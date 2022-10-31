Things to do for all of you

Atlantic City Tattoo Expo
The Atlantic City Tattoo Expo takes place 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The three-day extravaganza celebrates all things ink, ink culture, the weird, the wonderful and downright taboo as one of the longest-running, continuous tattoo expos in the United States.
Tickets are $18 for a single day pass, $29 for a two-day pass, and $39 for a weekend pass.
Located at 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ACTattooExpo.com
“Let’s Do Brunch” with Gilda’s Club
Cancer Support Community New Jersey at Gilda’s Club (CSCNJ) announces their highly anticipated Annual Brunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Linwood Country Club.
Guests enjoy a gourmet menu, Bloody Mary bar and butler passed mimosas. Tickets are $110 for a single ticket, $200 for two and $950 for a table of 10. All proceeds go directly to the free support programs at CSCNJ for men, women, teens and children impacted by all forms of cancer, at any stage of their cancer journey.
Space is limited to the first 250 RSVPs. To purchase tickets, please contact CSCNJ at Gilda’s Club at 609-926-2699 or online at CSCNJ.org.
‘Zombie Prom’ at Ocean City Music Pier
The Ocean City Theatre Company presents “Zombie Prom,” a girl-loves-ghoul rock ‘n’ roll Off Broadway musical set in the atomic 1950s, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, at the Ocean City Music Pier.
Tickets are $15.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityTheatreCompany.com
Trail of Two Cities 5K Run/Walk
The Trail of Two Cities 5K Run/Walk takes place 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, starting at the Transportation Center in Ocean City at 9th Street and Haven Ave. and traveling across the 9th Street Bridge. The finish and awards ceremony takes place at JFK Park in Somers Point after all participants complete the race.
Entry fee is $30.
OCNJ.us/TrailofTwoCities5KRun/Walk
Stockton Holocaust Center Commemorates Kristallnacht
The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton State University, commemorates the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht with the Annual Ida E. King Memorial Lecture 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, via Zoom. Presented by Michael Hayse, associate professor of History and Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Stockton University presents a lecture on “The November Pogrom of 1938,” the infamous night of broken glass in Germany and Austria.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway. Stockton.edu
‘Preaching to the Birds’ at Stockton
The Stockton Arts Gallery hosts “Preaching to the Birds: Contemporary Painting from Georgia, Romania and the Eastern-European Diaspora” through Sunday, Nov. 13. Curated by Stockton professors Jacob Feige and Mariana Smith, the exhibition includes work from the Linda and Roy Jankowski collection of Georgian art, including paintings by Sergo Tbileli and Mamuka Mikeladze, as well as Romanian paintings from the 1960s through 1990s by Georgeta Naparus, Corneliu Petrescu and others.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. Stockton.edu
Nolan Ryan Memorabilia Collection at Stockton
Donated by Leo S. Ullman, a vast collection of Nolan Ryan memorabilia is on display at Stockton University locations including The Bjork Library, The Noyes Arts Garage, John F. Scarpa Academic Center, Kramer Hall, and Stockton’s campus in Manahawkin, through Sunday, Dec. 11, with a public reception for the exhibit 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City. Among the collection are baseballs, bats, gloves, hats, jerseys, cards, and more.
‘Do You Hear Me?’ at Stockton
Curated by Jacob Feige, Stockton Arts Gallery hosts “Do You Hear Me?” through Sunday, Nov. 13. The exhibition includes work exploring themes of isolation and solitude in cities from Jaime Alvarez, Natalie Lerner, and Japeth Mennes.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. Stockton.edu
‘Lilt’ at Noyes Galleries at Kramer Hall
Philadelphia Sculptors, in collaboration with the Noyes Museum of Art Stockton University, presents “Lilt,” a selection of artwork that have rhythm and flow and elicit spirit and cheer through Friday, Jan. 20.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMusuem.org
Expect the Unexpected at Ferry Park Gallery
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts “Unexpected,” an exhibition of photography featuring works from six different regional artists in November. The exhibition features a collection of photos showcasing a variety of subjects and perspectives by Stephen Schneiderman, David Woeller, Ted Kingston, Ken Hess, Jack McDonough and Corinna La Puma. An artist’s opening reception takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Local artists at Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists John Safrit and Hali MacLaren for the month of November. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. An artist’s reception takes place 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org
Annual Juried Art Show at Ocean City Arts Center
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents their Annual Juried Art Show, open to artists of all levels, Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 26, with a “Meet the Artists/Awards” reception 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org