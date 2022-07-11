Things to do for all of you

Vegan Food Festival at Showboat
The Atlantic City Vegan Food Festival takes place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, outside at Showboat Hotel. Featuring vegan- and plant-based meals from local chefs as well as vegan products, plant-based fashion, live music and good times. Vendors include 23 Catering, Clean Meals Brooklyn, Feasty Vegan, MexiBoys, Planted Eats and more.
Tickets are $15 for one-day ticket, $20 for two-day pass. Free for kids 13 and under. Located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ShowboatAC.com
Beach Road Trip Caribbean Weekend in Atlantic City
Beach Road Trip (BRT) Weekend, the world’s biggest Caribbean music festival, takes place Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17. The festival features music from Spice, Kes The Band, Machel Montano, Skillibeng, Ding Dong and Dexta Daps and three days of beach events including bonfires, breakfast parties and more.
Tickets range from $150 and $195 for single-day tickets to $315 for three-day pass. Additional packages for VIP and table service are available. Located at 2100 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. BRTWeekend.com
Jeep Invasion in Wildwood
The famous Jeep Invasion on the Wildwood beaches is back with over 2,500 Jeeps and over 100 industry vendors at this three-day event Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17.
The event features Jeep enthusiasts displaying their expansive array of Jeeps in an off-road environment in a family-friendly atmosphere that includes vendors, beach obstacle course, raffles and food trucks. Jeeps must be pre-registered to park on the beach. Admission for spectators is free.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. NJJPInvasion.com
Jimmy Johnson’s Atlantic City ‘Quest for the Ring’
Newly inducted Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach Jimmy Johnson’s “Quest for the Ring” championship fishing tournament takes place through Saturday, July 16, at the Frank S. Farley State Marina at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
With a $1 million guaranteed purse, “Quest for the Ring” includes fierce competition, celebratory parties each night of the contest and a closing party hosted at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Competitor weigh-ins are free and open to the public 5 to 9 p.m. each night.
Located at 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. QuestfortheRingAC.com
‘Flyers Community Caravan’
in Sea Isle City
Philadelphia Flyers Community Caravan returns to parade through Sea Isle City 3 p.m. Thursday, July 14, with Gritty, the Flyers’ popular orange mascot, as well as Philadelphia Wings Lacrosse Team Mascot “Wingston” and Flyers Ambassador of Hockey Bob Kelly, who helped the Flyers win two consecutive Stanley Cup Championships in 1974 and 1975.
The caravan begins on Central Avenue at 63rd Street and heads south on Central Avenue to 82nd Street, where it will turn left and continue one block before turning left onto Landis Avenue. The parade proceeds north on Landis Avenue to 63rd Street and ends at 63rd and Central.
Sophisticated Productions National Dance Competition
The Wildwoods Convention Center hosts a National Dance Competition featuring solos, duets, trios, small groups, large groups, lines and productions ranging from amateur to experienced dancers 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 17 through Friday, July 22.
All performances are choreographed to music and feature dancers from all over the country, who compete for cash and prizes.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. SophisticatedProductions.com
Sand and Sun Police and Fire Survivors 5K Run
The Sand and Sun Police and Fire Survivors 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk starts 8 a.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Greater Wildwood Elks Lodge. Registration for 5K, $30 and for 1-mile walk, $25. The first 300 participants receive commemorative T-shirts and awards are presented to winners.
Located at 1st & Olde New Jersey avenues, North Wildwood. RunSignUp.com
Beach Blast Soccer in Wildwood
Cape Express Beach Blast Soccer returns to the Wildwoods 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, on the beaches between Spencer and Poplar avenues, where over 1,000 teams compete on the sand in one of the largest sand soccer tournaments in the world.
Free for spectators. CapeExpress.com/CapeExpress
East Lynne presents
‘Possessing Harriet’
East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) presents “Possessing Harriet” 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, July 17 through Sept. 3, at Cape May Presbyterian Church.
Created by Kyle Bass, “Possessing Harriet” tells the story of a runaway slave hidden in the attic who faces the costs and benefits of freedom as she spends time with suffragist Elizabeth Cady (before she married Stanton) and abolitionist Garret Smith. Tickets are $35 general admission, $30 seniors, $20 students and military, free for kids 12 and under.
Located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org
‘The Manya Project’ at Stockton
Sponsored by the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University, “The Manya Project,” a series of three original plays telling the stories of local Holocaust survivors, takes place at Stockton University, Atlantic City.
The remaining performances include “Try to Survive: Rose Ickowicz Rechnic’s Memory of the Holocaust,” 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, and “Girl in a Striped Dress: The Holocaust Story of Rosalie Lebovic Simon,” 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27.
Located at 3711 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. Stockton.edu
Jackie Evancho Performs
with the Ocean City Pops
Jackie Evancho returns to Ocean City to perform with the Ocean City Pops 7:30 p.m., Sunday, July 24, at the Ocean City Music Pier.
The worldwide singing sensation debuted on “America’s Got Talent” and has released a string of platinum and gold albums. She returns to the Music Pier after two previously sold-out performances.
Tickets are $35 and $45. Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityPops.org
Miss Night In Venice Contest
The annual Miss Night in Venice Contest is underway in Ocean City with nine contestants including Gracie Anderson, Nora Bridgeford, Keely Calloway, Maura Dougherty, Andi Helphenstine, Charis Holmes, Julia Keich, Riley Richard and Ava Tarone. Contestants solicit donations for the following organizations—Ocean City After Prom, Shore Medical Center, Ocean City High School Extension Program, American Legion Morvay-Miley Post 524, Family Promise, Caring for Kids, The Hero Campaign, Ocean City Historic Museum, Sunshine Foundation, Ocean City Tabernacle and City of Ocean City — and the contestant with the most donations is crowned Miss Night in Venice 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 18, at Ocean City Tabernacle.
Prior to the crowning, participants and former Miss Night in Venice winners parade in convertibles along the Boardwalk from 5th to 14th streets. The queen and her court along with all participants reign over the city’s Night in Venice Boat Parade Saturday, July 23.
Located at 550 Wesley Ave., Ocean City.
Automobiles, Planes
and Trains at Cold Spring
This annual Automobiles, Trains and Planes Weekend at Historic Cold Spring Village takes place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, when beautifully restored and preserved vehicles are on display along the Village’s tree-lined, shell-paved lanes.
In addition to chatting with car owners and learning about the process of restoring classic cars as well as automobile history, guests explore model train displays exhibited by the Pennsylvania Reading Seashore Lines Model RR Club as well as a restored MASH helicopter. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 children.
Located at 720 Route 9, Cape May. HSVC.org
Starstruck Dance Competition
in Wildwood
Starstruck Dance Challenge hosts a regional dance competition at Wildwoods Convention Center 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, July 15. Choreographed to music, the competition features the talents of teams from across the northeast competing head-to-head with their best dance moves.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. StarstruckCompetition.com
41st Avalon Five Miler
The 41st Annual Avalon 5-Mile Run and 2-Mile Walk takes place 8 a.m. Saturday, July 16, beginning at Community Hall and finishing on the boardwalk with three water stops along the course. All proceeds from the race benefit Contact Cape-Atlantic, which serves seniors and people with disabilities who are lonely, living alone or feeling isolated from their community.
5-Mile run registration, $30. 2-mile walk registration, $25. Virtual option, $25. Race day registration and packet pick-up begins 7 a.m. at Avalon Community Hall.
Located at 3001 Avalon Ave., Avalon. RunSignUp.com
A.C. Walking Tour Series
The Atlantic City Walking Tour is a four-part series of guided tours led by Atlantic City Historian and Stockton Adjunct Professor Dr. Levi Fox 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through July. Each week features a different tour.
This week, Fox hosts the Ducktown Revitalization Tour starting in the neighborhood of “Ducktown,” once known as Atlantic City’s Little Italy, now known for its budding art scene, great restaurants and “The Walk” shopping mall. The tour focuses on local markets, churches, current cultural flair and revitalization efforts taking place between Missouri and Texas avenues. Notable sites include The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Dante Hall, White House Sub Shop, Dock’s Oyster House and the Historic 500 Club site. Tickets are $10 per tour, $35 for four-tour bundle.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. Stockton.edu
Victor Wainwright & The Train perform on Somers Point beach
The Somers Point Beach Concert Series is back for its 29th season with concerts 7 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 9. All concerts are free and take place at The William Morrow Beach/Municipal Beach Park.
This week, Victor Wainwright & The Train, Grammy nominated “Piano from Savannah” roots rock, R&B, Americana, Boogie Woogie and Soul BB King Entertainer of the year 2016, performs.
Located between Higbee and New Jersey avenues, Somers Point.
The Ohio Players in Cape May
The Cape May 2022 Summer Concert Series offers nine weeks of classic hits, legendary voices and world-class musicianship on select Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer at Cape May Convention Hall.
This week, The Ohio Players bring their distinctive style of street funk and underground R&B to Cape May, 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. Tickets are $70.
Located at 714 Beach Ave. Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Thrilling Thursdays in Margate
Thrilling Thursdays in Margate take place every Thursday through Aug. 25, with free beach days, sidewalk sales throughout town, Jewish Community Center (JCC) summer entertainment series, farmers market at Steve & Cookie’s 8:30 a.m. to noon, and a free movie at 8:30 p.m. at Huntington Avenue and the beach. This week, enjoy “Encanto.”
MargateHasMore.Squarespace.com
Anglesea Night Market Returns
The popular Angelsea Night Market series returns to North Wildwood 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 14, along Olde New Jersey Avenue in the Entertainment District of the city. Food trucks scheduled to participate include The Little Sicilian, Cousin Maine’s Lobsters, El Gringo Loco, Beast of the Street, Chank’s Pizza Cones, House of Cupcakes, Nick’s Roast Beef and Pirate Pete’s Soda Co. among others.
Free Movies on the Beach
in Cape May
Cape May hosts free movies on the beach Thursdays through Aug. 25, at Gurney Street Beach next to Cape May Convention Hall. Movies begin at dusk and guests bring beach chairs and blankets.
This week, enjoy “Finding Nemo.” CapeMayCity.com
Fun Fridays in Wildwood
Kick off your weekend with live music from Just in Time Trio, vendors and yard games 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Fun Friday at Byrne Plaza.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com
Movies on the Green
at Ferry Park
Ferry Park at the Cape May Ferry Terminal hosts a free outdoor movie series Monday nights through August 29. Guests encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. This week, enjoy “Dazed and Confused” after sunset.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com
Cape May Music in the Park
The City of Cape May presents “Music in the Park” free evening outdoor concerts at Rotary Park in Cape May. Music in the Park runs 7 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday evening through Sept. 11. All concerts are rain or shine unless otherwise noted on the city’s Facebook page and in Rotary Park.
This week, performances include Jack Melton Swing Band on Friday, Atley Moon & The Say Somethings on Saturday, Charlie Zahm & Friends on Sunday and Matt Adams Trio on Monday.
Located at 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Family Fun Craft Show
at the Lighthouse
A family-fun craft show takes place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at the Cape May Lighthouse. The show is full of high-quality crafts and collectibles from vendors and crafters throughout the northeast.
Located at 215 Light House Ave., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org
Movies in the Plaza in Wildwood
Downtown Wildwood hosts Free Family Movie Night Tuesday nights through the summer at Byrne Plaza.
This week, enjoy “Horton Hears a Who!” as soon as the sun sets (between 8 and 8:30 p.m.) Tuesday, July 19.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com
Wildwoods Boardwalk parades
Wildwoods Boardwalk parades take place 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday through the summer, marching from 16th Avenue to the Convention Center. Each night features a different type of band to delight crowds along the route.
This week, Cape Atlantic Irish Pipe Brigade performs Monday, July 18; Caesar Rodney performs Tuesday, July 19; Duffy String Band performs Wednesday, July 20; and Woodland String Band performs Thursday, July 21.
Friday Night Fireworks
in Wildwood
Free Friday night fireworks take place 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 2, in Wildwood. Launched from Pine Avenue and the beach, the fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Wildwoods beach and Boardwalk. Rain date all season is 10 p.m. Sunday.
‘America’s Sexiest Couple’
at Cape May Stage
Cape May Stage presents “America’s Sexiest Couple,” written by Emmy Award-winner Ken Levine, directed by Roy Steinberg and starring real-life couple, Tony Award-winner Karen Ziemba and Bill Tatum.
The delightfully funny and witty comedy tells the story of Susan and Craig, a 1990s sitcom duo hailed as “America’s Sexiest Couple,” as they reunite years later facing a lifetime of unresolved issues, longings and regrets.
The show runs daily 8 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 14, except Mondays.
Ticket prices vary. Located at 405 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayStage.org
Greenie Unplugged: Music
on Margate Beach
Greenie Unplugged: Music on the Beach takes place 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31, with live music performances by small musical groups. Guests bring blankets and beach chairs, or view the bands from Ventura’s Greenhouse Beach Bar.
This week, Bluestreet, a duo of folk and acoustic music, performs.
Located at Benson Avenue and the Beach, Margate. VenturasGreenhouse.com
‘Tales of the Victorians’
in Cape May
Entering their 33rd year of a storytelling tradition, East Lynne Theatre Company (ELTC) presents “Tales of the Victorians” — featuring ELTC actors reading American short stories, famous speeches and one-act plays while guests enjoy tea and homemade treats — 4 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 19. Locations change weekly.
This week, the performance takes place at The Dormer House. Reservations are requested and may be made by calling 609-884-5898 or emailing eastlynneco@aol.com. Tickets are $12 cash at the door, children ages 12 and under are free.
Located at 800 Columbia Ave., Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org
Chicken Bone Beach Music
All Summer Long
Music at Chicken Bone Beach takes place 7 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1, with free performances from jazz greats from around the United States.
This week, Tia Fullers “Intersections” and Tony “BigCat” Smith and Friends perform.
Located at Kennedy Plaza (between Mississippi and Georgia avenues), Atlantic City. ChickenBoneBeach.org
Sunday Night Concert Series
in Wildwood
The Fox Park Amphitheater free concert series takes place 7 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 28. Guests are responsible for bringing a chair and beach blanket.
This week, Don’t Call Me Francis performs.
Located on Ocean Avenue between Montgomery and Burk
Wildwood Crest Summer
Music Series
Music in Centennial Park takes place 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays through Sept. 17, with free performances. Guests bring blankets and beach chairs.
Located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, Wildwood Crest. WildwoodCrest.org
Outdoor Summer Concert
Series at Ferry Park
Music at Ferry Park takes place 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31, with free performances from fun party bands as well as food trucks, arts and crafts vendors and hand-crafted cocktails from new Ferry Park restaurants.
This week, AM Gold Rock Yacht performs.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com
Music in Byrne Plaza
All Summer Long
Music in Byrne Plaza takes place 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1, with free performances from great dance bands.
This week, Jamison Celtic Rock performs.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com
2022 Broadway Brunch with O.C. Theatre Company
The 2022 Broadway Brunch Spectacular, with a performance by Ocean City Theatre Company’s Spotlight Performers Show Choir, a silent auction and the recognition of the Class of 2022 Scholarships and Star of the Show awards, takes place 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 17, at Greate Bay Country Club.
$80 donation per person. Reservation deadline July 9.
Located at 901 Mays Landing Rd., Somers Point. OceanCityTheatreCompany.com
O.C. Theatre Company presents ‘Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed’
The Greater Ocean City Theatre Company (OCTC) presents its 2022 Summer Children Theatre Series Tuesdays at the Ocean City Music Pier. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 day of the show.
This week, join Wilbur and his fellow naked mole rats in the Tunnel as Wilbur discovers a love for clothing in “Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed” 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com/BoxOffice
East Lynne presents
‘Dorothy Parker’
East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) presents “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman” 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through July 23, at Cape May Presbyterian Church.
Created by James Rana, directed by Gayle Stahlhuth and starring Suzanne Dawson, “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman” is back by popular demand. Tickets are $35 general admission, $30 seniors, $20 students and military, free for kids 12 and under.
Located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org
‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ at Ocean County College
Ocean County College (OCC) Repertory Theatre Company presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, July 15 through July 23, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays July 16 through July 24, at Ocean County College’s Grunin Center.
This popular and enduring musical is a family-friendly reimaging of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob and his eleven brothers told entirely through song. Tickets are $25 general admission, $22 seniors, $18 students.
Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
O.C. Summer Farmers Market
The Ocean City Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday through the summer at The Tabernacle Grounds.
Featuring a great assortment of Jersey Fresh produce, fresh flowers and fresh herbs from local farms, there are also a number of crafters with many handmade treasures and treats.
Located at 55 Wesley Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
Margate Community
Farmer’s Market
The Margate Community Farmer’s Market takes place 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1 at Steve & Cookie’s.
Featuring over 30 New Jersey farmers and small food vendors, the farmer’s market is loaded with the region’s freshest in-season fruits and vegetables, fresh roasted coffee, cheeses, seafood, spices, soaps, jelly, cut flowers, potted gardens and more.
Located at 9700 Amherst Ave., Margate. Margate Community Farmers Market on Facebook.
‘Live Well AC Farmer’s Market’
Absecon Lighthouse presents “Live Well AC Farmers Market” 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, and Aug. 9 and 23. Featuring a variety of vendors including a free yoga session sponsored by The Leadership Studio at each market, and local Atlantic City CROPS at July 26 and Aug. 23 markets.
Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. AbseconLighthouse.org
Wildwood Summer 2022
Farmers Market
The downtown Wildwood Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through the summer at Byrne Plaza.
Featuring Jersey Fresh produce, baked goods, specialty foods, gifts and more, the farmers market takes place every Saturday through the summer.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DOOWW.com
Joe Lugara paintings
at Noyes Gallery
A solo exhibition including 40 paintings from Joe Lugara’s series “Scrutiny” takes place through Friday, Oct. 7, at Noyes Gallery at Kramer Hall in Hammonton. An opening reception takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, with a closing reception 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 15.
The exhibited works are part of a continuing series. Begun a decade ago, “Scrutiny” consists of more than 200 small-scale watercolor paintings on board. The images are abstract but suggest various aspects of nature including terrains, atmospheric conditions, insects, mud slides, plants, animals, bones and fossils.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org
Shore-themed works
at Ferry Park
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts an installation of artwork from Bill Parker and Tom Pryor through July 24.
The exhibit, “Billboards & Carousels … Greetings from the Jersey Shore” features a collection of shore-themed works from the regional artists.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Local artists at Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists — polymer clay artist Debra Donahue and painter Carole McCray— for the month of July. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org
‘Stitched Stories’ at Ocean City Arts Center
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents “Stitched Stories: An Exhibition of African American Quilters & Fiber Artists from New Jersey” through Friday, July 29. Exhibiting artists represent North, Central and South Jersey as well as two guilds—The Nubian Heritage Quilters Guild from North Jersey and Princeton Sankofa Stitchers Modern Quilters Guild from Central Jersey. Rounding out the exhibit are The Imes’ Sisters (Barbara Imes Jorden and Jacqueline Imes Jenkins) from South Jersey and Philadelphia fiber artist Christina Johnson.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org
Voices and Votes Exhibit at Atlantic Cape Gallery
Atlantic Cape Community College Art Gallery hosts a complimentary art exhibit in celebration of the Smithsonian’s traveling historical exhibit, “Voices and Votes,” which is coming to Atlantic Cape this summer.
The Gallery Exhibit runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday through Aug. 11, at William J. Spangler Library in Daniel Leeds Hall (D building) and showcases works related to democracy and American in a variety of mediums from artists around New Jersey.
For more information, contact Katherine Aikens at KAikens@Atantic.edu with the subject “Voices and Votes.”
Located at 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing.