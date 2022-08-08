Things to do for all of you

12th Annual Tattoo Beach Bash in Wildwood
Rebel Image Tattoo and Villain Arts present the 12th Annual Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
The Tattoo Beach Bash brings the professional body art community to the Wildwoods for a weekend full of events with national tattoo artists including Clarke Gable, Marvin Moskowitz and former “Ink Master” contestants, tattoo contests, live tattooing, art exhibits, tattoo novelties and more. Live entertainment includes heavy metal magician Nigel Blackstorm, Ringling Brother’s star James Maltman, “America’s Got Talent” stars Captain and Maybelle, Verona Fink and No Gimmicks Needed Suspension Team.
Daily passes $20, weekend passes $40 for three days. Children under 12 years old are free.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk. WildwoodTattoo.com
Latin Music Festival
on the Beach
The Puerto Rican Action Committee (PRAC) of Southern New Jersey hosts the 2022 Latin Food and Music Festival featuring Jerry Rivera, India, Grupo Mania and Judy Torres Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13, between W. Spencer and Spicer avenues in Wildwood.
The event kicks off 7 p.m. Friday, with a White Night party hosted by Morey’s Pier PigDog Beach Bar with music by Nicole Blanca.
Festival Playero kicks off Saturday, Aug. 13 with “El Bebe de la Salsa” Jerry Rivera as well as “Princess of Salsa” India and more.
Tickets range from $54.99 Saturday only to $169.99 executive VIP ticket for Friday and Saturday.
Roomful of Blues performs on Somers
Point Beach
The Somers Point Beach Concert Series is back for its 29th season with concerts 7 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 9. All concerts are free and take place at The William Morrow Beach/Municipal Beach Park.
This week, five-time Grammy nominated band Roomful of Blues, performs.
Located between Higbee and New Jersey avenues, Somers Point. SomersPointBeachConcerts.com
Daniel Bennett at
Cape May County Zoo
New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett is joined by master percussionist Kok Bermejo and bassist Kevin Hailey in a special concert of The Daniel Bennett Group 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Cape May County Zoo.
Presented by the Cape May County Library, The Daniel Bennett Group plays a special CD release concert, “New York Nerve.”
Located at 707 U.S. 9 North, Cape May Court House. DanielBennett Group.com
Russell Thompkins,
Jr. and The New
Stylistics in Cape May
The Cape May 2022 Summer Concert Series offers nine weeks of classic hits, legendary voices and world-class musicianship on select Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer at Cape May Convention Hall.
This week, Russell Thompkins, Jr. and The New Stylistics perform 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. Tickets are $50.
Located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Paul Cullen at The
Physick Estate
World -renowned musician Paul Cullen, formerly of Bad Company, performs with a talented trio of guest performers 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Emlen Physick Estate as part of their Sunset Solo Series.
Guests bring their own blankets, chairs, food and beverage. Tickets are $24.99 and $59.99
Located at 1048 Washington St., Cape May. CapeMayMAC.org
Wildwood Beach Baseball
Entering its 7th year of operations, Wildwood Beach Baseball takes place Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12 through 14, and again Aug. 19 through 21, on the beach next to Wildwood Convention Center.
Presented by MudHen Brewing Company, beach baseball features registered teams made of players age 9 to 13.
2nd Annual
Wedding of the Sea
St. Joseph Parish in Sea Isle City presents the 2nd Annual Wedding of the Sea 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15. After a 4 p.m. mass and 5 p.m. procession to the ocean, guests celebrate the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary with a festival at 6 p.m. Festival includes BBQ, DJ, Corn hole, gift basket auction, photo booth, bounce house and face painting. Tickets are $15.
Located at 126 44th St., Sea Isle City. St. Joseph Parish Sea Isle City on Facebook
The Ocean City
Pops Presents
Elizabeth Stanley
Tony-nominated Elizabeth Stanley makes her Ocean City debut with The Ocean City Pops 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Ocean City Music Pier.
Tickets are $25 and $30.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
Duck Derby in Margate
The 2nd Annual Margate Duck Derby takes place 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate. Ducks are available for $5 each or five for $20 at Ray Scott’s Dock or other Margate Business Association events throughout the year before beginning their race to the finish on Aug. 14. Cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place ducks.
Located at 9211 Amherst Ave., Margate. MargateHasMore.com
22nd Annual Peach Festival
Our Lady of the Angels hosts the 22nd Annual Peach Festival 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. Guests enjoy peach treats, funnel cake, ice cream, bake table, raffle table and 50/50 raffle, with pies, cobblers, jam and peaches for sale.
Located at Mechanic Street and Parkway, Cape May Court House. JPPC.net
South Jersey Area Wind Ensemble in Atlantic City
The South Jersey Area Wind Ensemble celebrates 25 years of community musical engagement with an anniversary “side-by-side” concert 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Historic Boardwalk Hall.
Located at 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. SJAWE.com
Midsummer Heritage
Music Weekend at Historic Cold Spring Village
Historic Cold Spring Village (HCSV) presents Midsummer Heritage Music Weekend 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. Saturday’s entertainment includes the music of Mary Roth’s Gypsysage, Elina Karokhina and Mill Creek Pickers. On Sunday, enjoy entertainment from Gypsysage and The Capers.
Tickets are $14 adults, $12 for children age 3 to 12.
Located at 720 Route 9, Cape May. HCSV.org
Full Moon Climb at Absecon Lighthouse
Join the magnificent lights of the new LuminoCity Dino Safari with a full moon climb of the Absecon Lighthouse, which provides a 360-degree aerial view of the safari, 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. Last climb is 9 p.m.
Tickets to climb are $10. Tickets to the Dino Safari are purchased at their park gate; Absecon Lighthouse is not affiliated with Dino Safari.
Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. AbseconLighthouse.org
112th Annual Ocean
City Baby Parade
In a tradition that dates back to 1929, the Ocean City Baby Parade returns for its 112th year 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, on the Ocean City Boardwalk. Children up to ten years old participate in four different divisions including the fancy division, comic division, small children’s floats and hotel, business and organization participants.
Parade route is from 6th to 12th streets on the Boardwalk, with cars, special guests, floats and music acts continuing to 14th Street. Main viewing stand is at the Music Pier.
‘The Sound of Music’
in Ocean City
Ocean City POPS and Ocean City Theatre Company present “The Sound of Music” select days Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 3 to 12, at the Hughes Performing Arts Center at Ocean City High School.
Featuring music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein, “The Sound of Music” is based upon the book by Howard Lindsay and Russell Crouse, suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria von Trapp.
The show takes place 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 3, and Aug. 10, Fridays, Aug. 5, and Aug. 12, Saturday, Aug. 6, and Tuesday, Aug. 9, as well as 2 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 4 and Aug. 11. Tickets are $25 and $30.
Located at East 6th St., Ocean City. OceanCityTheatreCompany.com
‘Frozen’ Showcase
in Somers Point
Somers Point Recreation presents Somers Point Kid’s Concert Series 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, through the summer, at William Morrow Beach.
This week, kids enjoy a “Frozen” themed ski, live singing, dancing snowmen and trivia at the “Frozen” showcase.
Located at Bay Avenue and Somers Point Beach. VisitSomersPoint.com
Free Yoga Classes at
Absecon Lighthouse
Sponsored by The Leadership Studio, free yoga classes take on select Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer at Absecon Lighthouse.
This week, enjoy a free class 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. Yoga mats are provided.
Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. LeadershipStudioAC.com
‘The SpongeBob Musical’ at Levoy
Nickelodeon’s “The SpongeBob Musical” comes to Levoy Theatre 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11; and 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.
Tickets are $20 and $25. Located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville. Levoy.net
Anglesea Night Market Returns
The popular Anglesea Night Market series returns to North Wildwood 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 28, along Olde New Jersey Avenue in the Entertainment District of the city. Food trucks scheduled to participate include The Little Sicilian, Cousin Maine’s Lobsters, El Gringo Loco, Beast of the Street, Chank’s Pizza Cones, House of Cupcakes, Nick’s Roast Beef and Pirate Pete’s Soda Co. among others.
Full Moon Lighthouse Climb
Cape May Mac (Museums+Art+Culture) offers a nighttime climb up the 199 spiral stairs to the Watch Tower of the Cape May Lighthouse 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
During the climb, climbers enjoy a nighttime view nearly 156 feet above the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean.
Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 through 12. Tickets may be purchased from the Lighthouse Keeper the evening of the event.
Located at 215 Light House Ave., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org
Movies on the Green
at Ferry Park
Ferry Park at the Cape May Ferry Terminal hosts a free outdoor movie series select Monday nights through Aug. 29. Guests encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. This week, enjoy “Mamma Mia!” after sunset.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com
‘Storyfaces’ at
Ocean County College
Community Arts and Music Programming (CAMP) present “Christopher Agostino’s Storyfaces” 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Ocean County College’s Grunin Center.
This free show features an innovative performance with a fusion of theatre and visual arts.
Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
Wacky Wednesdays at the Absecon Lighthouse
Offered 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through July and August, Wacky Wednesdays feature themed programs including crafts, activities, theme related movies and coloring pages for kids.
This Wednesday, kids explore lions, tigers and bears with The Zany Zoo. Free for kids 12 and under.
Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. AbseconLIghthouse.org
Broadway on the A.C. Boardwalk
Back by popular demand, Broadway on the Boardwalk is back in Atlantic City Monday nights through Aug. 29 with host Dena Blizzard, where guests see the casts of today’s hottest Broadway musicals perform their biggest hits live.
This week, enjoy musical performances from “A Beautiful Noise,” as well as “Funny Girl.”
Free. Located at Kennedy Plaza, 2300 – 2498 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. DoACBroadway.com
Tony Mart Presents Mardi Gras
Live at Kennedy Plaza on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Tony Mart presents free Mardi Gras concerts 7 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 31.
This week, Stanley Jordan plays Jimi Hendrix with performances by Curtis Salgado Band.
‘Who Am I This Time’ at East
Lynne Theatre Company
East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) presents “Who Am I This Time (& Other Conundrums of Life)” 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 3, at Cape May Presbyterian Church.
Featuring three stories from the legendary, late author Kurt Vonnegut on the 100th anniversary of his birth, “Who Am I This Time?” stars familiar faces including Veronique Hurley, Alison J. Murphy, Andrew Lefredo, Mat Labotka, Mark Edward Lang and others.
Tickets are $35 general admission, $30 seniors, $20 students and military, free for kids 12 and under. Located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org
Thrilling Thursdays in Margate
Thrilling Thursdays in Margate take place every Thursday through Aug. 25, with free beach days, sidewalk sales throughout town, Jewish Community Center (JCC) summer entertainment series, farmers market at Steve & Cookie’s 8:30 a.m. to noon, and a free movie at 8:30 p.m. at Huntington Avenue and the beach. This week, enjoy “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”
MargateHasMore.Squarespace.com
Free Movies on the
Beach in Cape May
Cape May hosts free movies on the beach Thursdays through Aug. 25, at Gurney Street Beach next to Cape May Convention Hall. Movies begin at dusk and guests bring beach chairs and blankets.
This week, enjoy “Jaws.” CapeMay City.com
Movies in the Plaza in Wildwood
Downtown Wildwood hosts Free Family Movie Night Tuesday nights through the summer at Byrne Plaza.
This week, enjoy “Ron’s Gone Wrong” as soon as the sun sets (between 8 and 8:30 p.m.) Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com
Family Fun Craft Show
at the Lighthouse
A family-fun craft show takes place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Cape May Lighthouse. The show is full of high-quality crafts and collectibles from vendors and crafters throughout the northeast.
Located at 215 Light House Ave., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org
Cape May Music in the Park
The City of Cape May presents “Music in the Park” free evening outdoor concerts at Rotary Park in Cape May. Music in the Park runs 7 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday evening through Sept. 11. All concerts are rain or shine unless otherwise noted on the city’s Facebook page and in Rotary Park.
This week, performances include The Honeyhawks on Friday, The Original Hobo Band on Saturday, Brooke DiCaro on Sunday and Blondage Rocks on Monday.
Located at 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Wildwoods Boardwalk parades
Wildwoods Boardwalk parades take place 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday through the summer, marching from 16th Avenue to the Convention Center. Each night features a different type of band to delight crowds along the route.
This week, Fralinger String Band performs Thursday, Aug. 11; Caesar Rodney High School Band performs Tuesday, Aug. 16; and Duffy String Band performs Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Friday Night fireworks
in Wildwood
Free Friday night fireworks take place 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 2, in Wildwood. Launched from Pine Avenue and the beach, the fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Wildwoods beach and Boardwalk. Rain date all season is 10 p.m. Sunday.
‘Calliope Rose’ in Somers Point
“Calliope Rose,” the mythological mystery comedy by Cape May playwright Bill Sterritt, returns to South Jersey for four weekends in August. Shows take place at Studio Space in Somers Point various days from Saturday, Aug. 6, through Monday, Aug. 29.
Written in 1989, “Calliope Rose” was a semi-finalist at the Sundance Institute’s Playlabs.
The show takes place 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Saturdays Aug. 20 and 27, and Mondays, Aug. 15, 22, and 29, as well as 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 14, 21, and 28. Tickets are $20.
Located at 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point. StudioSpaceSPNJ.com
‘America’s Sexiest Couple’
at Cape May Stage
Cape May Stage presents “America’s Sexiest Couple,” written by Emmy Award-winner Ken Levine, directed by Roy Steinberg and starring real-life couple, Tony Award-winner Karen Ziemba and Bill Tatum.
The delightfully funny and witty comedy tells the story of Susan and Craig, a 1990s sitcom duo hailed as “America’s Sexiest Couple,” as they reunite years later facing a lifetime of unresolved issues, longings and regrets.
The show runs daily 8 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 14, except Mondays.
Ticket prices vary. Located at 405 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayStage.org
Greenie Unplugged: Music
on Margate Beach
Greenie Unplugged: Music on the Beach takes place 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31, with live music performances by small musical groups. Guests bring blankets and beach chairs, or view the bands from Ventura’s Greenhouse Beach Bar.
This week, Nikki Brian performs country and pop.
Located at Benson Avenue and the Beach, Margate. VenturasGreenhouse.com
Chicken Bone Beach Music
All Summer Long
Music at Chicken Bone Beach takes place 7 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1, with free performances from jazz greats from around the United States.
This week, Matthew Whitaker, Webb Thomas and The Superband perform.
Located at Kennedy Plaza (between Mississippi and Georgia avenues), Atlantic City. Chicken BoneBeach.org
Sunday Night Concert
Series in Wildwood
The Fox Park Amphitheater free concert series takes place 7 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 28. Guests are responsible for bringing a chair and beach blanket.
This week, Purple Reign performs.
Located on Ocean Avenue between Montgomery and Burk. Recreation-WildwoodNJ.org
Wildwood Crest Summer
Music Series
Music in Centennial Park takes place 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays through Sept. 17, with free performances. Guests bring blankets and beach chairs.
Located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, Wildwood Crest. WildwoodCrest.org
Big Wednesdays
at Ferry Park
Big Wednesdays at Ferry Park takes place Wednesdays through Aug. 31, with free performances from fun party bands as well as food trucks and arts and crafts vendors along with pre-concert happy hours with live entertainment and boat drinks as well as an after-party. Happy hour begins at 2 p.m.
This week, Legacy performs at 5:30 p.m.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com
Music in Byrne Plaza
All Summer Long
Music in Byrne Plaza takes place 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1, with free performances from great dance bands.
This week, Wilnslow performs.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com
O.C. Summer
Farmers Market
The Ocean City Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday through the summer at The Tabernacle Grounds.
Featuring a great assortment of Jersey Fresh produce, fresh flowers and fresh herbs from local farms, there are also a number of crafters with many handmade treasures and treats.
Located at 55 Wesley Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
Margate Community
Farmer’s Market
The Margate Community Farmer’s Market takes place 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1 at Steve & Cookie’s.
Featuring over 30 New Jersey farmers and small food vendors, the farmer’s market is loaded with the region’s freshest in-season fruits and vegetables, fresh roasted coffee, cheeses, seafood, spices, soaps, jelly, cut flowers, potted gardens and more.
Located at 9700 Amherst Ave., Margate. Margate Community Farmers Market on Facebook.
Wildwood Summer 2022 Farmers Market
The downtown Wildwood Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through the summer at Byrne Plaza.
Featuring Jersey Fresh produce, baked goods, specialty foods, gifts and more, the farmers market takes place every Saturday through the summer.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DOOWW.com
‘Under a Concrete Sky’ with Treacy Ziegler
Artist Treacy Ziegler exhibits “Under a Concrete Sky” through Sunday, Oct. 2, at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Atlantic City. Featuring a series of bronze and paper cast sculptures created from letters of prisoners, Ziegler’s work aims to give respect to the pain, loneliness, grief, regret, anger and acceptance found in the prisoners’ words.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Skeff Thomas at
Noyes Arts Garage
Potter, ceramicist and professor of Art at Rowan University, Skeffington Thomas brings “Bottles, Containers, and Stelae” exhibition to Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Atlantic City through Sunday, Oct. 2.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Marty Mayo Art Exhibit in Barnegat
The Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch exhibits artwork by local artist, Marty Mayo, throughout the month of August.
Mayo specializes in mixed-media illustrations, caricature and collages, and his work has been featured in “The New York Times,” “Washington Post” and “The Boston Globe.” The multi-talented Mayo is also the founder and guitarist of Marty and the Martians.
Located at 112 Burr St., Barnegat. TheOceanCountyLIbary.org
‘Clique 22’ at
Noyes Arts Garage
ArtC presents “Clique22” at Kramer Hall at Stockton University through Friday, Oct. 7. The unique exhibition brings together New Jersey’s brightest artists and photographers in a collaborative show that offers the perspective of artist as art. The exhibit showcases both the photographers’ unique portraits as well as work by each artist.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. Stockton.edu/Kramer
Joe Lugara paintings
at Noyes Gallery
A solo exhibition including 40 paintings from Joe Lugara’s series “Scrutiny” takes place through Friday, Oct. 7, at Noyes Gallery at Kramer Hall in Hammonton. A closing reception takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.
The exhibited works are part of a continuing series. Begun a decade ago, “Scrutiny” consists of more than 200 small-scale watercolor paintings on board. The images are abstract but suggest various aspects of nature including terrains, atmospheric conditions, insects, mud slides, plants, animals, bones and fossils.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org
Unmasked Exhibition
at LBIF
The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences (LBIF) presents Unmasked: A Contemporary Portrait Exhibition through Sunday, Aug. 14 with juror Jessica Todd Smith from Philadelphia Museum of Art. Inviting artists to draw from underneath the surface in order to reveal a deeper vision of portraiture, the exhibit includes but is not limited to drawing, painting, mixed media, collage, digitally created work and 3D constructions that can be wall hung.
Located at 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies. LBIFoundation.org.
Shore-themed works
at Ferry Park
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts an installation of artwork from Joe Milligan in August.
The exhibit, “Here and There…paintings of Cape May and Lewes,” features a collection of works inspired by the back bays, salt marshes and less traveled roads from Maine to North Carolina.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Local artists at
Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists Laura McPherson and Mary Bryne for the month of Aug. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. An opening reception for the August exhibit takes place 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org
‘Sand in Your
Shoes’ Exhibit at
Great Bay Gallery
Great Bay Gallery hosts “Sand in Your Shoes,” a group exhibit of visual and spoken word artists through Sept. 1. “Sand in Your Shoes,” the gallery’s 16th annual summer project, is inspired by the collective memories of shore lovers and how they got “sand in their shoes.”
Participating artists include Bonnie Bessor, Don Chillemi, Tim Faherty, Vince Filipelli, Maureen Gordon, Cheryl Knowles Harrigan, Shirley Hawthorne, Rae Jaffe, Doreen Serago Khebzou, Rita Michalenko, Gloria Moyer, Christine O’Brien, Mollie O’Mara, Susan Hanna Rau, Linda Weisbecker, Grace Zambelli and Carol Zerbe. Participating poets include Erin Castaldi, Wendy Kaplan Emmons, Toni Libra, John Linskey, Marya Parral and Jack Sweeder.
A “Meet the Artists and Poets” reception takes place 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Poetry reading begins at 6 p.m.
Located at 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. GreatBayArtGallery.com
The Work of Kathy English at Ocean City Arts Center
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents a solo exhibition of watercolor paintings by Kathy English Monday, Aug. 1, through Tuesday, Aug. 30. English’s exhibit includes a compilation of her various original artworks including wildlife, portraiture and interpretive pieces from the past few years. A “Meet the Artist” reception takes place 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. Ocean CityArtsCenter.org
Voices and Votes Exhibit at Atlantic Cape Gallery
Atlantic Cape Community College Art Gallery hosts a complimentary art exhibit in celebration of the Smithsonian’s traveling historical exhibit, “Voices and Votes,” at Atlantic Cape this summer.
The Gallery Exhibit runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday through Aug. 11, at William J. Spangler Library in Daniel Leeds Hall (D building) and showcases works related to democracy and American in a variety of mediums from artists around New Jersey.
For more information, contact Katherine Aikens at KAikens@Atantic.edu with the subject “Voices and Votes.”
Located at 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing.