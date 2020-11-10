Things to do for all of you

Outdoors or in, there’s lots of great fun to be had this week in South Jersey. Here is a roundup of local events.
Bourré to host block party
Bourré, Atlantic City’s New Orleans-inspired pub, will host an all-day block party on Saturday, Nov. 14. The restaurant, which serves up live music along with Cajun-inspired food and drink, is the concept of real estate developer Pat Fasano who has been a big part of Asbury Park’s revitalization. The Bourré Block Party was inspired by Asbury Park’s legendary rock venue The Stone Pony.
Consisting of shipping container food outlets, a bar and two stages, the open air court at Bourré allows guests to enjoy the party while also social distancing. The block party is free and open to guests of all ages, and kids are allowed to partake in the fun until 8 p.m. Doors open at noon and the live music, featuring bands and acoustic acts on two different stages, begins at 1 p.m. Food and drink specials will be offered all day. Parking is free. The official lineup is below:
1 p.m. — Jimmy Brogan & Destinee Monroe
2:30 p.m. — Eddie Testa Band with Jarod Clemons
4:30 p.m. — Billy Walton Band
7 p.m. Inside Bourre — Gas Pedal Steel, and Chef Georg’s All-Star Jam featuring members of all the Block Party acts.
Bourré is located at 201 S. New York Ave. in Atlantic City. For more info, go to BourreAtlanticCity.com.
Fall walking tours at Historic Cold Spring Village
Historic Cold Spring Village in Cape May is offering a pair of walking tours this month with a few extras included.
First, guests can enjoy beautiful autumn weather as they take a guided walk through a portion of Historic Cold Spring Village and experience the mystique of days gone by. Folks will learn the history of several of the Village buildings and the lifestyles of those who worked and lived within their walls. Visit the Country Store where you can purchase souvenirs of the village and enjoy a complementary mini flight tasting of beer sarsaparilla or water at Cold Spring Brewery. Tours are offered at 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays in November. Cost is $12 for adults or $10 for children ages 3-12. Members receive a $2 discount. Tours begin at the Seashore Road/Route 626 Gate House.
For a spookier experience, on Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 6 p.m. in November folks can enjoy a 45-minute lantern-lit ghost walk around Historic Cold Spring Village. Tales will be told of the mysterious spectral happenings reported by village staff and revealed by paranormal investigation teams. Space is limited and advance purchase is strongly encouraged. Tickets are $16 per person, $14 for HCSV Members, and $12 children 3-12 years old. To purchase tickets in advance, go to HCSV.org. Cold Spring Brewery is located at 733 Seashore Road in Cape May.
Ocean City to host Winterfest market
Ocean City will host its Winterfest By the Sea holiday gift and craft market this weekend from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Attendees will enjoy the magic of the season in an outdoor setting, while shopping at local businesses, crafters and restaurants. Santa, The Grinch and Tom Turkey will also be strolling the market, meeting and greeting patrons as they go. The Winterfest Market will be held at the Ocean City High School Field at 6th Avenue and the Boardwalk in Ocean City. Go to OceanCityVacation.com.
Tuckahoe Merchants Market
Due to the cancellation of this year’s 7th Annual Handmade in America Professional Craft Show, the Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association is hosting a one-week online auction fundraiser called the S.O.C.S. Online Auction (Save Our Crafters & Scholarships) as one of several annual fund-raising events to help raise money for scholarship funds for local students. The event will feature handmade items from crafters as well as gift baskets, gift cards and other items as they come in. The auction will be held online at BiddingOwl.com/GTAMA. Bidding will open on Saturday, Nov. 14 and close on Saturday, Nov. 21.
In addition to the online auction, and continuing with the “SOCS” theme, the merchants are also collecting new socks which will be donated to local charities. For each pair of socks that is donated, the donor will receive a free ticket for a chance to win a gift basket valued at over $100. Drop off new pairs of socks at River Bend Baskets & Antiques at the corner of Route 50 and Reading Avenue in Tuckahoe from now until 4 p.m. on Nov. 21, to be eligible for the drawing. There is no limit to the number of socks that can be donated. For more info, go to TuckahoeNJ.com.
Ocean County Library to host author virtually
The Ocean County Library will host a free virtual program with an interview with author Susannah Marren, whose latest novel is titled “A Palm Beach Scandal.” “Meet Susannah Marren,” will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
Former LBI Branch Manager Linda Feaster, now Chairman of the Programming Committee of the Friends of the Island Library, will conduct the interview.
Marren is the pen name of Susan Shapiro Barash, who has roots in Long Beach Island and has authored 13 nonfiction works concerning women’s issues, in addition to her fiction novels.
On the day of the event, those wishing to attend can sign into the virtual program at meet.jerseyconnect.net/b/col-yb5-gsr-0kg.
Magical Holiday Express in Hammonton
DiDonato Family Fun Center in Hammonton has announced the return of their holiday tradition DiDonato’s Magical Holiday Express. Guests of all ages can enjoy an outdoor train ride through a magical Christmas village with more than 4 million lights. Santa Claus and his elves will be there with a special gift for all the children. Guests can also enjoy the Mega-tree, dazzling displays, a free individually wrapped cookie as well as The Snack and Toy Cottage by Toy Market, a locally owned toy shop. Word has it that some other magical surprises are planned for this year’s experience as well.
DiDonato’s Magical Holiday Express will board Nov. 13-15; 20-22; 27-30 and Dec. 1-23 starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for $12.95 per person at DidonatoFunCenter.com.
DiDonato Family Fun Center is located at 1151 S. White Horse Pike in Hammonton.
Jazz @ the Point Festival canceled
Due to recently announced COVID restrictions, the annual OceanFirst Bank Jazz@thePoint Jazz Festival that was originally scheduled to take place in Somers Point Friday through Sunday, Nov. 13-15, has been canceled for 2020. The festival will be rescheduled for next fall and will include all the originally scheduled performers. Go to SouthJerseyJazz.org for more info.
