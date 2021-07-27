The Wildwood boardwalk returns to form as the king of summer fun in ’21

A slice at Mack's Pizza is a must-do on any trip to the Wildwood Boardwalk.
It’s tough to beat a bucket of Curley’s Fries and a lemonade on a summer day.
Love drops? ATMOSFEAR has just what the doctor ordered.
Dave Turner of North Arlington launches off of Shotgun Falls at Ocean Oasis Water Park & Beach Club.
The Great White is an intimidating sight — and one of the best wooden roller coasters around.
The Ultimate Pina Colada at Captain Jack's Island Grill
Drinks at Lilies Swim Up Bar make for a great break in the action.
BY RYAN LOUGHLIN and NYSSA NUNEZ
After 2020 produced the summer that never was, this year the Boardwalk in Wildwood has snapped back to its old self, and from the looks of it, people couldn’t be happier. And that includes us. We recently took a trip down to see if the magic was still there (Spoiler: It was).
The Eats
From cheesesteaks to pizza to fries and fudge, the Wildwood Boardwalk is a true temptress for the hungry. And one can easily graze their way to satiation just by making a few well-planned stops like these:
Mack’s Pizza
Mack’s has been around what seems like forever – more than 65 years and three generations - and has built a loyal following among tourists and locals alike. A slice here is nearly mandatory for many, and we couldn’t resist either. Expect a super thin crust and a far more cheese-focused profile than what you might find at Manco’s or Prep’s in Ocean City. Slices are not the giant ones you find at many boardwalk pizzerias, but think of that as a good thing: You’ll be less full, enabling to continue to much your way down the boards.
Wally’s Corner
You can find cheesesteaks all over the boardwalk, but we decided to give Wally’s a shot as it’s the new kid on the boardwalk. The line was at least six deep, which is always a good sign, but the lightning-fast service made sure that we weren’t stuck waiting for very long for our steak, which was gooey and delicious, chopped finely and tossed with peppers and onions and a bit of mayo just to bring it over the top.
Curley’s Fries
We can’t say this for certain, but we’re fairly sure that it’s illegal to go to the Wildwood Boardwalk and not get an order of Curley’s Fries at Morey’s Piers. No matter, we had full intentions of scoring a nice bucket of these addictive spuds anyway, along with a mandatory, fresh-squeezed lemonade to wash them down. Thick, crinkle-cut fries like these are near impossible to beat, and Curley’s now serves them with a variety of spice and dipping sauce options. But a dunk in regular old ketchup is all they need – or malt vinegar if you’re old-school. They have two locations, at the front of both Surfside and Mariner’s Piers. You can’t miss ’em.
Douglass Candies
There are a lot of fudge shops here, but Douglass Candies is by far the most picturesque, with an authentic, old-timey charm that we couldn’t resist. Speaking of things we couldn’t resist, their fudge is superb and is available in a seemingly endless variety of flavors. We particularly loved the coconut cream fudge, but you really can’t go wrong here.
The Rides and Slides
The rides and slides are perhaps the biggest draws on the boards, as they tempt thrill seekers of all ages from a trio of piers owned and operated by Morey's. Here you will find everything from exhilarating roller coasters and thrill rides to the more gentle carousels and swings. Two of the piers even have full-scale water parks — Ocean Oasis at Surfside Pier and Raging Waters at Mariner’s Pier — which overlook the sandy beaches below. We hit up a handful of attractions on each pier and had a great time doing so:
Rollie’s Coaster (Mariner’s Pier)
Being one of the oldest rides on the Pier, we figured this would be a good way to ease into things. However, with three hills and a helix, this ride is no joke, as it has you holding on for dear life as you take sharp turns left and right. We’ll start with the swings next time.
Wipeout! (Surfside Pier)
Like a wet version of those potato sack slides you find at carnivals and state fairs, Wipeout gives you the chance to race head to head with your friends as you slide to the finish line on a rubber mat. Splashing through the wall of whitewater that greets you at the end is great fun, and we thought that the slide offered the perfect level of thrill without being truly scary.
Moby Dick (Mariner’s Pier)
With 24 riders strapped in one big row, Moby Dick recreates the experience of a being on a heavily rocking ship — or maybe what it might feel like to be the second hand on a Rolex watch. Vertically spinning is an interesting experience best experienced prior to eating. And looks can be deceiving: While watching from the ground it doesn’t look like this ride gets much height, but once you get on it, every expectation you had goes out the window. And that’s part of the fun.
Water Gun Fun (Mariner’s Pier)
We couldn’t leave the Pier without trying to win a stuffed Thor to bring home, and Water Gun Fun was calling our name. While the game should be easy — all you have to do is shoot at the targets that light up — we still managed to lose to a sharpshooting 9-year old. Oh, well.
Wave Swinger (Mariner’s Pier)
A boardwalk classic, this swing ride offers you a chance to soar majestically over the Boardwalk as you admire the surrounding scenery. We may have ridden these swings in a hundred theme parks and boardwalks over the years, but they still serve up an awful lot of fun. Sometimes simplicity wins.
Dante’s Dungeon (Surfside Pier)
At first glance you might take this for a kiddie ride and assume that it won’t be that scary. And you would be wrong. Upon entrance, darkness greets you, and it’s tough to see what’s happening until that jump scare gets you at the first turn. More will follow, and the ride’s slow pace builds anticipation — like waiting for the doctor to give you a shot, you know something’s coming and there’s not much you can do to stop it.
The Endless River (Surfside Pier)
Ocean Oasis has many fast slides, but there is something so purely relaxing about a lazy river that we can’t get enough of. Gingerly floating past waterfalls as a gentle current guides your raft, it’s the very definition of the care-free relaxation that a vacation should be all about. We went around the long meandering loop three times just because we couldn’t come up with any reason not to.
ATMOSFEAR! (Surfside Pier)
A towering ride for the brave, we strapped in and began trying to convince ourselves that 140 feet isn’t that high. Didn’t work. But dropping down at 50 miles per hour The ride is for sure worth the adrenaline rush you get when you walk away from it unscathed.
The Great White (Adventure Pier)
This towering wooden coaster starts off with a scream-filled drop into a dark tunnel, but if you expect smooth sailing from there on out with a couple twists and turns, you are in for a rude awakening. The second hill kicks things up a notch with an exhilarating 105-foot drop that makes the ATMOSFEAR seem like child’s play. Screaming throughout the ride is practically a must.
Scream ‘n’ Swing (Adventure Pier)
An adult version of a park swing set, the Scream ’n’ Swing gave us some of our biggest thrills of the day. We zoomed back and forth, topping out at the very un-swing set-like height of 70 feet in the air. Riding it was an exhilarating experience. Riding it back to back with the Great White like we did was a questionable move.
River Adventure (Mariner’s Pier)
Our love for lazy rivers was established at The Endless River, so we had to stop in and check out the River Adventure at Raging Waters, the sister park to Ocean Oasis. Once again, it was a home run with its grottos, geysers and waterfalls accenting a slow and pleasant journey to nowhere.
Luna’s Lost Labyrinth (Adventure Pier)
A terrifying clown mouth serves as the doorway into Luna’s Lost Labyrinth, a disorienting maze of narrow spaces, ramps and sharp turns that left our heads spinning as we ran into walls and each other more than a few times. Luna is fun for problem solvers and those looking to extend their trip to Wildwood by simply not being able to find a way out.
Shotgun Falls (Surfside Pier)
It’s over before you can blink an eye, but we really had fun plunging off this quick slide that shoots you out at a shockingly high rate of speed. The pool below is 9 feet deep, though, so if your swimming skills are even slightly questionable, you may want to skip this one.
Runaway Tram (Surfside Pier)
Inspired by the legendary Wildwood Boardwalk Tram Car and its famous “watch the tram car please” catchphrase, the Runaway Tram is one of the newest rides at Morey’s Piers, and it’s also one of the most fun. Not a giant coaster and not a kiddie coaster either, this ride offers dips and twists that we all enjoyed, and the theme is awesome and truly one of a kind. The Runaway Tram opened last summer, but with COVID restrictions in full force, few got the chance to ride it. Make sure you get on it this summer.
