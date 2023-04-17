The third annual NorStep 420 Fest celebrates the growing acceptance of recreational marijuana

There still seems to be a degree of cloudiness regarding cannabis’ complete acceptance as a legal recreational substance in the Garden State, but events such as the NorStep 420 Fest – happening for the third year from noon to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in and around Atlantic City’s Orange Loop Amphitheater – serve to not only celebrate marijuana’s impending legality, but to help folks become more informed and enlightened.
The event is expressly intended for 420 Day, when on April 20 (4/20) of each year, cannabis producers, consumers and advocates around the country celebrate and smoke marijuana. Popular opinion of this tradition’s origins – which are also a bit on the foggy side – is that in the 1970s a group of teenagers from a San Francisco, California-area high school would ritualistically smoke marijuana at 4:20 p.m. each day, and the number 420 became a secret code. Their story got picked up by renowned stoner magazine “High Times” and gained major legs, becoming synonymous with weed smoking across the nation ever since.
The Atlantic City 420 Fest was the brainchild of Stephen Weiss, whose NorStep Productions has been a booking and promotional vehicle for touring musical acts throughout New Jersey since he created the company in 2012. Weiss promoted smaller 420 events previously, but started the Orange Loop version three years ago and has seen substantial growth in a relatively short timeframe.
“The first year we did about 400 in attendance, and last year it was around 700,” says Weiss, a lifelong Atlantic City resident. “This year I’m hoping to have more than a thousand tickets sold. We’re already on track to reach that just through online sales, and I’m expecting the walk-up to be at least the same as the pre-sale tickets. This is becoming one of the best shows NorStep Productions ever put on.”
The festival will have free samples of recreational marijuana available to paying attendees, as well as all sorts of merchandise available for purchase and free swag from more than 50 vendors and educational representatives in a 50,000-square-foot space. Weiss stresses that no marijuana will be for sale at the event.
“In 2021 a law was created to legalize marijuana (in New Jersey by Gov. Phil Murphy), although what you could and couldn’t do with it was foggy and still is foggy,” Weiss says. “There is no open sale of cannabis at this festival. I’m not advertising the sale of cannabis in any way. We’re giving some out at the door, and every vendor will be giving cannabis-related merchandise away, because that’s just how these events are structured. We’re not the first to be doing this.
“There’s been a lot of smoke and mirrors – no pun intended – with how this whole legalization procedure has come about, but we’re doing it the right way and following the rules,” he adds. “Right now the only thing legal is to smoke it. We’re a cannabis consumption event and promoting the joys of smoking marijuana. We’re drawing up the blueprints, supporting the people we need to support, following the rules and doing the right thing.”
The festival will feature a few light-hearted competitions, such as a joint-rolling contest (proceeds of which, from second- and third-tier ticket sales, benefitting the non-profit The Arc of Atlantic County) and a dab (which is concentrating marijuana into an extract) contest that will benefit The Union Hall Arts in Atlantic City. Guest speakers will discuss such topics as how to expunge past marijuana convictions from one’s legal record, and how to get licensed and start up dispensaries – for both recreational and medicinal-marijuana standpoints – from established companies such as Holistic Solutions of Atco and The Sailor’s Pipe of Laurel Springs, both in Camden County.
An after-party will take place at the Anchor Rock Club in the Orange Loop, which encompasses the three beach blocks between Tennessee and New York avenues off the Boardwalk. While no alcohol will be served at the event, the Orange Loop is part of Atlantic City’s open-container entertainment district, so festival attendees will have the option of buying adult beverages through an exit-and-re-entry point and walk around with them.
“This is a culture of love and peace that we’re trying to project,” Weiss says. “Most of the pop-up festivals that you hear about, festivals that many of the people who will be attending ours have attended in the past, are about love and peace. Rarely do you encounter any negativity at events like these.
“What we’re hoping for is that by around 3 or 4 o’clock in the afternoon, when people are getting off their shifts at work, they’ll see a huge cloud of smoke over New York Avenue, follow it over and join our party.”
NorStep is synonymous with music
The NorStep brand that Weiss created more than 10 years ago is, first and foremost, about promoting local music, and the 420 Fest does not disappoint. There will be four stages set up at the festival, with two being used for alternating bands performing two-hour sets, a third used for a “silent disco” dance area, and the fourth for guest speakers and contests.
Among the groups performing is the Weir-Wolves – a trio comprised of singer-guitarist Cosmic Charlie, singer-bassist David Rowan and singer-drummer Al Olivero. The band focuses on Bob Weir-centric Grateful Dead songs, as well as classic rock, country, blues and reggae numbers. The Weir-Wolves are a sort of tribute to The Wolf Brothers trio, which was formed in 2018 by former Grateful Dead singer-rhythm guitarist Bob Weir with bassist Don Was and drummer Jay Lane.
The Record Keeper is a northern New Jersey, female-fronted quartet that plays, according to their Facebook page, “unique and inspired alternative rock.”
“I found them while judging the Bamboozle Festival’s Break Contest,” says Weiss, referring to a music festival that took place in northern New Jersey from 2003 to 2012, and has a 2023 revival planned for A.C.’s Bader Field in early May. “They’re really good, and all original. I’ll also have another band that will intersperse covers with their own music called Ill Rendition, which is from Brigantine and Atlantic City, and does ska, reggae and covers of bands like Blink 182, Sublime, 311 and others. They’re excellent.”
Rounding out the live music slate is another cover/original-music band called Brick Weed.
“People are more open to celebrating music through the cannabis lifestyle than through alcohol, in my opinion, and that’s why I’m passionate about doing this,” Weiss says. “I was born and raised in Atlantic City, which is why I’m so determined to leave my mark on the city in a way that I feel comfortable.”