These festive trends will have you looking merry & bright this holiday season

With the holiday season fast approaching, not only do we need to be mindful of what to wear for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve — but all the social gatherings in between these key dates. There’s Friendsgiving, the office holiday soiree and all those other dinner dates catching up with old colleagues, friends and family members. And, with each new event comes the need to look fresh, festive and comfortable for the occasion.
Once December hits, we start to transition into holiday color palettes and materials that are shiny and bright. Attire for many of the season’s festivities become less casual and more formal as we get closer to New Year’s Eve. This year, some of the biggest trends include rich gemstone colors, sequins and shiny metallics, faux fur, wide-leg trousers and, of course, a timeless classic: holiday red.
But, first up this week is Turkey Day. Thanksgiving is often one holiday that most struggle with in terms of what to wear. We seek fashion for the day that is equal parts chic and comfortable; something fabulous and stylish enough to evoke holiday vibes, but also a flexible enough to accommodate our ever-expanding waistbands throughout the day. Whether entertaining at home, as hostess and cook, or spending the day at a family or friend’s house — or even for those traveling over the holiday enjoying dinner out — we’re all universally in search of something to wear that’s cute, but comfy.
Here are two looks that are stylish and chic, but will serve major cozy vibes with your Thanksgiving meal.
Sweater weather
The ultimate comfort outfit, there is nothing more cozy, as well as conducive to a day of marathon eating, than jeans and a sweater. This sweater is stylish, cool and also extra plush for post-dinner, food coma snuggles — and also looks great dressed up with a skirt.
Ginger Turtleneck Pullover Sweater, Francesca’s, located at The Quarter inside Tropicana, $32.40
Blend-in with the vino
I don’t know about you, but my sure-fire contribution to the Thanksgiving meal is the wine. And when in doubt, it’s never a bad idea to blend in with dinner wine and rock one of the top, go-to autumn colors — merlot. A great pair of wide-leg pants paired with a bodysuit in a rich, deep hue — or a cute dress with leggings is a great look for Thanksgiving.
Dress, $395 | Knit Wit, Margate
Merry & Bright
Right after Thanksgiving, we immediately go into to full holiday mode. Here is one of my favorite dresses for the season — whether for Christmas, New Year’s or any event in between. This showstopper incorporates shiny material and the cut out trend.
ALC LTD $595 | Knit Wit, Margate