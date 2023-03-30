The songs of Springsteen's "Nebraska" come to the Lizzie Rose

Among Bruce Springsteen’s 21 studio albums was the highly regarded “Nebraska,” released in 1982. It was the first album by Springsteen that did not include The E Street Band, and the first of three by him – followed by “The Ghost of Tom Joad” in 1995 and “Devils & Dust” in 2005 – that were all-acoustic.
The E Street Shuffle - an Asbury Park based tribute to Bruce Springsteen - plans to perform the album “Nebraska” in its entirety 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Lizzie Rose Music Room in Tuckerton.
“It’s one of those albums where the whole story of it is unique – the way it essentially was a demo tape that Bruce recorded at his house that was intended to be part of the ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ album (released two years later, in 1984),” says Sean Loughlin, lead vocalist for The E Street Shuffle. “It was designed to be demo tapes given to members of the band for them to learn the songs, and it ended up that something was captured in those tapes that was so haunting, and the stories were so vivid, that they just decided to release the demos as an album.
“Over the years it’s become a real cult favorite among fans,” he adds. “You’ll see a lot of modern, younger rock artists name-check that album as being a big influence on them – Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine talks about it a lot, Brandon Flowers of The Killers, and several others.”
One of the reasons for singling out “Nebraska” as a show performance is because the concept has rarely (if ever) been carried out in the past, Loughlin says.
“There haven’t been a lot of live shows done where (‘Nebraska’) was presented as its own work – even Bruce didn’t tour to promote it when that album first came out,” he says. “So we figured that a gorgeous, intimate room like the Lizzie Rose (which seats about 70 people) would be a perfect place to do that.
“We’ll have a stripped-down version of the band for that show – just a four-piece without drums or saxophone – so that the audience will be able to absorb those lyrics and hear those stories, because each one of those songs is like a short story in its own right. And last year was also the 40th anniversary of that album (released in September 1982), so the timing is right.
“‘Nebraska’ was a departure from the norm by Bruce on two different fronts - it was all acoustic, and it was all him. No other musicians were on it at all. Even on the tracks where you’ll hear a faint keyboard or harmonica in the background, that’s him playing it. And obviously he liked the concept, because he came back with it on the albums ‘The Ghost of Tom Joad’ and ‘Devils & Dust.’”
While the "Nebraska" album will take up the first set of their performance at the Lizzie Rose, fans of Bruce's big hits need not worry, as The E Street Shuffle will also present a full additional set of songs spanning the rest of Springsteen's career.
"We'll have something for everybody at this show - it's going to be a very special night, unlike any other show we have done," he says.