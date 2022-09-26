Things to do for all of you

The Race of Gentlemen in Wildwood
The 10th Annual Race of Gentlemen takes place Friday through Sunday, Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, on the beach at Schellenger Avenue in Wildwood. The multi-day event, dubbed “The Greatest Race on Earth,” is an annual vintage car race that celebrates Americana, hot rods and motorcycles, and is hosted by The Oilers Car Club/Motorcycle Club.
Tickets are $40 per day or $60 for two-day weekend pass.
Oktoberfest at Gregory’s
The kickoff for the annual Oktoberfest Celebration at Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar takes place 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, with an official keg tapping of Warsteiner. Gregory’s famous Oktoberfest menu, which features German specialties like Rahm Schnitzel, traditional bratwurst, southern German sauerbraten and more is offered Fridays through Mondays through October.
Located at 900 Shore Rd., Somers Point. GregorysRestaurantandBar.LetsEat.at
Fall NJ Jeep Invasion
in Ocean City
The fall New Jersey Jeep Invasion, an annual gathering of Jeep owners, takes place Saturday, Oct. 1, on the Ocean City Boardwalk, with 400 vehicles on display. The event features awards, a parade and a vendor section. Free for spectators.
Morey’s Piers Oktoberfest
Morey’s Piers Oktoberfest takes place 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Mariner’s Pier on the Wildwood Boardwalk. To celebrate the ancient German tradition, Morey’s will feature a special themed selection of Bavarian pretzels, bratwurst, German potato salad, schnitzel and more at Jumbo’s restaurant, as well as live music, and a wide selection of beers and tasting flights at an outdoor biergarten behind Jumbo’s.
Located at 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood.
Ocean City Half Marathon
The OCNJ Half Marathon, 5K and 10-mile non-competitive walk/run takes place 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. Benefitting Ocean City Recreation scholarships and programs, the event kicks off at the Ocean City Music Pier.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City.
Boardwalk & Downtown Merchant Table Sales in
Ocean City
The 2022 Ocean City Boardwalk and Downtown Merchant Table Sale takes place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, between 6th and 14th streets on the Boardwalk and Asbury avenue. The annual event includes food, music and games.
‘Preaching to the Birds’
at Stockton
The Stockton Arts Gallery hosts “Preaching to the Birds: Contemporary Painting from Georgia, Romania and the Eastern-European Diaspora” through Sunday, Nov. 13. Curated by Stockton professors Jacob Feige and Mariana Smith, the exhibition includes work from the Linda and Roy Jankowski collection of Georgian art, including paintings by Sergo Tbileli and Mamuka Mikeladze, as well as Romanian paintings from the 1960s through 1990s by Georgeta Naparus, Corneliu Petrescu and others.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. Stockton.edu
‘Under a Concrete Sky’ with Treacy Ziegler
Artist Treacy Ziegler exhibits “Under a Concrete Sky” through Sunday, Oct. 2, at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Atlantic City. Featuring a series of bronze and paper cast sculptures created from letters of prisoners, Ziegler’s work aims to give respect to the pain, loneliness, grief, regret, anger and acceptance found in the prisoners’ words.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Skeff Thomas at Noyes
Arts Garage Potter, ceramicist and professor of Art at Rowan University, Skeffington Thomas brings “Bottles, Containers, and Stelae” exhibition to Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Atlantic City through Sunday, Oct. 2.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
‘Clique 22’ at Noyes
Arts Garage ArtC presents “Clique22” at Kramer Hall at Stockton University through Friday, Oct. 7. The unique exhibition brings together New Jersey’s brightest artists and photographers in a collaborative show that offers the perspective of artist as art. The exhibit showcases both the photographers’ unique portraits as well as work by each artist.
Located at 30 Front St.,
Hammonton. Stockton.edu/Kramer
‘Creature Feature’ at Ferry Park Gallery
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts “Creature Feature,” an installation of artwork from David Macomber, Betsy Naumchik, Doug Axmann and Jeanie Schiff in October.
Join the artists for an artist reception 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Local artists at
Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists Tina Giaimo and Carla Schaffer for the month of October. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org
The Work of Kit Donnelly at Ocean City Arts Center The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents “Prints in Motion,” a solo exhibition of linoleum prints by Kit Donnelly Saturday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 29. A “Meet the Artist” reception takes place 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City.