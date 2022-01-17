Things to do for all of you

Spirit Unlimited at Boardwalk Hall
Some of the best cheerleading you have ever seen will come to Atlantic City this weekend as the Battle at the Boardwalk Nationals takes place Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 22 and 23, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Battle Nationals are the most glamorous events offered by Spirit Unlimited, a worldwide leader in all things spirit has to offer — from cheerleading to dance in all skill and age levels. The competition kicking off 7:30 a.m. each day and goes to 10 p.m.
Adult admission is $25 for one day, $45 for two days. Child, senior and military admissions are $15 for one day; $25 for two days. Children ages 5 and under are free.
Located at 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Varsity.com or BoardwalkHall.com.
Vintner Wonderland Kicks off at Renault
Renault Winery’s much-anticipated winter festival continues through January. With ice skating, festive food and beverages, live entertainment, historic vineyard tours and special events, it’s fun for the whole family. And, in addition to regular dining in the Champagne Patio Garden and Tasting Room, Renault offers dining at private fire pits, cabanas, and champagne bubbles.
Located at 72 N. Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com.
Sushi School at Kuro
Learn how to make sushi like a pro 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, at Kuro’s Sushi School at Hard Rock Atlantic City. Enjoy sake, learn tips from the best and indulge in Kuro’s award-winning sushi. Tickets are $55.
Located at 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. HardRockAtlanticCity.com.
Lighthouse Film Society presents ‘France’
The Lighthouse International Film Society will have a virtual screening of Bruno Dumont’s “France” through Jan. 31, with a virtual French Wine, Cheese and Chat Happy Hour from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30.
Shell Liquor is offering 10 percent off all French wines during the screen dates. Screening tickets are $12. For tickets and information, go to LighthouseFilmFestival.org.
January Third Thursday Ladies’ Night in Hammonton
The annual January Third Thursday Ladies Night takes place 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, in Hammonton. The theme focuses on health, wellness and pampering. Fun salon specials, activities, good eats, sweet treats, and sales will take place throughout Downtown Hammonton. A full list of participants will be available at Downtown Hammonton on Facebook.
Italian Wine Dinner at La Mer
La Mer Beachfront Resort is kicking off 2022 with an Italian Wine Pairing Dinner 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21. Guests will indulge in a specially curated, four-course menu with Italian wines that balance and accentuate the flavor of each dish. Courses include brown butter gnocchi as first course, veal osso buco as second course, blistered radicchio salad as third course, and panna cotta for dessert.
Dinner is $85 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 609-898-2244. An Italian Wine Dinner Special Room package is also available. Located at 1317 Beachfront Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com.
O.C. Fine Arts League ‘Judges’ Art Show
This January, the Ocean City Fine Arts League presents the chance to see and purchase the award-winning artwork of the esteemed judges who selected the winners in Art Shows and Exhibitions at the Art on Asbury Gallery in 2021. Featured throughout the month of January are Lance Balderson, Michael Waters, Cheryl Knowles Harrigan, Marie Natale, Molly Carpenter, Sydnei Smith Jordan and Joe Milligan. (Other judges were Jill Cucci and Diane Tomash).
Open daily, the gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture made by professional local artisans.
Located at 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
O.C. Arts Center Exhibits works by Tim Faherty
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center kicks off the New Year with a solo show featuring work of painter Tim Faherty. Working in oil, acrylic and pastel, the former Press of Atlantic City graphics artist conveys the life and light of this uniquely beautiful area.
The show, titled “Tidelands” — a name that sums up Faherty’s fascination with the southern New Jersey shore — runs through Jan. 29. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday. For further information, call 609-399-7628.
1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.