The South Jersey Jazz Society’s Jazz @ the Point Festival remembers the legendary Pat Martino on the one-year anniversary of his death

The South Jersey Jazz Society presents a Celebration of Life and Legacy from Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 3-6, to honor the memory of renowned Philadelphia-born jazz guitarist Pat Martino, with whom the organization had a close connection for several years.
The primary site of the festival is the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point. The event is free to attend but show goers are required to register for tickets through SouthJerseyJazz.org. A live-streaming option is available for $10 through the website.
Martino, who died Nov. 1, 2021, was a jazz guitar prodigy who began performing professionally at age 16 in the late 1950s. While still a teenager, he relocated from Philly to Harlem in New York City, where he bolstered his reputation as a guitar virtuoso initially through work as a sideman with several established jazz luminaries before becoming one himself.
The first of what would be more than two dozen live and studio albums Martino released over the years, “El Hombre” in 1967, marked the beginning of his legacy as one of the most original and influential jazz guitarists in history. That first record also featured organist and fellow Philly product Gertrude “Trudy” Pitts, and would be redolent of an organ-trio concept – guitar, drums and organ – that Martino maintained as a signature of his style throughout his career.
Jazz organist Pat Bianchi became a member of Martino’s trio about 10 years ago. Martino’s longtime manager, Brigantine resident Joe Donofrio, was given Bianchi as a recommendation by late renowned jazz organist Joey DiFrancesco, with whom Martino performed, along with drummer Billy Hart, on the two-time Grammy nominated album “Live at Yoshi’s” in 2001.
Bianchi performs Saturday night at Gateway with drummer and former Martino trio member Carmen Intorre Jr., guitarist Paul Bollenback, trumpeter Alex Norris and saxophonist Nicole Glover. Several jazz-guitarist greats take the stage during the second half of Saturday’s show, among them Mark Whitfield, Dave Stryker, Jonathan Kreisberg, Rodney Jones and Barry Greene, and the festival features many other musicians with close ties to Martino all four days.
“It’s pretty amazing the number of outstanding musicians that are going to be part of this event, and I’m just glad to be part of it,” says Bianchi, who first performed as part of Martino’s trio at Chris’ Jazz Café in Philly. “Pat was such a huge influence to so many people and he worked with so many amazing musicians throughout his entire career, so many legends.”
Author and veteran jazz journalist Bill Milkowski will serve as keynote speaker and event emcee Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Milkowski first met Martino in Milwauke in 1977 when he attended a Martino concert shortly after his groundbreaking fusion album “Joyous Lake” was released. That marked the start of a longstanding professional relationship between the two.
Milkowski later produced one of Martino’s records, “All Sides Now” in 1997, and in 2011 published Martino’s autobiography “Here And Now!” I spoke with Milkowski by phone in advance of the festival.
Ray Schweibert: Where do you see Pat Martino fitting into the big picture of jazz-guitar greats throughout history? Was he that high up on the list?
Bill Milkowski: I was trying to conceptualize this. There’s always the analogy of the Mount Rushmore of whatever, fill in the blank. Would Pat be on the Mount Rushmore of jazz guitarists? Well that’s only four names, and you’ve got these groundbreaking people like Charlie Christian and Pat’s hero, Wes Montgomery. There’s Django Reinhart. Would he be in the top four in the history of jazz guitar? I don’t know. Would he be on the Mount Olympus, where a whole bunch of guys reign? Absolutely.
He would be up there because not only was he extraordinarily proficient on the instrument in very dazzling ways in terms of technique and articulation of notes and speed and just his idea for lines that were so unique. He was fearlessly experimental in pushing into different aspects behind his initial base, which was coming off of soul jazz – organ groups, all the groups that he played with at Club Harlem in Atlantic City or at Small’s Paradise in Harlem as a teen phenom. He was incredibly soulful and bluesy, emulating saxophone lines with the guitar. He was prolific, and branched out from all that early stuff into many different things.
In 1968, his record “Baiyina” incorporated tambura and tabla (Hindustani classical instruments) that started to push into this Eastern mysticism thing, and was way off the beat from soul jazz up in Harlem. So this is a thinking musician who’s always pushing into new areas, and pushing the boundaries into so many different ways stylistically. He would always bring that phenomenal gift of his instrumental prowess to bear on whatever situation he put himself in. He played with such authority, even after that horrible incident in 1980 (Martino suffered a brain aneurism that nearly killed him, and caused him to have to re-learn nearly everything he knew up to that point.)
(Ten-time Grammy winner) George Benson came out of that organ scene. They were both employed by Jack McDuff, but Benson pushed that into more vocals and pop and smooth jazz, and Pat went into a lot of different areas. In that the early ’60s scene, Pat and George were friendly rivals. They were like the heirs to Wes Montgomery’s throne – both incredibly burning guitar players but with a lot of respect for one another. For the book, I interviewed a lot of other people to get their comments and perspectives about Pat, and Benson’s take was that Pat was setting a new pace for guitar players, especially young guitar players, by pushing into these new areas. Pat never put any limits on himself and George admired him for that. He knew you’ve got to have someone like that to set the pace.
RS: What does your role in the Jazz @ the Point festival entail?
BM: I have five minutes for an intro, which includes some brief commentary and maybe some biographical soundbites about who Pat was, what he represented, his career and influence in the span of about a few minutes, before I introduce the band.
Every one of the guitar players on the program is a disciple of Pat. They not only loved him and can speak on personal levels about how he influenced them musically and personally, but stylistically you’ll hear a lot of them sort of emulating Pat’s lines within their own playing. It’s a whole list of players who are all great in their own right, but Pat’s style rubbed off on all of them and they all, at the same time, acknowledge a huge debt to Pat.