screening of Bruno Dumont’s “France” through Jan. 31, with a virtual French Wine, Cheese and Chat Happy Hour from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30.
Shell Liquor is offering 10 percent off all French wines during the screen dates. Screening tickets are $12. For tickets and information, go to LighthouseFilmFestival.org.
O.C. Fine Arts League ‘Judges’ Art ShowThis January, the Ocean City Fine Arts League presents the chance to see and purchase the award-winning artwork of the esteemed judges who selected the winners in Art Shows and Exhibitions at the Art on Asbury Gallery in 2021. Featured throughout the month of January are Lance Balderson, Michael Waters, Cheryl Knowles Harrigan, Marie Natale, Molly Carpenter, Sydnei Smith Jordan and Joe Milligan. (Other judges were Jill Cucci and Diane Tomash).
Open daily, the gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture made by professional local artisans.
Located at 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
O.C. Arts Center Exhibits works by Tim FahertyThe Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center kicks off the New Year with a solo show featuring work of painter Tim Faherty. Working in oil, acrylic and pastel, the former Press of Atlantic City graphics artist conveys the life and light of this uniquely beautiful area.
The show, titled “Tidelands” — a name that sums up Faherty’s fascination with the southern New Jersey shore — runs through Jan. 29. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday. For further information, call 609-399-7628.
1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.